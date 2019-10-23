TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans pulled out all of the stops Wednesday for Dig Pink night and used the energy to take down Big North Conference leader Cadillac in four sets.
The Trojans fell 25-23 in the first set before rolling off three straight wins of 25-21, 26-24 and 25-21.
TC Central (27-16-1, 7-2 BNC) volleyball keeps their Big North Conference title hopes alive with the win and needs to beat Gaylord in their next game to have a chance to share the title with Cadillac (39-8-1, 8-1 BNC) and TC West (7-2 BNC). The Vikings take on TC West in their final BNC game, and if the Titans win and Trojans win all three schools will share the crown with a 8-2 conference record.
Trojans head coach Jen Wright said Wednesday was different from the norm when it came to their games against the Vikings.
Following a first-set loss, Wright said her team has had trouble rallying against the Vikings in the past. That wasn't true on Dig Pink night.
"Our history has been that we play the first set close, then roll over," Wright said. "It's nice to get these big wins at the end of the season. It helps pushing into the playoffs."
Grace Lord helped the Trojans turn it around in the second set and tallied eight kills and 17 digs on the night.
The Trojans defense did an outstanding job neutralizing the Vikings' attackers and combined for 104 digs in the four-set match.
Olivia Fiebing led the defense with 44 digs and was all over the place, according to Wright.
"Olivia played an incredible game and was picking up balls left and right," Wright said.
Emma Turnquist tallied 13 kills for the Trojans and had back-to-back kills in the fourth set that helped TCC pull away.
Maggie McCrary totaled 24 kills, 12 digs, six aces and two blocks and Jordan Burnham had 18 digs for TCC.
The Vikings were led by Macy Brown with 22 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, two assists and an ace. Renee Brines tallied 30 assists and 13 digs for the Vikings while Makenna Bryant led the defense with 22 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Alpena 1
TC West def. Alpena 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 28-26
TC West: Alaina Mikowski 11 kills, ace, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Ally McKenna 2 aces, 17 digs; Becky Lane 2 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Sammy Schaub 11 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 3 aces, 3 blocks, 36 assists, 7 digs; Rhys Tirrell 8 kills, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: TC West (7-2 BNC) at Cadillac, Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.