MUSKEGON — Traverse City West outshot Lowell 46-21 to earn a regional championship game berth with a 2-1 win.
The Titans converted on two power plays late in periods to take the regional semifinal contest at L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon.
Michael Schermerhorn put West up 1-0 with 37 seconds left in the first period off a Grant LaFaive assist.
Tyler Esman scored the game-winner with 1:25 left in the second. Lowell ends the season 13-13.
"Our guys controlled their emotions and got a lot of power plays," West head coach Jeremy Rintala said.
Mason West made 20 saves for the Titans (17-9-1), who move on to play Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (17-7-2) next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Muskegon's L.C. Walker Arena.
"Reeths-Puffer is definitely solid," Rintala said. "We're going to have our hands full Wednesday. They have a lot of big guys."
HOCKEY
Reeths-Puffer 3
Bay Reps 2
Bay Reps (18-5-1): Kaleb Miller 2 goals; Garrison Waugh assist; Gabe Classens assist; Judd Lawson 22 saves.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 46
Petoskey 33
TC West (7-13, 5-5 Big North): Megan Lautner 17 points; Erin Wagoner 7 points; Makada Hisem 6 points; Aliah Diehl 5 points; Olivia Farkas 5 points.
Petoskey (7-13, 3-7 Big North): Kenzie Bromley 9 points; Elizabeth Pollion 8 points; Sydney Mann 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Gaylord in districts Monday; the Northmen play Marquette in districts Monday.
Cadillac 62
Gaylord 28
Cadillac capped off its second straight undefeated Big North Conference slate with a 62-28 win over Gaylord.
Cadillac (19-1, 10-0 Big North): Molly Anderson 22 points; Makenna Bryant 11 points.
Gaylord (4-16, 2-8 Big North): Savanna Gapinski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Ludington at 6 p.m. Monday in districts; the Blue Devils visit TC West, Monday.
North Bay 71
Ellsworth 31
Paige Kohler set the Suttons Bay girls basketball single-game scoring record with 44 points in North Bay's 71-31 win over Ellsworth. The old record was 43.
North Bay (6-14): Kohler 44 points; Maya Shaw 8 points.
UP NEXT: North Bay plays Forest Area in districts Wednesday at Leland.
GT Academy 71
Forest Area 35
Grand Traverse Academy (10-5): Claudia Burley 25 points, 13 rebounds, 7 steals, 7 blocks; Kiera Marcero 17 points, 2 steals; Katelynn Dix 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block; Kaylynn Allen 6 points (including buzzer-beater half-court shot in her last regular-season game as a senior), 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs play TC St. Francis in Glen Lake in districts Wednesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 54
Pellston 10
St. Mary (16-4, 14-2 Ski Valley): Megan Grusczynski 20 points (hit 6 3-pointers).
Pellston (1-19, 0-16 Ski Valley): Brynn Warner 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Monday to face district host Boyne Falls.
Mesick 45
Pentwater 32
Mesick (6-13, 6-10 West Michigan D): Elizabeth Hamilton 15 points; Jillian Hillier 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs play the winner of Onekama and Brethren next Wednesday at the Onekama district.
TC Central frosh 62
Brethren JV 8
Traverse City Central's freshman team completed the program's first 20-0 season with a 62-8 victory over Brethren's junior varsity. The Trojans broke the state's freshman single-season scoring record with over 1,000 points on the season.
TC Central (20-0): Halli Warner 19 points, 6 steals; Ashlen Hill had 12 points, 5 steals and 4 assists; Cate Heethuis 10 points, 5 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
Brethren (12-5): Ava Robinson 5 points.
Petoskey JV 34
TC West JV 25
TC West (5-14): Ahna Campbell 8 points; Ainslee Hewitt 5 points.
TC West frosh 36
Petoskey frosh 16
TC West: Lydia Heymes 18 points; Onalee Gustafson 8 points.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis frosh 56
Charlevoix 32
TCSF (8-11): Thomas Richards 12 points; Josef Meyer 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.