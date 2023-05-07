GAYLORD — Saturday on the golf course in Gaylord was all Traverse City as the Trojans of Traverse City Central and the Titans of Traverse City West took the top three spots at the Big North Conference meet.
The Blue Devils hosted the BNC tournament at the Treetops Resort’s Smith Tradition Golf Course, and the Trojans’ two teams took first and second place while the Titans’ first team grabbed third.
After winning the Loop Classic on Friday and breaking 300 for the first time this season with a combined score of 298, the Trojans did themselves two shots better with a 296 to take home the title. Boston Price carded a 72 as Mack Shane fired a 73, Graham Peters shot a 75, and Cam Peters and Cameron Mansfield notched a 76. Michael Beattie had a 78 as well.
The Trojans’ second team finished with a 307 as they were led by EJ Maitland, who fired a 2-under 68 to finish second overall. Gaylord’s Kole Putnam was one stroke better at 67 to win the individual championship. Helping Maitland’s effort were Griffin Mawson (79) as well as Ben Lee and Spencer Stegenga, who each fired an 80.
“To watch them perform tournament after tournament as they are increasingly lowering their scores, it’s just a lot of fun,” TC Central head coach Lois McManus said. “It’s just a blast to see them smile and how they visit and converse with each other.”
McManus said this 2023 Trojan squad is not just a collection of individual golfers. They are truly a team.
“They know that they can trust each other and rely on each other,” she said. “And it’s not just the top six players. It’s all 19 of them. It’s just an enjoyable experience. ... This team is just extremely passionate.”
The Titans combined for a 312 to take the bronze. Winslow Robinson continued his solid play with a team-best 75 followed by Henry Stachnik at 76, Alex Lee at 80, and Austin Stehouwer at 81.
Aside from Putnam and Maitland in first and second, Price was fourth followed by Shane in fifth; Graham Peters and Robinson tied for sixth; Stachnik, Cam Peters, Mansfield and Robinson tied for eighth, and Beattie alone in 11th.
Despite Putnam’s winning effort, the Blue Devils finished tied for fourth with Alpena at 325. Petoskey was sixth at 356, Cadillac eighth at 369, and the TC West second team in ninth at 371.
LACROSSE
TC United pick up road win against Midland Dow
MIDLAND — The Traverse City United reached double digits in wins as they took down a tough Midland Dow squad on the road Saturday morning after a home night game Friday against Warren De La Salle. The victory is the United’s fifth straight and moves them to 10-3 overall.
Caleb Lewandowski and Gavin Hysell once again starred for the United in their 19-12 win over the Chargers, despite the Traverse City Central and Traverse City West co-op trailing 5-2 after the first quarter. Lewandowski tallied seven goals and assisted on five others, while Hysell had another six goals to give him 32 in his last five games.
The United were also helped by Jackson Dobreff with two goals and one assist, Sam Tursman with two goals, Remy Soper with one goal, two assists and 13 groundballs, Kurt Sheahen with two assists, Spencer Gerber with one goal, and Ryan Grubbs with one assist. Ty Cooper and Grady Ellis led the defense.
Ethan Gerber picked up the win again in cage for the United with nine saves. Connor Kinsey came on in relief and had seven saves.
“This was a nice one to have today, especially after a night game last night and an early-morning road trip,” United head coach Liberty Provost said. “We were slow off the bus, but I was proud of the guys’ ability to rally and hit our groove in the second and third quarters. Happy with where we’re at right now.”
The United travel to Ada Forest Hills Eastern on Monday.
“Another big test for us,” Provost said. “I hope we can show up with some good effort right off the bus.”
GIRLS SOCCER
BC Western 2
TC West 1
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-3-2, 3-1-1 Big North) take on crosstown rival Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Glen Lake’s O’Connor ties for 1st at Bedford Valley
BATTLE CREEK — The Glen Lake Lakers finished fourth out of a field of 17 at the Sentech Services Golf Open at the Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek on Saturday due in large part to Blake O’Connor’s first-place effort.
O’Connor, a senior, fired a 73 to tie Portage Central’s Ethan Tiller at the top of the leaderboard. The Lakers combined to shoot a 320, just 12 strokes behind overall winner Unity Christian at 308.
Michael Houtteman carded an 80 for the Lakers followed by Garrett Moss with an 82 and Drew Dezelski with an 85.
Trojans, Sabres compete at Cardinal Invite
BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City Christian and the Traverse City Central headed down to Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course to compete at the JV Cardinal Invite, with the Trojans taking third with a 380 and the Sabres finishing fourth after combining for a 403.
Brogan Danbrook and Donovan Payne both carded a 93 for TC Central followed by Drew Davison with a 94, and Kiel Knapp with a 100. For the Sabres, Joey Mirabelli led with an 86 followed by Garrett Schultz with a 96, Zachary Connor with a 110, and Rowan Blain with a 111.
TRACK & FIELD
Leland’s Knudsen wins 4 at Saber Flash Invite
MANISTEE — Leland’s Ella Knudsen took home four wins, three individual and one relay, at Saturday’s Saber Flash Invitational in Manistee.
The sophomore Comet won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and was the anchor leg the relay team that won the 4x800m. Knudsen won the 800 in 2:39.9, the 1600 in 5:41.32 and the 3200 in 12:52.85. The Comet relay team of Knudsen, Amabel Schaiger, Bridgette Duncan and Ariana Rodriguez won in 11:09.79.
Manistee Catholic Central’s Lauren Niedzielski set a PR in the 200m at 28.54 to win and took the 400m title as well at 1:04.03.
On the boys side, McBain Northern Michigan Christian finished third overall as White Cloud won both the boys and girls titles. McBain NMC won the 4x400m realy with Nathan Eisenga, Collin DeKam, Isaac Bowden and Tucker Tossey running a 3:53.42. Bowden also won the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.
The only other area boys winner was MCC’s Andrew Potter, who won the 300m hurdles in 45.61.
McBain boys, girls win All-Sports Day Invite
PINE RIVER — The McBain Ramblers ran roughshod over the competition at the Pine River All-Sports Day Invitational as the girls collected 174 points and the boys collected 121. Host Pine River finished second in both.
Boys individual winners for McBain included Benjamin Rodenbaugh (400m, high jump); the 4x100m relay of Bryce Akom, Eli Wilt, Luke Hoitenga and Jacob Hart; the 4x400 team of Brett Eling, Thomas Maloney, Claydon Ingleright and Levi Myers; and Mack Bontekoe (shot put, discus).
Girls individual winners for McBain included Mikayla Blood (200m); Aubrey VandePol (400m); Kahli Heuker (800m); Analiese Fredin (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles); the 4x100 team of Sydney Heuker, Sarah Wilt, Ayla Fredin and Blood; the 4x200 team of Gabrielle Verberkmoes, Analiese Fredin, Sydney Heuker and VandePol; the 4x400 team of VerBerkmoes, Analiese Fredin, Sydney Heuker and VandePol; the 4x800 team of Kahli Heuker, Haley Miller, Karley VandePol and Chelsi Eisenga; Isabel Rozeveld (shot put, discus); Kahli Heuker (high jump); Olivia Wilt (pole vault); and Sydney Heuker (long jump).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.