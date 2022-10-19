PETOSKEY — Traverse City West accomplished something it hadn't done in over two decades.
The Titan girls cross country team won the Big North Conference championship Tuesday for the first time since 2001, running on a wet course in Petoskey.
TC West placed five runners in the top 15, led by freshman Abby Veit's 19:37.9, taking third overall.
"Pretty darn cool," West head coach Diane Goss said. "It was rainy and cold and miserable, but the kids rose to the occasion and got things done."
Petoskey junior CamBrie Corey won the individual crown, crossing the finish line first in 19:07.44. Gaylord freshman Katie Berkshire took second in 19:35.43.
Traverse City Central's boys won their fourth straight BNC title, with senior Joe Muha taking the individual crown in 16:13.12 and the Trojans placing five runners in the top eight.
It's the third straight year a Trojan runner won the individual crown, with Muha following in the footsteps of Drew Seabase and Luke Venhuizen.
"We had just a really awesome team day," Central head coach Bryan Burns said. "That's something we've been working on for days like today."
The top five Trojan runners were within 56 seconds, the best grouping of the season, Burns said.
Central won with 23 points, far ahead of runners-up TC West and Petoskey, tied at 70. Cadillac (101), Alpena (107) and Gaylord (178) rounded out the field.
West's Jonah Hochstetler placed second in 16:13.98, with Central senior Micah Bauer third in 16:36.18. The Trojans also had junior Zach Truszkowski (fifth), senior Jett Reimers (sixth) and junior Alex Durocher (eighth) in the top 10, with Kaiden Morey 15th and Lawrence Cubitt 20th. After Hochstetler, West was led by Willem DeGood (ninth), Sam King (13th), Drew Alexander (22nd) and Joseph Sturtevant (24th).
Petoskey's top boys finishers: Shane Izzard (seventh); Tommy Farley (12th); Jack Lindwall (16th); Dylan Odenbach (17th); Parker Fettig (18th); Gavin Towner (19th); Simon Licata (21st).
Cadillac's top boys finishers: Nolan Dixon (fourth); Gabe Outman (14th); Matt Stilton (23rd).
Gaylord's top boys finisher: Logan Ames (25th).
West's girls ended the title drought with 43 points, topping TC Central's 58, followed by Petoskey (73), Cadillac (105), Gaylord (116) and Alpena (117).
After Veit, the Titans placed four more in the top 15, including Bailey Wenzlick (sixth), Alyssa Fouchey (eighth), Peyton Tucker (12th) and Reese Smith (14th), with Payton Lamb also taking 18th.
Alexis Ball led Central with a fourth-place 19:45.18 as the Trojans put seven runners in the top 25, including Ella Kirkwood (10th), Ellie Schenkelberger (13th), Kathleen Venhuizen (15th), Regan Feeley (16th), Lola Reimers (21st) and Primalia Cubitt (23rd).
Petoskey's other top girls finishers: Madeline Loe (fifth); Nora O'Leary (ninth).
Cadillac's top girls finishers: Brooklyn Brown (11th); Eleanor Cool (17th); Marisa Mazza (22nd); Regan Hill (25th).
Gaylord's other top girls finishers: Lily Sargent (20th); Skylee Ames (24th).
SOCCER
Midland Dow 3
TC Central 0
TC Central: Geordie Richmond 8 saves. The Trojans' season ends at 6-13-1.
Petoskey 3
Mount Pleasant 0
Petoskey is 15-7-1, and Mount Pleasant finished the season with an 8-10-3 overall record.
Petoskey will host the winner of Auburn Bay City Western or Alpena. Districts finals set for 1:00 p.m. at Petoskey on Saturday.
Leland 9
Burt Lake NMCA 1
Nine different players scored goals as Leland routed Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 9-1 in Division 4 soccer district semifinals at Suttons Bay.
