GRANDVILLE — Addi Balentine's closing putt on hole No. 14 sealed Traverse City Central's trip to the state finals.
The Trojans edged out East Kentwood by one stroke and Hudsonville by three for the third qualifying spot in Tuesday's Division 1 regional at Sunnybrook Country Club in Grand Haven.
Rockford won the 10-team event with a 343, shooting the team's best score of the season in the process. Traverse City West placed second at 351, it's highest team score of the campaign.
Balentine's bogey putt on the par-4 No. 14 sealed Central's state finals berth by a single stroke over Kentwood. If she'd have missed the putt, the two teams would have played a one-hole playoff with all five top players because they'd have tied on the first tiebreaker (No. 5 golfer's score, which both were at 115).
"I don't think I could have taken it," Central coach Lois McManus said of a potential playoff.
Anci Dy earned medalist honors with a 72, Ava Warren carded 80 to place fifth and Ainslee Hewitt (93), Ava Krueger (106) and Hattie Holmes (110) rounded out West's top five.
West won the 2017 regional title on the same course by 35 shots. Tuesday's round snaps a streak of five consecutive regional crowns by the Titans.
"I told the girls a lot of wild card teams win the World Series," West coach Karl Gagnon said. "We'll see them again in the finals, and hopefully we do better."
Grace Maitland led the Trojans with an 88, while Sierra Batcha shot 98 and Sydney Rademacher and Balentine each carded 99s. Kennedy Clark added a 115.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association originally changed the postseason to limit each regional to two teams qualifying for the state finals, but relaxed those guidelines last week and went back to the traditional three squads per region.
"I was happy those kids made it," Gagnon said of Central. "They deserved it."
West and Central head to the state finals Oct. 16 at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University for a one-round championship.
McManus, whose father passed away at 92 a little over a week ago, was selected as regional Coach of the Year.
"I know he was there with me," McManus said. "I just sobbed. I had no ideas that was coming. Not even remotely."
The Trojans and Titans play in the Big North Conference championships Monday at Traverse City Country Club starting at 10 a.m.
SOCCER
TC West 2
Gaylord 2
Traverse City West tied Gaylord 2-2, winning the Big North Conference title outright when TC Central knocked off Petoskey 3-1.
TC West (14-1-2, 7-0-1 Big North): Gavin Michaels goal; Caleb Nowak goal; Tony Gallegos 2 assists; Blade Kalbfleisch 3 saves.
Gaylord: Garrett Duncan goal; Justin Boughner goal; Ian Busch assist; Jared gasco in net.
JV: TC West won 13-0.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Alpena, Thursday.
TC Central 3
Petoskey 1
Traverse City Central moved past Petoskey for second place in the Big North Conference with a 3-1 victory Tuesday.
TC Central (10-3-2, 5-3-0 Big North): Everest Noyes 2 goals; Josiah Krommendyk goal, assist; Maxwell Warner assist; Colten Warren 5 saves.
Petoskey (8-4-2, 4-3-1 Big North): Hunter Hicks goal; Jackson Jonker 6 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels Thursday to Cadillac; Gaylord visits Petoskey, Thursday.
Grayling 9
Tawas 1
Grayling (10-4-2): Eliot Boik 4 goals, 2 assists; Cameron Ketchum goal, assist; Anthony Harrington goal, 4 assists; Tucker Mertes goal; Jacob Schade goal, 2 assists; Ben Whitaker goal; Andrew Walsh assist.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Thursday to Harbor Springs.
Petoskey JV 3
TC Central JV 1
Petoskey (12-2): Adam Martins goal; Wyatt Mattson goal; Sawyer Webster goal; Charlie Smith assist; Noah Bodurka assist; Cosmo Franseth 0 saves.
TC Central (3-8-1): Quaid Brooke goal; Phoenix Heiny 6 saves.
SWIMMING
Gaylord 110
Ogemaw Hts. 68
Gaylord event winners: Avery Geyer, Brei Baker, Rowan Dobrzelewski, Mackenzie Elenz (200 medley relay); Dobrzelewski (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke); Kaylee Berkshire (dive); Avery Geyer (200 and 500 freestyle); Baker, Geyer, Elenz, Dobrzelewski (22 freestyle relay).
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils visit Essexville Garber, Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC St, Francis wins Mancelona Invite titles
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 26; 2. Kalkaska 66; 3. Cadillac 78; 4. Mancelona 109; 5. Kingsley 128; 6. Ogemaw Heights 156; 7. Cheboygan 167.
