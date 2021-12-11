TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West turned the jets on in the second quarter to pick up a varsity girls basketball win Friday.
The Titans (1-1) started off slow in the first quarter of Friday’s home game against Dearborn (1-1), scoring only six points, but they found their rhythm and pulled out a 49-40 nonconference victory.
West outscored the Pioneers 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 28-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Titans built on their lead in the third quarter for the nine-point win. The Pioneers cut the West lead to five halfway through the fourth quarter, but the Titans converted on a couple of key baskets to keep the game out of reach.
“We came back, took the lead and held on,” West head coach Tim Rieman said. “The girls played well. They played very well defensively.”
Megan Lautner led West with 16 points. MiKayla Thompson also hit double figures with 10 points. Sara Schermerhorn had eight, and Ainslee Hewitt chipped in with seven.
Rieman said the win provided some much-needed confidence.
West gets right back at it with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff against Marquette on Saturday before traveling to Glen Lake on Wednesday. Dearborn stays in town and plays Traverse City Central at noon Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 37
Marquette 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-1) host Dearborn at noon Saturday.
TC St. Francis 66
Kalkaska 17
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 14 points 5 rebounds 4 assist 4 steals Colleen Hegewald 12 points 5 rebounds Maggie Napont 15 points 3 steals Allee shepherd 7 points 7 rebounds Mary Kate Carroll 6 steals Helen myler four points Julia bohrer four points Brooke meeker 4 points
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Blazers (0-3) host Kingsley on Monday.
Glen Lake 56
Leland 19
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Maddie Bradford 11 points, 6 rebounds; Makenna Scott 9 points.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-0) host Traverse City West on Wednesday. The Comets (1-1) welcome Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Mesick 51
Bear Lake 12
Mesick: Mesick: Jillian Hillier 19 points; Kayla McCoy 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (3-1) visit Manistee Catholic Central on Wednesday. The Lakers (0-3) head to Walkerville on Wednesday.
Gaylord 42
Cadillac 38
Cadillac: Joslyn Seeley 10 points; Madelyn Schamanek 9 points; Grace Tweedale 5 points; Kendall Schopieray 5 points; Lydia Schamanek 5 points
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-2) travel to Saginaw Heritage on Dec. 21. The Blue Devils (3-0) host Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 59
Central Lake 38
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Zoe Korson 16 points, 3 steals; Leah Fleis 15 points, 8 rebounds; Delana Kirt 12 points, 4 rebounds.
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgamott 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-0) host Forest Area on Friday. The Trojans (2-1) host Bellaire on Thursday.
Evart 57
Manton 53
Manton: Lauren Wilder 28 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists; Leah Helsel 10 points; Genna Alexander 14 rebounds, 4 points; Kaliyah Ostrander 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (0-3) travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
Charlevoix 33
Boyne City 22
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 11 points, 11 rebounds; Ava Maginity 9 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-3) host Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Ramblers (0-3) welcome East Jordan on Friday.
Joburg 54
Mancelona 41
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 22 points; Kennedy Johnson 21 points.
Mancelona: Whitney Meyer 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (3-1) welcome Pellston on Tuesday. Mancelona (0-4) host Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 67
Pellston 18
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks; Bailey Murrell 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Sydney Grusczynski 15 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (2-0) host Bellaire Tuesday.
Brethren 39
Pentwater 35
Brethren: Elly Sexton 14 points, 11 rebounds; Stella Estes 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block; Maddy Biller 5 points, 10 rebounds; Halle Richardson 4 points, 10 rebounds; Alice Amstutz 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (2-1) travel to Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 57
East Jordan 21
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-1) host Charlevoix on Friday. The Red Devils (1-3) host Cheboygan on Wednesday.
Frankfort 55 Suttons Bay 13
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-2) host Kingsley on Friday. The Norse (0-2) welcome Leland on Friday.
Harbor Springs 81 Grayling 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-1) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
St. Francis JV 44 Kalkaska JV 35
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Adrianna Spranger 20 points, 6 steals; Sophie Hardy 8 points, 6 rebounds; Hunter St. Peter 4 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Glads JV squad (3-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) plays Grayling on Friday.
St. Francis JV blue 35 Kalkaska freshman 13
Traverse City St. Francis JV blue: Lilianna David 10 points, 8 steals; Maya Padisak 10 points; Kensley Thorpe 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: St. Francis JV blue (3-0) plays the Traverse City Central frosh Jan. 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellaire 59 Burt Lake NMC 53
Bellaire: Jaden Hanson 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Drake Koepke 18 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Kaden Battershell 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-1) get a week off before hosting Inland Lakes on Friday.
Glen Lake 75 Leland 12
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 35 points; Henry Plumstead 10 points; Neil Ihme 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-0) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday. The Comets (1-1) host Suttons Bay on Friday.
Lake City 48 Houghton Lake 40
Lake City: Darin Kunkel 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Gavin Bisballe 11 points, 11 rebounds; Oakley Barger 9 points, 5 rebounds; Brody Gothard 5 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) host Pine River on Tuesday.
Kingsley 68 Onekama 49
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 24 points; 8 rebounds; Eli Graves 15 points, 7 rebounds; Brett Peterson 11 points, 8 rebounds; Connor Johnson 6 points, 4 assists.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 21 points; Mason Sinke 10 points, 5 rebounds; Adam Domres 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Stags (1-1) host Kalkaska on Monday. The Portagers (0-2) take on Traverse City Christian at home Tuesday.
Boyne City 51 Sault Ste. Marie 38
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Jack Neer 13 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Wilcox 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; 1 charge.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0) travel to East Jordan on Thursday.
Evart 54 Manton 50
Manton: Jonathan Traxler 14 points; Noah Morrow 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (1-1) head to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Cadillac 71 Gaylord 15
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-0) head to Midland on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (0-2) travel to Petoskey on Friday.
Frankfort 48 Suttons Bay 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-0) head to Kingsley on Friday. The Norsemen (0-2) travel to Leland on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
Petoskey 2 TC West 0
Traverse City West: Mason West 31 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-1) host Grand Haven at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Northmen (5-2) travel to Bay City Western on Saturday.
Prep roundup