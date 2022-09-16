MT. PLEASANT — After a Week One win, the 2022 season has not gone nearly as planned for the state runner-up Traverse City Central Trojans.
TC Central dropped its third straight game, losing on the road to Mount Pleasant by a 27-21 final in Saginaw Valley League action Friday.
The Trojans (1-3, 0-2 SVL) went up 7-0 on a Josh Klug 1-yard touchdown run with less than 40 seconds left in the opening quarter. But the Oilers (4-0, 2-0 SVL) struck back with a 93-yard TD run to knot it at 7-7 with 4:16 left in the first half.
Central took the lead back with a 55-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard TD run from Reed Seabase to put the Trojans up 14-7. The Oilers then put up 20 unanswered points to lead 27-14 after three quarters.
The Trojans got within six points after Brayden Halliday found Grant Schmidt for an 11-yard touchdown strike with 7:09 left to play, but that would be as close as Central would get.
Seabase finished with 171 yards on 21 carries. Klug tallied 87 yards, also on 21 carries. Mack Shane was the leading receiver with 2 catches for 23 yards.
Central hopes the familiar digs of Thirlby Field will help turn the season around when the Trojans host Midland on Friday.
FOOTBALL
Grand Blanc 48
TC West 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-3) look to get off the schneid when they travel to Midland Dow next Friday.
Gaylord 27
Petoskey 12
Gaylord: Ty Bensinger 5-yard TD run; Connor Byram 2 FG; Brady Pretzlaff 2PAT; Russell Hush 13-yard TD run, 28-yard TD run.
Petoskey: CJ Hibbler 2-yard TD run; Seth Marek 21-yard TD catch.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-1) host Cadillac on Friday. The Northmen (1-3) hit the road to Alpena on Friday.
East Jordan 49
Harbor Springs 7
East Jordan: Dawson Carey 1 rush TD, 1 pass TD; Devon Olmstrom 1 rush TD, 1 receive TD; Logan Shooks 2 TDs; Danny Ziebarth 1 TD; Max Beal 1 TD.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (2-2) travel to Glen Lake on Friday.
Boyne City 55
Mancelona 0
Boyne City: Gavin Hewitt 40-yard TD run; Joey McHugh 5 carries, 135 yards, 2 TDs (60-yard); Ryan Spate 7-yard TD run; Mason Wilcox 2 catches, 52 yards, TD, punt return TD; Jack Neer 7/10 passing, 180 yards, 3 TDs; Alex Calcaterra 3 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs.
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-0) host Kalkaska on Friday. The Ironmen (1-3) welcome Elk Rapids on Friday.
Charlevoix 48
Elk Rapids 0
Charlevoix: Patrick Sterrett 5 rushes, 121 yards, 3 TDs (34-yd, 61-yd, 22-yd), 3 catches, 68 yards, 2 TDs (46-yd, 7-yd), 1/1 passing, 52-yard TD; Brady Jess 6/10 passing, 99 yards, 2 TDs; Brady Warchol 8-yard TD run; Landon Swanson 13 tackles; Bryce Johnson 6 tackles, 2 interceptions.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
Glen Lake 19
Joburg 0
Glen Lake: Garrett Moss 2-yard TD run, 13 tackles; Neil Ihme 90-yard interception return TD, 4 catches, 67 yards; Cooper Bufalini 80-yard interception return TD; Sean Galla 11/22 passing, 134 yards; Michael Galla 7 carries, 39 yards, 12 tackles; Luke Hazelton 3 catches, 58 yards; Gage Baker 12 tackles; Boden Fisher PAT.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
Frankfort 28
Oscoda 12
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 2 TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing), 120 yards passing, 145 yards rushing; Fletcher Anderson 1 rushing TD, 14 tackles; Owen Mills 1 rushing TD; Carter Kerby 1 receiving TD, 8 tackles; Kade Rosum 3 fumble recoveries.
Evart 38
Manton 14
Manton: Nathan Winters 3/6 passing, 85 yards, 33-yard TD to Andrew Phillips; Phillips 48 yards receiving; Leon Barber 52 yards rushing, 9-yard TD run; Logan Baker 40 yards rushing; Lenny Schmidt 2 PATs; Rylan Lewis and Steven Maciborski played solid defense
Benzie Central 63
Grayling 35
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-3) travel to Rodes Field to battle Kingsley on Friday. The Vikings (1-3) welcome No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Cadillac 46
Alpena 14
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-2) head to Gaylord on Friday.
