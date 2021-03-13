TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West stopped the bleeding and takes a win into the postseason.
TC West beat Alpena 3-1 Friday night to put an end to its three game losing streak. Tyler Esman assisted all three West (7-5-2, 4-3-2 Big North Conference) goals.
"We've had a little hard time of things lately, so it was nice to get back on the winning side of things," Titans head coach Jeremy Rintala said. "Hopefully this gives us some momentum heading into the playoffs."
Grant LaFaive put the Titans on the board in the first period off Esman's first assist. Michael Schermerhorn scored the Titans' last two goals, with Murphy Kehoe also picking up an assist on one.
Tyler Herzberg picked up the win in net on Senior Night, making 16 sames.
West plays Grand Rapids Northview at Griff's Ice House in Grand Rapids in regionals Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 66
Kalkaska 33
TC St. Francis (9-5, 9-3 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 17 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Adam Gerberding 15 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Casey Donahue 8 points; Joey Donahue 6 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; John Hagelstein 6 points.
Kalkaska: Travis Blasko 10 points; Glen Morris 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel Tuesday to East Jordan.
TC Christian 72
Manistee CC 32
Traverse City Christian (8-4): Brock Broderick 23 points; Elijah Mleko 16 points; Reece Broderick 13 points.
Manistee Catholic Central (5-8): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: TC Christian travels to Bellaire, Monday; Manistee CC travels Monday to Mason County Eastern.
Joburg 43
Gaylord SM 38
Gaylord St. Mary (10-4, 7-1 Ski Valley): Conrad Korte 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Brody Jeffers 15 points, 5 steals.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-4, 5-3 Ski Valley): Preston Marlatt 15 points; Sheldon Huff 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Lincoln Alcona; the Cardinals host Forest Area, Wednesday.
Forest Area 75
Central Lake 64
Forest Area (6-7, 6-3 Ski Valley): Phoenix Mulholland 33 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Domenic Hart 18 points; Lane Lindsay 9 points.
Central Lake (0-12, 0-11 Ski Valley): Alex Harvey 33 points; Logan Eckhardt 8 points; Drayten Evans 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Warriors host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Wednesday; districts next for the Trojans.
Inland Lakes 50
Bellaire 47
Bellaire (1-9, 1-7 Ski Valley): Quentin Baeckeroot 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Brayden Dawson 6 rebounds, 9 points, 4 steals; Cole Robinson 7 rebounds, 8 points.
Inland Lakes (6-8, 3-5 Ski Valley): Connor Wallis 14 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Traverse City Christian, Monday.
Benzie Central 54
Leland 39
Benzie Central (9-6, 7-4 Northwest): Seth Wilkinson 17 points; Quinn Zickert 16 points; Nate Childers 10 points;
Leland (6-6, 4-6 Northwest): Gavin Miller 14 points; Kayleb Winowiecki 11 points; Ben Kiessel 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Buckley, Tuesday; the Comets host Onekama, Tuesday.
Lake City 44
Houghton Lake 41
Lake City (9-0, 7-0 Highland): Kenzie Bisballe 18 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Olivia Bellows 13 points; Chloe Bisballe 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans visit Glen Lake, Saturday.
Mesick 61
Pine River 50
Mesick (9-4, 6-1 West Michigan D): Connor Simmer 12 points; Logan Wienclaw 10 points; Jon Teachout 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Saturday to Frankfort for a 2:30 p.m. game.
Charlevoix 54
Boyne City 51
Charlevoix (11-1, 10-1 Lake Michigan): Caleb Stuck 20 points, 8 rebounds; Evan Solomon 15 points, 5 assists, 2 steals; Jacob Mueller 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Ethan Putman 9 points, 6 assists.
Boyne City (7-7, 7-5 Lake Michigan): Jack Neer 20 points; Alex Calcaterra 12 points; Aaron Bess 7 points; Gavin Hewitt 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host Kalkaska, Monday; the Ramblers travel Tuesday to Grayling.
TC Christian JV 31
Manistee CC JV 42
TC Christian: Zack Connor 7 points; Austin Miller 6 points; Jonah Mleko 6 points; Isaiah Valliere 6.
Kalkaska frosh 43
TC St. Francis frosh 33
TCSF (5-6): Luke Adams 10 points; Ben Stallman 10 points.
Kalkaska: Gavin Guggemos 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Boyne City 26
Charlevoix 23
Boyne City (8-5, 8-4 Lake Michigan): Ally Herrick 8 points; Jordan Noble 7 points; Grace Dawson 4 points.
Charlevoix (6-5, 6-5 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petrosky 9 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts Grayling, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 66
Kalkaska 43
TCSF (10-3, 10-2 Lake Michigan): Gwyn Bramer 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Colleen Hegewald 21 points, 6 rebounds; Maggie Napont 18 points, 6 rebounds; Cora Pomaranski 7 rebounds.
Kalkaska (3-8, 3-8 Lake Michigan): Disbrow 22 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host TC Central, Saturday; the Blazers travel Monday to Charlevoix.
Glen Lake 67
Kingsley 20
Glen Lake (12-0, 10-0 Northwest): Maddy Bradford 14 points, 5 rebounds; Grace Bradford 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 2 steals; Hailey Helling 8 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Emma Korson 7 points, 4 steals; Grace Fosmore 6 points, 5 rebounds.
Kingsley (5-7, 4-5 Northwest): Coral Bott 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Lake City (9-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday; Kingsley hosts Bellaire, Tuesday.
Lk Leelanau SM 50
Heston Academy 12
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (5-6): Leah Fleis 11 points, 5 rebounds; Delana Kirt 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Ciara Glynn 9 points, 5 steals; Audrey Smith 6 points; Genevieve Bramer 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travels Saturday to North Bay at 1 p.m.
GT Academy 53
Cadillac Heritage 29
Grand Traverse Academy (8-2): Melissa Hatch 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Julia Jones 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Morgan Porter 5 points.
Cadillac Heritage: Regan Farmer 12 points; Katelyn Fekete 11 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary Senior/Parents Night at 5 p.m. Monday.
Mason Co. Eastern 59
Brethren 34
Brethren (4-5, 2-4 West Michigan D): Elly Sexton 12 points, 11 rebounds; 2 blocks; Maddy Biller 10 points, 7 rebounds; Halle Richardson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel to Manistee Catholic, Monday.