TRAVERSE CITY — Sam Reynolds threw a one-hitter in the nightcap to force a split between Traverse City West and TC Central.
Reynolds struck out four over seven innings on only 83 pitches in the 5-0 final Thursday at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
Central won the opener 4-2 after both West’s Wyatt Danilowicz and Central’s Josh Klug hit the 100-pitch limit and had to leave the game. The Trojans scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the win. Reed Seabase and Owen Dawson each drove in runs, and Mike Booher scored twice.
Klug and reliever Ben Van Nes held West to one hit, with Klug fanning 12 and Van Nes two in one inning. Danilowicz struck out 10 in five no-hit innings.
Reynolds added two hits, including a double, and scored a run in the nightcap, with Danilowicz driving in a run and scoring two. Gavin Brown and Will Gaston also drive in runs.
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 6, 7
Boyne City 1, 4
TC St. Francis (5-3): Charlie Peterson (W) 7.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 13 K; Cody Richards (W) 4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Josh Groves 2-7, 3 R; Jack Prichard 2-4, 3 BB, 3 RBI, 3 R; Richards 3 R, SB, BB; Peterson 2-5, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Matthew Kane 2 R, SB; Patrick Gallagher 1-3, 3 BB, RBI.
Boyne City (4-6): Gavin Hewitt H, RBI, R, 2 SB; Kaden Jewett RBI; Kacey Gray 2-4, R; Wyatt Stinger RBI.
Lake Lee, SM 6, 13
Buckley 5, 13
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan barnowski (W) 5.2 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 10 K; Alex Flores (W) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Barnowski 3-7, RBI, 3 SB, BB; Jack Glynn 3-8, 4 RBI, 4 R; Flores 2-6, 2 RBI, 3 R; Jerry Schaub 3-6, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Gannon Mitchel 3-7, 3 RBI; Avery Bunek 2 R; Eli Kelenske RBI, SB; Pieter Hamilton RBI; Nick Lingaur RBI.
Buckley (2-6-1): Landon Kulawiak (L) 4 IP, 0 ER, 8 K; Luke Frasier 3 IP, 0 ER, 5 K; Josh Long 4-8, 3 RBI, 4 R, 5 SB; Tyler Milarch 3-7, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Kulawiak 3-6, 2 R, 3 SB; Jacob MacGirr RBI; Frasier RBI, 2 SB; Isaac Svec RBI; Braden Melville 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R
Mancelona 11, 22
Forest Area 2, 0
Mancelona: No stats reported.
Forest Area (0-7): Cameron Patton 2-4, RBI, BB, SB; Tyler Singer R, BB, 2 SB; Jake McGee 2-4, 3B, RBI.
Charlevoix 12, 2
Elk Rapids 5, 0
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Elk Rapids: Chase DeArment R, SB; Carter Velliquette 1-2, RBI, R; Mack Barnhard 2 BB, R; James Gorno RBI; Emery Rubert RBI, 2 BB.
Gaylord 11, 12
Tawas 1, 2
Gaylord (4-2-1): Aidan Locker (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Isaac Hopp (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Ian Bush 7-8, 2 2B, 5 R; Austin Vanderveer 3-6, 2 RBI, 2B, 4 R, 2 SB; Gavin Freeman 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 5 R, 3 SB, 2 HBP; Jayden Hendrian 3-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Isaac Hopp 2B, RBI, R; Locker 1-1, 2B, RBI; Brennan Berkshire 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Austin Stephenson 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Luke Enders 2-3, R; Bennett Sides 2B, 2 RBI; Adam Daust RBI, SB; Logan Bozzer 2 RBI; Cody Cronkright RBI.
Grayling 10, 2
Kalkaska 6, 5
Grayling (6-3): Corbin Allen (W) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Jake Huspen 5-7, 2 RBI, 2 R; Allen 5-6, RBI, 4 R, 2B, 4 SB; Trevor Cvitkovich 2 H, HR, 4 RBI, R; Logan Malonen 3-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Cole Dickie 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Owen Triebold RBI, R.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
Frankfort 11, 1
Marion 9, 4
Frankfort (4-2): Blake Miller (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Miller 3-8, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Logan Lewis 2 BB, R; Fletcher Anderson 3 H, 3B, 3 RBI; Griffin Anderson 3 H, R; Simon Kramer 5-5, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Spencer Vantol 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Ryan Witkop 2 BB, 3 R.
East Jordan 2, 14
Harbor Springs 0, 13
East Jordan (9-3): Tommy Reid (2 W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 11 K, 0 BB; Carey 3 H, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Ben Reid 2 H, RBI; Mason Malpass 3-6, 2 R; T. Reid RBI, R, 2B; Kaleb Schroeder 3 H, 2 RBI, 2 R; Steven Anderson RBI, R; Ryerson Whitaker RBI, R; Carter Sherman RBI, R.
Joburg-Lewiston 16, 17
Bellaire 1, 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-4): Preston Marlatt (W), 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Eli Linbert 4-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R; Marlatt 5-7, HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 6 R; Rily McVannel 5-7, 7 RBI, 2B, 3 R; Riley Welling 3-6, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Boden 2-6, 2 R, SB; Canyon Myers 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Ed Burke 3-5, RBI, 4 R; Thomas Fox 1-3, RBI, 4 R, 3 BB; Alex Gapinski 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB.
Bellaire: No stats reported.