Boys top 15: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:42 Kalkaska; 2. Tyler Mcclure 16:56 Mancelona; 3. 12 Zealand Tarrant 17:01 TCSF; 4. Thomas Richards 17:14 TCSF; 5. Brenden Endres 18:05 TCSF; 6. Bryson Ellalasingham 18:14 TCSF; 7. Nolan Nixon 18:15 Cadillac 8. Connor Donahue 18:16 TCSF; 9. Conner McIntyre 18:16 TCSF; 10. Finn Ritchie 18:36 TCSF; 11. Hayden Moore 19:05 Kalkaska; 12. Greg Parsons 19:08 Mancelona; 13. Glenn Morris 19:12 Kalkaska; 14. Carson Carlington 19:17 Cadillac; 15. Jackson Hilt 19:19 Cadillac.
Girls team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 37; 2. Kingsley 44; 3. Ogemaw Heights 79; 4. Kalkaska 99; 5. Cadillac 109; 6. Cheboygan 162.
Girls top 15: 1. Erica Griffin 20:41 Ogemaw Heights; 2. Faith Kurtz 21:25 Ogemaw Heights; 3. Kelsey Saxton 21:38 Kingsley; 4. Ava Pomaranski 21:45 TCSF; 5. Lauren Wooer 21:55 Kingsley; 6. Abby Chittle 22:04 TCSF; 7. Mary Webb 22:09 Kingsley; 8. Margot Hagerty 22:10 TCSF; 9. Annie Paulson 22:14 TCSF; 10. Rylee Duffing 22:15 TCSF; 11. Brooklyn Whiteford 22:40 Kalkaska; 12. Emily Anger 22:50 Mancelona; 13. Stephanie Schichtel 22:53 TCSF; 14. Regan Hill 22:59 Cadillac; 15. Kaylee Schelich 23:00 Kingsley.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
Grayling 1
Elk Rapids def. Grayling 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16.
Elk Rapids (9-5-2, 4-1 Lake Michigan): Emma Gilbert 8 kills, 7 digs; Logan Reasoner 8 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces; Addison Jacobs 7 kills; Lili Hoberg 5 kills, 2 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 3 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs; Kate Henderson 3 kills, 32 assists.
Grayling: Kynadi Dole 7 kills; Ellie Wagner 6 aces 13 digs; Alaina Aberson 4 kills; Alison Brown 13 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Tuesday to Charlevoix; the Vikings visit TC St. Francis, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 3
Boyne City 0
TCSF def. Boyne City 25-9, 25-20, 25-15.
TC St. Francis (13-5, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Kaylin Poole 18 kills, 12 digs; Campbell Domres 13 kills, 5 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 39 assists, 7 aces, 11 digs; Lexi Coger 15 digs; Maggie Jarema 4 kills; Alexis Ochab 5 kills; Emily Erhardt 4 digs; Garnet Mullet 3 kills, 7 digs.
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to TC Christian, Thursday.
Kingsley 3
North Bay 0
Kingsley def. North Bay 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
Kingsley (15-5, 5-0 Northwest): Olivia Esman 9 kills, 2 blocks; Tori McIntosh 7 kills, 5 digs; Abby Arnold 7 kills, 4 blocks; Lexi Sattler 23 digs; Coral Bott 2 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces; Alayna Heiler 2 kills, 3 blocks, 25 assists, 11 digs; Hattie Raska 10 digs, 1 ace; Miranda McPherson 3 kills, 1 block.
North Bay (5-5, 1-4 Northwest): Sophie Stowe 7 digs, 15 assists, 5 kills; Laila Vang 24 digs, 1 kill; Emily Reynolds 6 digs, 3 kills, 1 block; Lillian Brown 10 digs, 8 kills.
UP NEXT: The Stags play in North Bay's quad, Saturday; North Bay hosts a quad Saturday.
Leland 3
Frankfort 0
Leland (10-8, 4-0 Northwest): Jana Molby 25 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Olivia Lowe 10 digs, 7 kills, 6 aces; Tatum Kareck 11 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace; Skylar Wiesen 3 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills; Olivia Boquette 6 digs, 1 assist; Mia Osorio 5 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Kayla Korson 1 dig, 1 kill; Jennifer Estrada 3 digs, 1 block; Sarah Elwell 2 blocks, 7 kills; Emory Fouch 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Alexis Luce 3 assists, 2 aces; Daylen Ray 1 block, 1 dig; Makenzy Sluiter 2 kills..
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets play in North Bay's quad, Saturday.
Buckley 3
Benzie Central 1
Buckley def. Benzie Central 25-15, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14.
Buckley: Mira Warren 4 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs; Kyrie Wildfong 17 assists, 10 digs, 6 aces; Briana Schrotenboer 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Anna Francisco 8 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Abbie McIntyre 5 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces.
Benzie: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears host North Bay, Tuesday.
