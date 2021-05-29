LANSING — Traverse City West led four area teams in Friday's Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association team state championships.
The Titan boys placed fourth in Division 1, while West's girls placed fifth at Lansing Waverly.
Cadillac's girls placed eighth in Division 2 at Fowlerville. Team scoring wasn't available in Division 4 in Mount Pleasant, where Manistee Catholic's boys competed, but the Sabers' Mateo Barnett won the 400-meter dash and placed inside the top five in all four of his events.
West's boys racked up huge points in the long jump, with Jacob Patanella taking first place and recording the event's four longest jumps, including his winning 21'0.5" leap. He was followed by teammate John O'Connor in second at 19'11" and Patrick O'Connor sixth at 19'2".
West assistant coach Jason Morrow said the team was missing several key performers because of injury and illness, which also hampered their Big North Conference finals showing. With those athletes in the lineup, he said the Titans could have been right up there with Rockford, battling for the top spot.
The Titans girls scored big points in the 400, with Isabel Spearing (second), Sara Schermerhorn (fourth) and Grace Galbraith (11th).
TRACK & FIELD
Division 1 girls team scores: 1. Rockford 1,000.5; 2. East Kentwood 779; 3. Holland West Ottawa 772; 4. Saline 769; 5. Traverse City West 761; 6. Zeeland East 749.50; 7. Macomb Dakota 741; 8. Farmington Hills Mercy 609.50; 9. Howell 536; 10. St. Joseph 450.5.
Division 1 boys team scores: 1. Rockford 990; 2. Zeeland West 967; 3. Saline 918.5; 4. Traverse City West 839; 5. Fenton 721; 6. East Kentwood 646; 7. Zeeland East 636; 8. Macomb Dakota 556; 9. Brownstown Woodhaven 509.5; 10. St. Joseph 327.
Division 1 area girls top 12 finishers: 100 — 6. Sara Schermerhorn (TCW), 12.72; 9. Arianna Stallworth (TCW), 13.04; 200 — 3. Schermerhorn (TCW), 26.10; 400 — 2. Isabel Spearing (TCW), 59.45; 4. Schermerhorn (TCW), 1:01.36; 11. Grace Galbraith (TCW), 1:05.49; 800 — 1. Ava King (TCW), 2:23.29; 1,600 — 1. King (TCW), 5:16.95; 3,200 — 7. Elliott Smith (TCW), 12:08.38; 100 hurdles — 6. Reegan Graham (TCW), 17.06; 11. Audrey Wolff (TCW), 17:46; 12. Schulz (TCW), 17.6; 300 hurdles — 9. Charlise Schulz (TCW), 51.26; 400 relay — TC West (Rylee Herban, Schulz, Galbraith, Madalen Ferrill), 53.26; 800 relay — TC West (Herban, Spearing, Schermerhorn, Stallworth), 1:47.63; 1,600 relay — 2. TC West (Ave King, Grace Galbraith, Elliott Smith, Isabel Spearing), 4:15.79; 3,200 relay — 10. TC West (Lexi Hodges; Ella Thomas; Marquerite Church, Avery Jo Esper), 10:38.58; shot put — 12. Avery Lahti (TCW), 30'3"; discus — 11. Abigail Dierking (TCW), 88'7"; pole vault — 4. Ava Warren (TCW), 9'3"; 4. Becky Lane (TCW), 9'3"; long jump — Graham (TCW), 15'11.25"; 10. Lahti (TCW), 14'7".
Division 1 area boys top 12 finishers: 100 — 6. Dominik Glew (TCW), 11.12; 11. Tony Gallegos (TCW), 11.28; 12. Remy Schulz (TCW), 11.29; 200 — 10. Schulz (TCW), 23.13; 400 — 8. Ben Habers (TCW), 53.95; 800 — 11. Peter Worden (TCW), 2:08.35; 12. Jonah Hochstetler (TCW), 2:08.78; 1,600 — 2. Isaac Stone (TCW), 4:35.6; 10. Hochstetler (TCW), 4:43.47; 12. Dean Carter (TCW), 4:48.213,200 — 4. Isaac Stone (TCW), 10:01.22; 110 hurdles — 8. Mel Frechette (TCW), 16.82; 300 hurdles — 8. Frechette (TCW), 44.27; 11. Matt Popp (TCW), 44.88; 400 relay — 4. TC West (Glew, Patrick O'Connor, Gallegos, Preston Dion), 44.13; 800 relay — TC West (Gallegos, P. O'Connor, Schulz, Dion), 1:32.04; 1,600 relay — 5. TC West (Luke Anderson, Ben Habers, Isaac Hyatt, Jacob Patanella), 3:38.75; 3,200 relay — 8. TC West (Anderson, Carter, Habers, Willem DeGood), 8:42.47; shot put — 3. Christian Boivin (TCW), 45'3"; 6. Danny Rosa (TCW), 42'10"; discus —8. Zack Konchek (TCW), 120'6"; high jump — 2. Patanella (TCW), 6'; 4. Frechette (TCW), 5'8"; pole vault — 2. Mason King (TCW), 13'6"; 8. Kaleb Annis (TCW), 11'; long jump — 1. Patanella (TCW), 21'0.5"; 2. John O'Connor (TCW) 19'11"; 6. P. O'Connor (TCW), 19'2".