Inland Lakes 12, 3
Gaylord St. Mary 2, 0
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Gavin Bebble R; Daniel Jacobson 2 BB, R; Croff (L) 5 IP, 5 K, 0 ER, 9 K.
Manistee 15
Muskegon Catholic 5
Manistee (4-7): Ethan Edmondson (W) 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Donavyn Kirchinger 1-3, 5 RBI, 2 R; Jaret Edmondson RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; E. Edmondson 1-2, RBI, BB, 3 R, 2 SB; Adam Workman 3-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R, SB; Tyler Protasiewicz 2-3, RBI; Eli Workman RBI, 2 BB, R; Jeffrey Huber 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB.
Lake City 2, 8
Evart 3, 7
Lake City (3-2): Ethan Goodrich (W) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K; Gavin Bisballe 2 BB, 2 R; Brody Gothard 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Goodrich 1-3, RBI, R, 2B; Tyler Atkins 2 R, 2 SB; Lane McLeod 2 RBI, R, SB.
Brimley 15, 23
Boyne Falls 4, 4
Boyne Falls (1-5): JT Greenier 3 BB, 2 R; Ashton Spang RBI, HBP; Jayden Gerloff 2 R, 2 BB; Lukas Zarbeth BB, 2 R; Erik Achtergarde RBI; Logan Fuller BB, R, 2 SB; Bryce Tonsor BB, R, 2 SB.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 6, 9
TC West 7, 8
TC Central (7-3): Catelyn Heethuis walk-off single in 7th of 2nd game; Katelyn Gaylord (W) 3 IP, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Rory Miller 4 IP, 1 K; McKenzie Reed 5 IP, 6 K; Audrey Williams 2 IP, 4 K; Heethuis 4-8, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 3B; Izzy Covert 2 H, 3 RBI, R, 2B, SB; Hannah Fellows 2B, 2 RBI, R; Williams 4-8, 2 RBI, R; Audrey Benedict 2 R; Evie Nowicki 2-5, 2B, RBI, R; Gaylord 2-4, RBI, R; Daisie Brewer 3-7, 3 R, 2B; Kailey Poortenga 3-8, 2 2B.
TC West (7-7): Kaci Sowers (W) 13.1 IP, 0 BB, 10 K; Sowers 5-8, HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 2B; Ava Tiesworth 4-9, RBI; Lydia Heymes 4-7, 2 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R, 4 SB, 2 BB; Mallory Smith 4-6, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, SB, 3 BB; Lauren Tkach 3-7, 2B, 3 RBI; Brynn Smith 2 R, 2 SB; Janie Suliecki 1-2, R.
TC St. Francis 6, 13
Boyne City 4, 1
TC St. Francis (9-0-1): Kensley Thorpe (2 W) 7.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K; Maggie Napont 2-5, 2B, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Stephanie Schichtel 4-6, 4 RBI, 3B, 3 R; Brooke Meeker 3-5, 4 RBI, 3B, 4 R, 3 SB; Hunter St. Peter 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R; Zoey Jetter 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Sophie Hardy H, 2 BB, R, 2 SB; Q. Boyle H, 2 RBI, R, 2B.
Boyne City: Bella Cosier 2 H, RBI; Melanie Loviska H, R; Maggie Miller 2 H, RBI, R; Delaney Vollmer RBI; Rachel Clausen R.
Charlevoix 11, 5
Elk Rapids 7, 16
Charlevoix: Kylie Dorst (W) 5 IP, 2 K; Avery Kita 2 BB, 2 R, SB; Anna Kemp 4-6, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 4 R, 4 SB; Dorst 4-7, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Grace Lentz 6-7, HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Danielle Mason 3-7, HR, 3 RBI, R, SB; Delaney Boehm R, 2 SB.
Elk Rapids: Reagann Merchant (W) 2K; Morgan Wirtz 3 H, 2 RBI; Haleigh Yocom 2 H, RBI, 2 R; Ryleigh Yocom 4 H, 2 2B, 3B, 2 R; Merchant 2 H, R, SB; Nevada Molby 4 H, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, R, SB; Violet Sumerix 4 H, 2 RBI; Abby Platt 1-4, RBI; Emma Eckerdt RBI; Brianna Pemberton 2 H, 2 RBI.
Pellston 7, 6
Central Lake 5, 22
Central Lake: Alexis Cain (W) 3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 K; Ellen Roggenbeck 2-7, 2 RBI, 2B, 5 R; Sarah McGuire 3-6, 3B, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R; Sydney Fernandez 3-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Cain 4 H, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 5 R; Lizzy Michael 1-2, BB; Katelynn Wolgamott 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, 4 R, 2 SB.
Mancelona 9, 7
Forest Area 2, 12
Mancelona (7-3): Ella Jones (W); Ella Schram 1st varsity HR.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
SOCCER
Leland 5
TC Bulldogs 0
Leland (3-3-2): Sutton Leiter goal; Ella Knudsen goal; Skylar Wiesen goal; Flora Mitchell goal; Cam Fleis goal; Ellie Miller shutout in net.
GOLF
McBain 2-0 in MMGC cluster match
Team records in Mid-Michigan Golf Conference cluster match at Lakewood on the Green, Cadillac: McBain 2-0; McBain NMC 1-1; Manton 0-2.
NMC leaders: Cam Baas 49; Tucker Tossey 49; Titus Best 53; Blake DeZeeuw 55.
