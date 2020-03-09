TRAVERSE CITY — For the second time in five days the Traverse City Central Trojans defeated the Alpena Wildcats.
TC Central won the final game of the regular season against Alpena last Thursday before defeating them again on Monday, 61-49.
It was the second home win over the Wildcats this season and moves the Trojans into the district semifinal against TC West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
TC Central was led by Carson Bourdo with 16 points and three steals, Henry Goldkuhle with 16 points and four rebounds, Peyton Smith with 10 points,six rebounds, five assists and three steals, Kadyn Warner netting six points, Carson Briggs scoring six points and four rebounds and Josh Burnham netted four points while snagging 10 rebounds.
Jack Schmanski paced Alpena with 16 points.
TC Central and TC West will meet for the third time this season. While TC Central has won both meetings, the combined point differential is only five points. The Trojans get the Titans on their home floor where they beat TCW 35-32 on Feb. 28.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manton 62
Houghton Lake 41
Manton: Lucas McKernan 13 points; Jacob Haun 13 points, 8 rebounds; Isaac Raden 15 points; Caleb Moore 11 points, 6 assists; Cole Regnerus 8 points.
UP NEXT: Manton vs. Harrison at Lake City, Wednesday 6 p.m.
Kingsley 66
Cheboygan 47
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 16 points; Gage Hessem 11 points; Owen Graves 8 points; Tyler Inthisone 7 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Slt. Ste. Marie at Grayling, Wednesday 5:30.
Ellsworth 80
Alba 31
Ellsworth: Jager Griswold 23 points, 11-11 FGs, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Ethan Tornga 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 9 assists.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth vs. Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Wednesday 7 p.m.
East Jordan 55
Inland Lakes 48
East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 23 points; Cooper Stevenson 18 points.
UP NEXT: Harbor Springs at East Jordan, Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
Boyne City 61
Kalkaska 48
Boyne City: Aidan Brehm 13 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists; Pete Calcaterra 11 points, 4 rebounds; Stephen Orban 16 points; Max Vondra 6 points, 4 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 19 points; Nathan Blasko 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Grayling, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Ludington 56
Benzie Central 49
Benzie Central: Quinn Zickert 19 points; Nate Childers 11 points; Bennett Niswonger 7 points.
UP NEXT: Ludington vs. Reed City at Cadillac, Wednesday.
Cadillac 67
Manistee 24
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Big Rapids at Cadillac, Wednesday 6 p.m.
Gaylord SM 68
Boyne Falls 18
Gaylord St. Mary: Alex Pudvan 18 points; Conrad Korte 14 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Bellaire, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Marquette 82
Petoskey 70
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Gaylord at Marquette, Wednesday 6 p.m.
Frankfort 50
Mesick 34
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Frankfort vs. Manistee CC, Wednesday at Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.