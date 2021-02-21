BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City West retained the paddle with a 3-0 victory Sunday over Big Rapids.
The teams play annually for a canoe paddle traveling trophy.
West scored all three goals in the second period, with scoring coming off the sticks of Murphy Kehoe, Tyler Esman and Grant LaFaive. Michael Schermerhorn picked up two assists and Esman one.
Tyler Herzberg made 15 saves for the shutout win.
TC West (4-1-1) visits Cadillac at 5 p.m. Monday, the Titans' third game in as many days.
MORE HOCKEY
TC Central 2
Gaylord 1
TC Central (4-1, 3-0 Big North): Owen Dawson goal; Carson Peters goal; Will Dawson assist; Hunter Folgmann assist; Grant Neuhardt 18 saves.
Gaylord (3-2-1, 2-1 Big North): Nate Kleinsorge goal; Colton Hurst assist; Austin Sitz 39 saves.
UP NEXT: Central hosts Petoskey at 6 p.m. Friday; the Blue Devils travel Wednesday to Alpena for a 5 p.m. contest.
WRESTLING
Kingsley sweeps Chip Hills quad
Team scores: Kingsley 57, Gladwin 15; Kingsley 61, Lakeview 9; Kingsley 42, Chip Hills 26.
Stags leaders: Gavyn Merchant (112) 3-0; Jon Pearson (119) 3-0; Isaac Grahn (125) 3-0; Evan Trafford (130) 1-0; Justin Grahn (130) 2-1; Tanner Martindale (140) 2-1; Aidan Shier (152) 3-0; Kyan Fessenden (160) 3-0; Kaden Patterson (171) 3-0; Tyler McInnis (171) 1-0; Sam Goethals (189) 2-1; Ray VanDyke (285) 2-1.