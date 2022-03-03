TRAVERSE CITY — Amy Dix and Jason Bradford used to referee together 14 years ago. They squared off against each other Wednesday as coaches.
Bradford’s Glen Lake squad topped Dix’s Grand Traverse Academy 60-15 in a Division 3 girls basketball district semifinal at Traverse City St. Francis.
The No. 3-ranked Lakers (21-0) advance to take on the district host Gladiators at 6 p.m. Friday.
“They get after you,” Bradford said. “They have three, four strong girls that can shoot the ball and handle the ball. We pressured them early. And I know by now they can handle the pressure better, so it'll be different next time.”
Jessica Robbins led the Lakers with 15 points, six steals and four assists. Grace Bradford added 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists, Maddie Bradford contributed 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Ruby Hogan pitched in nine points, three steals and two assists.
GT Academy closes out the season with a 12-6 record and won seven in a row prior to Wednesday.
“I’m so proud of the girls,” Dix said. ”We have the best seniors. Michaila (Kinney), Katelynn (Dix) and Claudia (Burley) came ready to practice hard every day — and the others couldn’t help but follow their lead.”
Burley told her head coach on the first day of practice that her goal was to win a game in districts.
The Mustangs accomplished that Monday with a 42-35 win over Benzie Central in which Burley scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Dix had 15 points that game.
“This team was the first team in GTA’s history to make it to the semifinal game in districts,” Amy Dix said. “If you were at either of the games, you could see we have the best fans who were with us cheering hard to the end.”
Dix scored seven points to go with a pair of steals Wednesday, while Burley added six points, five rebounds and a block. Kinney pitched in nine boards.
GIRLS DISTRICTS
Bellaire 46
Central Lake 35
Bellaire: Jacey Sommers 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 8 blocks; Charlie Boyce 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks; Alayna Elandt 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (14-7) play Gaylord St. Mary in the district championship game Friday. The Trojans finish their season 11-10.
Gaylord SM 70
Boyne Falls 19
Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 16 points; Macey Bebble 13 points; Miriam Murrell 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (19-2) play Bellaire in the district championship game Friday. The Loggers finish their season 6-8.
Manton 46
Grayling 45
Manton: The Rangers trailed 34-22 going into the fourth quarter. Lauren Wilder scored 20 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter, including making 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Wilder also had 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Megan Moffit 11 rebounds, 5 steals; Genna Alexander 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (13-8) play Lake City in the district championship game Friday. The Vikings finish their season 7-15.
Lake City 48
Roscommon 14
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 12 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 10 points, 6 rebounds; Mariah Jackson 9 points; MacKenzie Bisballe 8 points, 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (17-4) play Manton in the district championship game Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 72
Buckley 27
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Emily Grant 18 points, 4 steals; Audrey Smith 14 points, 6 steals; Zoe Korson 14 points, 5 steals; Delana Kirt 10 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 5 rebounds.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 8 points, 7 rebounds; Aiden Harrand 4 points, 7 rebounds, steal.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (14-6) play Mesick in the district championship game Friday. The Bears finish their season 4-18.
Boyne City 42
Kingsley 34
Boyne City: First win in a district tournament in seven years for the Ramblers. Ava Maginty 9 points; Morgan Deming 9 points; Grace Dawson 7 points; Elly Day 6 points.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-15) play Sault Ste Marie in the district championship game Friday. The Stags finish their season 15-6.
McBain NMC 53
Mason Co. East 21
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 12 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; Megan Bennett 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Jada VanNoord 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Alaina Rozeveld 9 points, 8 rebounds, 9 steals.
UP NEXT: The Comets (15-4) play Marion in the district championship game Friday.
Mesick 50
Leland 41
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 25 points; Lexi Abraham 9 points; Kayla McCoy 9 points.
Leland: Elli Miller 10 points, 4 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Jenna Gale 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Skylar Wiesen 5 points, 6 rebounds; Mallory Lowe 6 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (15-5) play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the district championship game Friday. The Comets finish their season 8-14.
Big Rapids 54
Cadillac 21
Cadillac: Madelyn Schamanek 8 points; Harmony Donzell 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings finish their season 8-14.
Brethren 33
Manistee CC 23
Brethren: Elly Sexton 13 points, 15 rebounds, block; Abby Kissling 8 points, 3 steals; Halle Richardson 5 points, 4 assists; Stella Estes 3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Olivia Sexton 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (11-6) play Frankfort in the district championship game Friday. The Sabers finish their season 14-5.
St. Ignace 61
Joburg 34
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Gloria House 11 points; Jayden Marlatt 10 points, 10 rebounds, outstanding play, handled pressure well, showed composure of a senior as a sophomore; Kennedy Johnson 6 points; Sophie Townsend 5 points; Jocelyn Tobias 11 rebounds, played well defensively. Head coach Heather Huff said all of her players "played their hearts out.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals finish their season 14-7.
Charlevoix 45
Harbor Springs 37
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (9-13) play St. Ignace in the district championship game Friday.
Frankfort 39
Onekama 27
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (14-6) play Brethren in the district championship game Friday. The Portagers finish their season 5-14.
McBain 48
Mason Co. Central 41
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (18-3) play Evart in the district championship game Friday.
Sault Ste Marie 60
Kalkaska 24
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers finish their season 0-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.