Division 2 girls team scores: 1. Freeland 996; 2. Chelsea 823.5; 3. Parma Western 807.5; 4. Dearborn Divine Child 767.5; 5. Hamilton 704; 6. Allendale 666; 7. Grand Rapids Christian 661; 8. Cadillac 631.5; 9. Frankenmuth 602.5; 10. Olivet 553.5.
Division 2 area girls top 12 finishers: 400 — 1. Chloie Musta (CAD), 1:00.57; 800 — 2. Chloie Musta (CAD), 2:23.59; 3,200 — 5. Kendall Schopieray (CAD), 11:57.81; 100 hurdles — 6. Peace Odiase (CAD), 17.37; 300 hurdles — ; 400 relay — 10. Cadillac (Odiase, Madelyn Schamanek, Bella Smith, Julia Jezak), 56.4; 800 relay — 8. Cadillac (Odiase, Schamanek, Smith, Jezak), 1:59.19; 1,600 relay — 6. Cadillac (Schopieray, Eleanor Cool, Marisa Mazza, Musta), 4:31.01; 3,200 relay — 1. Cadillac (Schopieray, Renee Brines, Cool, Musta), 10:01.71; shot put — 3. Angela Mo (CAD), 33'5"; 10. Makenzie Johns (CAD), 30'6.5"; discus — 7. Angela Mo (CAD), 98'6"; 12. Olivia Smith (CAD), 88'7"; high jump — 3. Odiase (CAD), 4'6"; 8. Reina McMahon (CAD), 4'6"; pole vault — 4. Madisyn Lundquist (CAD), 7'6".
Division 4 area boys top 12 finishers: 100 — 4. Mateo Barnett (MCC); Keeton Capling (MCC); 200 — 5. Barnett (MCC); 11. K. Capling (MCC); 400 — 1. Barnett (MCC); 1,600 — 5. Henry Hybza (MCC); 3,200 — 5. Hybza (MCC); 110 hurdles — 12. Nick Sturgeon (MCC); 400 relay — 4. Manistee Catholic (K. Capling, Ryker Capling, Justin Stickney, Barnett); 800 relay — 6. Manistee Catholic (Dean Sturgeon, Eddie Dutkavich, Lee Pizana, Justin Stickney); 1,600 relay — 9. (Nick Sturgeon, Peter Hybza, Jamie Riley-Lampinen, David Kosla); pole vault — 4. D. Sturgeon (MCC); 7. Pizana (MCC); long jump — R. Capling (MCC); 11. K. Capling (MCC).
UP NEXT: Benzie's boys and girls and Kingsley's boys and girls teams compete in the Division 3 team final at Clare.
GOLF
TC Central wins Cardinal Invite; TCSF 3rd, Elks 4th
Team scores (played in Big Rapids): 1. Traverse City Central 327; 2. Rochester Adams 337; 3. TC St. Francis 339; 4. Elk Rapids 341; 5. Big Rapids 343; T-6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern; T-6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 344; 8; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 345; 9. Davison 370; 10. Grant 402; T-11. Chippewa Hills 418; T-11. Laingsburg; 13. Reed City 426; 14. Central Montcalm 431; 15. Tri County 435.
TC Central counters: Shea Harmeson 79 (T-4th); Michael Beattie 81 (T-9th); Cam Peters 83; Zach Galan 84.
TC St. Francis counters: Tommy Puetz 79 (T-4th); Griffin Mawson 84; Adam Gerberding 87; Philipp Harris 89.
Elk Rapids counters: Josh Lavely 77 (T-2nd); Preston Ball 87; Gabe Lavely 88; Spencer Ball 89; Mitch Emke 89.
BASEBALL
Stoney Creek 2
TC West 1
Traverse City West, which wrapped up the Big North Conference title Thursday when Petoskey beat TC Central 8-6 in extra innings, dropped the first of three games with Rochester Stoney Creek, 2-1. They play a doubleheader Saturday at West (22-10) starting at 10 a.m.
TC West: Colin Flansburg LP, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Wyatt Danilowicz 2-2, RBI; Charlie Jeffrey 1-3, R; Aidan Dungan 1-2; Flansburg 1-3.
