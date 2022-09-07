TRAVERSE CITY — Rivalries are a part of sports, and it's what makes the games exciting. For the Traverse City Central boys tennis team, they get to hang their hats on beating in-town rival Traverse City West in dominating fashion on Tuesday.
The young Trojans team won all eight flights, but the Titans still found some positives after the loss.
“Traverse City Central played a heck of a match,” TC West head coach Ed Bernard said. “They were much more focused than us, but some of my guys played a very tough match.”
Bernard praised his four-doubles team — Christian Henry and Edward Chan — on their tough matchup despite losing 6-2, 6-4 to Lander Coonrod and Asher Petersen. Both coaches have loved seeing how their teams have come together over the past few weeks.
Both teams are going through growing pains. TC West has only two seniors, but the Titans' underclassmen have stepped up. Sophomore Steven Biteman was a doubles player last year, but he is now in the first flight. He faced senior Tanner Cooley and lost 6-0 in both sets.
“Even though (Biteman) lost in a tough match today, he played some points very well,” Bernard said. “Tanner got the best of him, but Steven held his own during the match, and I was very proud of Steven.”
First-year head coach at TC Central, Casey Christensen, praised Cooley for how he has been playing this season. Cooley has won nine matches thus far and continues to play with the confidence level that Christensen loves to see.
TC Central single flights won convincingly with two-singles Evan O'Connor defeating Seth Munro (6-2 6-1); their three-singles — Cody Wall (TCC) defeated Cole Doucette 6-0 6-0 and four-singles Alex Lamphier defeated Jonah Arbuckle (6-3, 6-1).
“To win convincingly against your rival school from across town is always satisfying,” Christensen said.
The Trojans didn’t give the Titans any favors with their doubles teams.
The one-doubles pair of Alden King/Parker Welch defeated Alex Alvarado/Cameron Niezgoda (6-0 6-2); two-doubles — Parker Petersen/Caden Kowal defeated Tyler Chan/Andrew Zywicki (6-1 6-2); three-doubles — Riley White/Derek Swanson defeated Jack Aprea/Ryan Goodrich (6-1 6-1).
“For some of our flights that have been struggling, it was nice to see everybody get a win,” Christensen said.
TC Central moves to 5-2 on the season as they host Petoskey on Sept. 13.
BOYS TENNIS
Petoskey 7
Alpena 1
Petoskey flight winners: 1S — Evan Rindfusz; 2S — Luke Washington; 3S — Elijah Rindfusz; 4S — Collin Brantly.
BOYS SOCCER
TC Christian 7
Charlevoix 0
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 3 goals; Louis Rhein 1 goal; Noah Wentzloff 1 goal; Julian Ahluwalia 1 assist; Kia Upshaw 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam McMann 1 assist; Carson Vermilyea 1 assist; Preston Jaworski 1 assist; Patty Gallagher 4 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Christian hosts Holland on Saturday at 5 p.m.
TC Central 1
Elk Rapids 1
TC Central stats: Asher Paul 1 goal; Declan Feeney 1 assist; Josh Vozza 3 saves.
Elk Rapids stats: Ani Lugin 2 saves; Koa West 4 saves; Alex Smith 1 goal; Jayden Hresko 1 assist.
UP NEXT: TC Central (1-3-1) hosts Alpena on Thursday. The Elks (1-5-1) host Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Gaylord 1
Mt. Pleasant 0
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (6-2-1) hosts Cadillac on Thursday.
McBain NMC 2
Roscommon 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barret Bosscher 1 goal; Cam Baas 1 assist; Logan Hart 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw 11 saves.
UP NEXT: McBain (4-0-3) travels LeRoy Pine River.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West sweeps Alpena 3-0
Traverse City West def. Alpena 25-20, 25-23, 25-6.
TC West: Amaleah Streit 6 aces; Audrey Lafaive 2 aces, 15 kills; Avery Lahti 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig; Claire Miner 2 kills; Kaylee Schaub 3 aces, 1 dig; Madeline Bildeaux 1 ace, 4 kills; Madyson Sebela 2 digs; Rena Smith 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assist, 2 digs; Rena Smith 4 assists, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel to Cadillac on Sept. 14.
GT Academy sweeps Buckley 3-0
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
Buckley: Maddie Sladek 6 aces, 3 kills; Taylor Matthews 4 kills; Abbie McIntyre 5 digs.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Traverse City Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. Buckley travels to Glen Lake on Thursday.
Elk Rapids goes 1-1 in matches
McBain Northern Michigan Christian def. Elk Rapids 15-25, 32-30; 16-14; Elk Rapids def. Mason County Eastern 25-12, 25-15.
Elk Rapids: Rhielynn Skrocki 5 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 5 kills, 11 aces, 14 digs; Mattea Ball 18 digs; Haleigh Yocom 5 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Lexie Moore 9 kills, 2 aces; Caroline Best 3 kills, 4 digs; Gaby Morton 5 kills; Chloe Taylor 5 digs; Violet Sumerix 3 digs; Morgan Bergquist 9 kills, 6 digs.
McBain NMC: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel to St. Francis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.