Leland (15-3-1): Brian Mosqueda goal; Liam Waskiewicz goal; Nano Creamer goal; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez goal, assist; Sawyer Couturier goal; Adrian Spencer goal; Weston Burda goal; Talan Graham goal; Jose Guzman goal; Colby Connor 2 assists; Max Waldrup assist; Logan DeFour assist; Eli Ulbrich assist; Ravello Smith win in goal.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Charlevoix for the district title Thursday at 6 p.m. in Suttons Bay.
TC Christian-Boyne, Elk Rapids-Kalkaska games postponed
Tuesday's Division 3 district semifinals between Traverse City Christian and Boyne City and Elk Rapids versus Kalkaska were postponed until Wednesday because of a power outage at Elk Rapids' site.
TC Christian and Boyne play at 5 p.m., followed by Elk Rapids and Kalkaska at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
East Jordan 0
St. Francis def. East Jordan 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 to finish off an undefeated Lake Michigan Conference championship.
St. Francis leaders: Reese Jones 2 aces, 18 assists, 8 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 2 aces, 13 digs, 14 kills; Landry Fouch 3 kills, 2 blocks; Claire Hurley 5 kills, 2 digs; Avery Nance 4 aces, 4 assists, 5 digs; Garnet Mullet 5 aces, 10 digs, 11 kills; Tessah Konas 13 assists, 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Glads (30-7-1) play in the ABCD Quad at Traverse City Central, Monday.
Kingsley 3
Buckley
Kingsley defeated Buckley 25-14, 25-6, 25-6 to wrap up an undefeated Northwest Conference slate at 7-0.
Kingsley leaders: Jennifer Lefler 15 kills, 15 digs; Grace Lewis 5 kills, 11 digs; Aizlyn Hager 2 kills, 1 block; Kaylin Mitchell 5 kills; Kati Smith 2 kills, 3 aces; Sarah Wooer 7 digs, 7 aces; Paityn VanPelt 30 assists, 5 digs.
UP NEXT: The Stags (31-7-2) play Monday in the ABCD Quad at TC Central.
Leland 3
Onekama 0
Leland def. Onekama 25-9, 25-20, 25-13.
Leland: Fiona Moord 17 kills, 3 blocks; Alexis Luce 27 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Flora June Mitchell 5 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Mallory Lowe 12 digs, 6 aces; Olive Ryder 15 digs, 1 ace; Maeve Sweeney 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kally Sluiter 1 ace, 1 dig.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (25-11, 6-1 Northwest) play Monday in the ABCD Quad at TC Central.
McBain 3
Manton 0
McBain def. Manton 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.
McBain: Gabrielle VerBerkmoes 19 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Linde VanderVlucht 13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 aces, 2 assists, 4 digs; Analiese Fredin 34 Assists, 3 kills, 5 aces, 2 digs; Gwyneth VerBerkmoes 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Ashley Bredahl 1 kill, 20 assists, 2 digs; Bridgette Collins 3 digs; Emma Ruppert 2 digs; Lauren Wilder 7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Leah Helsel 1 block, 9 digs, 4 aces, 10 kills; Mattie Lafreniere 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs; Morgan Shepler 1 kill 2 digs.
UP NEXT: McBain (35-6-2, 7-0 Highland) hosts Pine River with a chance to lock up the Highland Conference title Tuesday; Manton (37-5-5, 6-2 Highland) plays Kalkaska, Oct. 26.
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City def. Harbor Springs 25-15, 25-15, 25-7.
Boyne City leaders: Morgan Deming 23 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Ava Tarsi 27 assists (29 shy of 2000 for career); Braylyn Rincon 6 digs, 6 serve receptions; Aubrey Burns had 6 digs and was also 12/13 serving.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host a tri meet Thursday with Johannesburg-Lewiston and Mackinaw City.
Houghton Lake 3
McBain NMC 0
Houghton Lake def. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 25-23, 25-13, 25-18.
McBain NMC leaders: Paige Ebels 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Mabel Yount 9 kills; Emma Tossey 2 blocks, 3 aces; Jada VanNoord 20 assists; Alaina Rozeveld 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (21-9) travel Thursday to Glen Lake at 5:30 p.m.