Manistee 30
Orchard View 14
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-1) travel to Whitehall on Friday.
Beal City 23
Lake City 6
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-2) hit the road to McBain on Friday.
McBain 55
Houghton Lake 19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-2) host Lake City on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Onekama 14
Bear Lake 6
Onekama: Tyler Hard 13 carries, 34 yards, 6-yard TD; Peyton Clouse 13 carries, 52 yards, 3-yard TD, 4/7 passing, 51 yards; Luke Bradford 4/5 passing, 25 yards; Sawyer Christiansen 7 carries, 40 yards; Tommy Marcoux 11 tackles.
Bear Lake: Taylor Merrill 4-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (1-3) travel to Rudyard High School to take on Rock Mid Peninsula. The Lakers (1-3) travel to Brethren on Friday.
Farwell 52
Manistee CC 34
Manistee Catholic Central: Tyler Hallead 11/19 passing, 278 yards, 2 passing TDs, 2 rushing TDs; Lee Pizana 3 catches, 106 yards, TD, interception, forced fumble/recovery; Ryker Capling 4 catches, 68 yards, TD. 9 tackles, fumble recovery; Eddie Dutkavich 11 tackles, fumble recovery; Nick Sturgeon 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (2-2) travel to St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake on Sept. 24.
Central Lake 44
Pellston 28
No stats reported.
GOLF
West’s Hewitt wins individual title at Alpena Invite; TC Central claims team crown
Venue: Alpena Golf Club
Overall: Traverse City Central 349; Petoskey 372; Traverse City West 374; Cadillac 397; Cheboygan 420; Alpena 448.
Top 10: Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 80; Aubrey Williams (PET) 85; Addison Balentine (TCC) 85; McKenzie McManus (TCC) 85; Katie Mayband (CHE) 87; Sydney Rademacher (TCC) 88; Maya Wilson (TCW) 88; Avery Meyer (CAD) 90; Evelyn Nowicki (TCC) 91; Marley Spence (PET) 94; Sarah Ream (TCC) 94.
CROSS COUNTRY
Benzie’s Hunter Jones wins Ottawa Hills invite, sets 2nd fastest time in state history
Session 1 boys team: Grand Rapids Christian 40; Holland Christian 112; East Lansing 119; Traverse City St. Francis 131; Cedar Springs 190; Loy Norrix 198; Grand Rapids Catholic Central 205; Plainwell 236; Benzie Central 255; Elk Rapids 288; Kenowa Hills 295; North Muskegon 303; Northview 332; Black River 365; Lake City 386; Comstock Park 428; West Catholic 456; Allegan 477; Wyoming 566.
Session 1 boys top area performers: 3. Pol Mollins (BNZ) 16:41.6; 4. Josh Kerr (SF) 16:43.2; 17. Tucker Krumm (SF) 17:28; 18. Dade Allen (BNZ) 17:29.3; 24. Paxton Hall (LC) 17:40.5; 29. Judge Morgan (SF) 17:43.3; 40. Robby Myler (SF) 18.10.1; 41. Owen Read 18:10.6; 42. Christian Kerfoot (ER) 18:15.8; 44. Max Ward (ER) 18:21.3; Riley Pattinson (SF) 18:22.2.
Session 1 girls team: Grand Rapids Christian 49; Jenison 79; Traverse City St. Francis 117; Elk Rapids 150; Loy Norrix 186; East Lansing 191; Benzie Central 218; Plainwell 232; Cedar Springs 244; Grand Rapids Catholic Central 269; Holland Christian 281; Northview 288; West Catholic 327; Kenowa Hills 330; Lake City 403; Comstock 407; Black River 428.
Session 1 girls top area performers: 4. Sophia Rhein (SF) 18:57.5; 6. Brynne Schulte (ER) 19:09.4; 8. Mylie Kelly (BNZ) 19:18; 9. Betsy Skendzel (SF) 19:34; 17. Kendall Standfest (ER) 20:49; 24. Paige Ritchie (SF) 20:54.1; 26. Nora Grossnickle (BNZ) 20:54.5; 37. Maddie Gallagher (SF) 21:26; 41. Anna Pray 21:34.3; 43. Hunter Schellenbarger (ER) 21:40.5; 45. Rylee Duffing (SF) 21:44.5.
Session 2 boys team: Portage Central 83; Traverse City Central 119; Zeeland West 125; Forest Hills Central 125; Rockford 131; Kalamazoo Central 152; Highland-Milford 157; East Kentwood 204; Lowell 223; Ottawa Hills 227; St. Joseph 300; Grandville 322; Covenant Christian 327; West Ottawa 349; Calvin Christian 402.