Onekama 3
Glen Lake 0
Onekama def. Glen Lake 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
Onekama: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 14 kills, 34 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Emilee Bellant 27 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces; Hailey Helling 10 digs, 18 kills; Sydney Dykstra 19 digs.
Beal City 3
Manton 1
Beal City def. Manton 8-25, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24.
Manton: Aysia Taylor 2 aces, 7 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs; Brylie Greter 17 digs; Hannah Clark 3 kills, 2 digs; Kailey Fredette 4 digs; Lauren Wilder 7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Leah Helsel 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 8 assists, 11 digs; Morgan Shepler 9 digs.
Pellston 3
Forest Area 1
Pellston def. Forest Area 22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Gracie Kimball 2 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs; Madison Morey 2 aces, 5 assists, 6 digs; Emily Norkowski 12 kills, 1 dig; Breana Kniss 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee 2 kills, 1 assist; Taylor Muth 3 aces, 9 assists, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.
TENNIS
TC Central wins JV Big North title
Team scores: 1. TC Central 23; 2. TC West 14; 3. Cadillac 10; 4. Petoskey 1.
Singles flight winners: 1S Cam Peters (TCC); 2S Cody Wall (TCC); 3S Cam Lane (TCC); 4S Brody Ribel (TCC).
Doubles flight winners: 1D Parker Welch/Mitchell Stern (TCC); 2D Caden Kowal/Alden King (TCC); 3D Cooper Ribel/Laken Batcha (TCC); 4D Lachlan Westrick/Cameron Neizgoda (TCW).
MONDAY'S PREP
TC Central claims BNC tennis crown
Traverse City Central tennis is back on top of the Big North Conference.
The Trojans won five flights at the BNC tennis finals in Petoskey Monday, winning the conference tournament and title.
Central took first in the field of four with 20 points, Petoskey took second with 15 points, Traverse City West took third with 8 points and Cadillac finished last with five points. Alpena did not travel to compete in the tournament.
James Turner won the BNC title at No. 1 singles for the Trojans. TC Central also swept each of the doubles flights. Drew Humphrey and Ryan O’Connor won at No. 1 doubles, Jackson Wade and Grant Manker won at No. 2 doubles, Jack McNamara and Dominic Palamara won at No. 3 doubles, and Will Galsterer and Nik Fagerman won at No. 4 doubles.
West’s Wyatt McGarry-Costello won the BNC title at No. 4 singles. Seth Murro and Jack Aprea won matches at No. 4 doubles against Petoskey. Keegan Ray beat Central’s Evan O’Connor at No. 3 singles. All four singles players — David Fischer, Elliot Hornkohl, Ray and McGarry-Costello — and the No. 1 doubles pair of Adam Hornkohl and Levi Fles beat their opponents in the Titans match against Cadillac.
Petoskey’s Ethan Rindfusz won at No. 2 singles and Evan Rindfusz claimed No. 3 singles.
Each flight went up against the three other teams and were scored based on how they fared in the three matches.
Central hosts districts Wednesday.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 1
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball goal; Mahaney Vandekerkhof assist; Jack Spencer save; Zak Bolde 3 saves.
Grayling: Logan Cobb 19 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (14-2-4, 8-0-1 Lake Michigan) at Boyne City, Thursday.
Harbor Springs 3
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzalez 15 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (1-1-12, 0-8 Lake Michigan) at Charlevoix, Thursday 5 p.m.
Boyne City 3
Charlevoix 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina and Ben Leaman combined for the shutout; Derek Word goal; Santina goal; Isaac Shiers goal; Luis Villanueva assist.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (10-5-3, 6-0-3 Lake Michigan) hosts Elk Rapids, Thursday 5 p.m.
Buckley 3
North Bay 0
Buckley: Kyle Kaczanowski 2 goals; Connor Dunn goal; Gabe Luther assist; Luke Frasier assist; Kyle Deshasier 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (11-3, 3-3 Northwest) at Leland, Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Gaylord SM 2
Forest Area 1
The Snowbirds won 25-15, 6-25, 17-19
Mancelona 2
Forest Area 0
The Lady Ironmen won 25-18, 25-20
Forest Area: Maycey Turner kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Gracie Kimball ace, 2 kills, 16 digs; Madison Morey had 2 aces, kill, 8 assists, block, 5 digs; Emily Norkowski ace, 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Breana Kniss 7 kills, 5 digs; Anna Durfee 6 kills, dig; Trinity Nelson assist, block; Taylor Muth ace, 7 assists, 3 digs; Jersey Patton 5 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Pellston at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Manistee CC 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Violetta Serrano 12 aces, 7 assists; Genevieve Bramer 7 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Flies 4 aces, 7 kills.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (3-4) at Forest Area, Thursday.
