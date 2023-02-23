TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday's weather canceled and postponed numerous athletic contests across northern Michigan, reshaping the schedule of the Division 3 hockey playoffs in the process.
The Division 3 regional quarterfinal between Petoskey and Gaylord is now scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Centre Ice Area instead of Wednesday in Petoskey. That moves the Bay Reps' semifinal against that victor to Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at Centre Ice.
The regional final remains March 1 at Centre Ice at 6 p.m.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 48
Marion 42
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists; Carter Simmer 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Joe O'Neill 12 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds; Tyler Hall 15 rebounds, 3 points, 2 blocks, 2 steals; win moves the Bulldogs into 2nd place in the West Michigan D League.
UP NEXT: Mesick (13-5, 12-3 West Michigan D) travels Friday to Pentwater and has three games slated for next week, making rescheduling the WMD league game difficult.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 54
Suttons Bay 20
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 13 points, 3 steals; Leah Fleis 6 points, 11 rebounds; Kyla Barnowski 9 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; Delana Kirt 9 points.
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (13-8) play Leland in districts Monday in Frankfort; the Norse (3-16) host Frankfort, Friday.
CANCELED
Boys basketball — Kalkaska at Cedarville.
Girls basketball — Harbor Springs at Glen Lake.
POSTPONED
Boys basketball — Harbor Springs at Glen Lake; Traverse City Christian at Kingsley; Mancelona at Onaway; Baldwin at Brethren.
RESCHEDULED
Boys basketball — Onekama at Lake Leelanau St. Mary moved to March 2; Forest Area at Pellston moved to Saturday at 3 p.m.; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire moved to March 2; Manistee Catholic Central at Walkerville rescheduled to Tuesday;
Girls basketball — Ludington at Cadillac moved to Thursday; Frankfort at Elk Rapids moved to Saturday at 1 p.m.
Jordan Puente contributed to this report.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.