Joburg 4 6
Onaway 0 3
Johannesburg-Lewiston won the program's first Ski Valley Conference championship since 2006 — head coach Cody Proctor's senior year. The Cardinals softball team also clinched the SVC title Friday, but details on those games weren't available at press time.
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Sheldon Huff WP, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K, 2 BB; Ricky Waltiere 1-3, RBI; Preston Marlatt 1-2, 2B, SB, R; Huff 2-3, RBI; Mason Myers 2 BB, R; Rily McVannel SB, R.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Myers WP, 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 11 K; Lucas Newell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB; Colin Basinski 1-3, 2 RBI; Marlatt 2-3, 2B, R; Myers 1-3, RBI, R; Riley Welling 1-2, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (27-2) travel Tuesday to Kingsley for a doubleheader.
Central Lake 6 3
Charlevoix 5 14
Game 1: Central Lake — Garrett Purdy WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 5 K; Alex Harvey 2-3, RBI, R; Garrison Barrett 1-4, RBI, 2B; Doyle Wilson 2B, R; Andrew Bay 1-3, 2B, R; Logan Eckhardt 1-3, RBI, R; Gavin Miller 2 HBP, R; Charlevoix — Sam Dixon LP, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 7 K; Phillip Sterrett 1-3, RBI, R; Patrick Sterrett 1-2, 2 R; Troy Nickel 1-3, 2B. Dixon BB, 2 R, SB.
Game 2: Central Lake — Harvey 1-2, RBI; Barrett 1-3, 2 R, SB; Charlevoix — Ph. Sterrett 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Nickel 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Max Ostrum 1-3, 2 RBI, R, SB; Bryce Johnson 1-3, R; Pa. Sterrett 1-2, RBI, R; Dixon 1-3, 2 R; Caleb Stuck 1-2, RBI, R, BB.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (15-12) host East Jordan in districts Friday; the Trojans play June 5 in districts at Bellaire.
SOFTBALL
Kalkaska 7 10
East Jordan 0 6
Game 1: Kalkaska — Mia Miller WP, no-hitter, 6 IP, 0 R, 13 K; Maddy Wilkinson 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Miller 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lauren Judd 2-3, R; Emma Woodin 2-3, 2B, R; Baylee Reust 1-3, RBI, R; Jordyn Disbrow 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Alli DeVol 1-3, R.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin WP, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Jaycee Mitchell 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, R; Wilkinson 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Woodin 1-2, 2B, RBI; Miller 2-2, 2B, R; Lorelei Simkins 2 R; Disbrow 1-3, R; Alyssa Colvin SB, R; East Jordan — Rhyen Olson 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Kylie Skrocki 1-3, 3 RBI, R; Skylar Barnett 1-3, RBI; Allie Whiteford H.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (19-9) host Manton for a doubleheader Tuesday; the Red Devils (6-18) play at Charlevoix in districts Friday.
Charlevoix 19
Central Lake 0
Game 1: Charlevoix — Madelyn Sandison WP, 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K; Kate Klinger 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Sandison 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Anna Kemp 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, SB; Avery Zipp 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Zoe Brodin 3-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB; Katherine Wagner 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Sydney Wurst 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Kylie Dorst 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kylie Williams 1-3, R; Aeryn Larson RBI; Central Lake — Sarah McGuire 1-2; Kate Wolgamot 1-2; Alexis Cain 1-1.
Game 2: Charlevoix — Klinger WP, 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 6 K; Zipp 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; Sandison 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Kemp 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Wagner 1-3, 3 SB, R; Klinger 1-3, R; Central Lake — Cain 2-3, RBI, R; Kylie Grafenauer 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; McGuire 2 BB, SB; Emma Wollard 1-3, 2B, R; Sydney Fernandez 1-3, 2 RBI; Angel Shaw 1-3, RBI, R; Wolgamot 1-4, R.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (16-12) host East Jordan in districts Friday; the Trojans (15-13) play June 5 in districts at Bellaire.
Benzie Central 4 7
Onekama 2 5
Game 1: Benzie Central — Olivia Bailey WP, 6 IP, 7 K, 5 H; Riley Sanchez HR, 2 RBI; Nona Schultz 2-3; Kalee Gelakosky 3B; Ryleigh Frisbee H; Bailey H.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Sanchez WP, 3.1 IP, 5 K, 4 R; Bailey 2.2 IP, 4 K, 1 H; Sanchez HR, 2 H; Autumn Wallington 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Bailey HR; Marie Readlinger H; Chloe Burdick H; Halle Kalosky H.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (9-20-1) host Pine River, Wednesday.