Session 2 boys top area performers: 1. Hunter Jones (BNZ) 14:43.2 (second fastest time in state history); 9. Micah Bauer (TCC) 16:25.6; 11. Jett Reimers (TCC) 16:28.2; 19. Zack Truszkowski (TCC) 16:45.5; Alex Durocher (TCC) 17:14.3.
Session 2 girls team: St. Joseph 135; Traverse City West 138; Forest Hills Central 139; Zeeland West 150; Rockford 150; Lowell 154; Traverse City Central 155; Portage Central 174; Highland-Milford 182; Hudsonville 235; Kalamazoo Central 245; Ottawa Hills 257; East Kentwood 258; Covenant Christian 344; Calvin Christian 397.
Session 2 girls top area performers: 11. Alexis Ball (TCC) 19:43.38; 18. Abby Veit (TCW) 19:56.31; 21. Ellie Schenkelberger (TCC) 20:09.48; 24. Ella Kirkwood (TCC) 20:20.43; 26. Alyssa Fouchey (TCW) 20:25.82; 29. Peyton Tucker (TCW) 20:28.2; 33. Payton Lamb (TCW) 20:36.55; Bailey Wenzlick (TCW) 20:37.64; 37. Kathleen Venhuizen (TCC) 20:52.08; 39. Reese Smith (TCW) 20:56.72.
Area runners battle at Spartan Invite
Bronze division area boys teams: 5. Cadillac 217; 18. Kingsley 439.
Bronze division top area boys: 6. Nolan Nixon (CAD) 16:46.5; 19. Gabe Outman (CAD) 17:28.57; JJ Mahan (CAD) 18:19.16; 59. Kaden Kolarik (KNG) 18:43.35.
Bronze division area girls teams: 8. Cadillac 251; 19. Kingsley 547.
Bronze division top area girls: 18. Regan Hill (CAD) 20:45.47; Brooklyn Brown (CAD) 21:35.85; Eleanor Cool (CAD) 21:40.15.
White division area boys teams: 6. Johannesburg-Lewiston 271; 19. Manton 499; 28. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 658.
White division top area boys: 13. Jacob Wartenberg (J-L) 17:33.71; 18. Blake Fox (J-L) 17:49.24; 41. Ronin Vaden (J-L) 18:47.
White division area girls teams: 12. Johannesburg-Lewiston 363; 19. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 487; 23. Manton 522.
White division top area girls: 10. Allie Nowak (J-L) 20:54.33; 46. Hadley Saylor (MTN) 22:51.98; 47. Natalie Zochowski (J-L) 22:53.8.
SWIMMING & DIVING
Tritons use big performances to beat Ludington
The Traverse City Tritons swim and dive team traveled south and came back with a big win against Ludington, defeating the Orioles 102-74.
Standout performances: 200 medley relay — Ella Cabbage, Lila Glenn, Avery Bills and Kira Adams (1st, 1:58.35); 200 freestyle — Lauren Johnson (2nd, 2:14.11), Hannah Lantz (3rd, 2:14.20), Paige Schillinger (4th, 2:21.87); 200 individual medley — Avery Bills (1st, 2:17.68), Lila Glenn (2nd, 2:24.37); 50 freestyle — Cam Crosby (tied for 1st, 27.24), Ella Cabbage (3rd, 27.65); 100 butterfly — Cam Crosby (2nd, 1:06.84), Kayla Macnowski (3rd, 1:09.83); 100 freestyle — Ella Cabbage (1st, 1:00.15), Hannah Lantz (3rd, 1:01.94); 500 freestyle — Kira Adams (2nd, 6:03.95); 200 freestyle relay — Cam Crosby, Lauren Johnson, Hannah Lantz, Lila Glenn (1st: 1:50.84); 100 backstroke — Avery Bills (1st, 1:01.93), Paige Schillinger (2nd 1:14.99); 100 breaststroke — Lila Glenn (2nd, 1:12.18) McKeiley Buron (3rd, 1:33.36); 400 freestyle relay — Cam Crosby, Kira Adams, Avery Bills, Ella Cabbage (1st, 4:00.18)
UP NEXT: The Tritons compete in the Holland invitational on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Chelsea 5
TC St. Francis 3
Traverse City St. Francis wins: 1S — Tristan Bonanni (3,1); 2S — Owen Jackson (2,2); 3S — Chris Bobrowski (6-4, 2-6, 10-6).
Prep roundup
