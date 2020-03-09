TCC-ALP

TC Central's Carson Bourdo (11) drives between Alpena players Jadon Duncan (23) and Adam Urlaub (1) during the first period of the Trojans' 61-48 win over the Wildcats in the first round of district tournament play Monday night.

 Rick Sack/Special to the Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — For the second time in five days the Traverse City Central Trojans defeated the Alpena Wildcats. 

TC Central won the final game of the regular season against Alpena last Thursday before defeating them again on Monday, 61-49. 

It was the second home win over the Wildcats this season and moves the Trojans into the district semifinal against TC West on Wednesday at 6 p.m. 

TC Central was led by Carson Bourdo with 16 points and three steals, Henry Goldkuhle with 16 points and four rebounds, Peyton Smith with 10 points,six rebounds, five assists and three steals, Kadyn Warner netting six points, Carson Briggs scoring six points and four rebounds and Josh Burnham netted four points while snagging 10 rebounds. 

Jack Schmanski paced Alpena with 16 points. 

TC Central and TC West will meet for the third time this season. While TC Central has won both meetings, the combined point differential is only five points. The Trojans get the Titans on their home floor where they beat TCW 35-32 on Feb. 28. 

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Manton 62

Houghton Lake 41

Manton: Lucas McKernan 13 points; Jacob Haun 13 points, 8 rebounds; Isaac Raden 15 points; Caleb Moore 11 points, 6 assists; Cole Regnerus 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Manton vs. Harrison at Lake City, Wednesday 6 p.m. 

Kingsley 66

Cheboygan 47

Kingsley: Evan Douglass 16 points; Gage Hessem 11 points; Owen Graves 8 points; Tyler Inthisone 7 points. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Slt. Ste. Marie at Grayling, Wednesday 5:30. 

Ellsworth 80

Alba 31

Ellsworth: Jager Griswold 23 points, 11-11 FGs, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Ethan Tornga 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 9 assists. 

UP NEXT: Ellsworth vs. Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Wednesday 7 p.m. 

East Jordan 55

Inland Lakes 48

East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 23 points; Cooper Stevenson 18 points.

UP NEXT: Harbor Springs at East Jordan, Wednesday 6:30 p.m. 

Boyne City 61

Kalkaska 48 

Boyne City: Aidan Brehm 13 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists; Pete Calcaterra 11 points, 4 rebounds; Stephen Orban 16 points; Max Vondra 6 points, 4 rebounds. 

Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 19 points; Nathan Blasko 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Boyne City at Grayling, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Ludington 56

Benzie Central 49 

Benzie Central: Quinn Zickert 19 points; Nate Childers 11 points; Bennett Niswonger 7 points. 

UP NEXT: Ludington vs. Reed City at Cadillac, Wednesday. 

Cadillac 67

Manistee 24

No stats reported

UP NEXT: Big Rapids at Cadillac, Wednesday 6 p.m. 

Gaylord SM 68

Boyne Falls 18

Gaylord St. Mary: Alex Pudvan 18 points; Conrad Korte 14 points. 

UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Bellaire, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. 

Marquette 82

Petoskey 70

No stats reported

UP NEXT: Gaylord at Marquette, Wednesday 6 p.m. 

Frankfort 50

Mesick 34

No stats reported

UP NEXT: Frankfort vs. Manistee CC, Wednesday at Brethren. 

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you