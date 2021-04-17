TRAVERSE CITY — Reed Seabase drove in Dominic Palamara with a walk-off single to left field as Traverse City Central swept Cheboygan.
The Trojans won the opener 6-5 on Seabase's seventh-inning hit, then finished off the sweep with a 5-1 nightcap victory behind four strong innings from Ben Van Nes.
Louisville commit Josh Klug struck out seven in 3.2 innings, giving up only two hits and no walks. Josef Meyer finished off the game with 1.1 frames in relief with no hits and one strikeout. Alex Schmitt fanned four in two innings between as none of Cheboygan's five runs were earned.
Seabase finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base. Klug stole two bases and J.J. Dutmers and Palamara each had one theft. Klug scored two runs and Palamara walked three times.
Van Nes struck out five in four frames, allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run.
Klug added a 2-for-2 game with three RBIs. Central continued to run all over the Chiefs, with Seabase, Klug and Luke Linder each stealing two bags and Alex Schmitt adding another.
The Trojans (3-0) play Portland and Three Rivers in Coldwater on Saturday.
BASEBALL
TC West 6 6
Gull Lake 1 5
Game 1: TC West — Sam Reynolds WP, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Wyatt Danilowicz 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 12 K; Charlie Jeffrey 3-3, 2 R, SB; Aidan Dungan 1-3, R; Reynolds 3-4, RBI, 2B, SB; Gavin Brown 1-3, R; David Dimondo 1-3, SB; Colin Flansburg RBI; Danilowicz RBI, R.
Game 2: TC West — Luke Robertson WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Flansburg 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Danilowicz 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 HR, 3B; Reynolds 2-4, SB; Will Gaston SB, 2 R; Brown 2B; Rapin 2 SB.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-2) host Sault Ste. Marie, Thursday.
Kingsley 10 6
Pine River 3 3
Game 1: Kingsley — Beau LaTulip 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Brady Harrand 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K; Eli Graves 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Evan Douglass 2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB; Jayden Inthison RBI, R; Owen Graves 1-3, 2 R, SB; LaTulip 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Dante Crossley 1-2, RBI; Joe Moran 1-3, 2B, RBi, R; Harrand 1-3, RBI, 2 R, SB.
Game 2: Kingsley — Inthisone WP, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Kenton Ray 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Graves 1-3, R; Douglass 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Inthison 1-2, 2 RBI, 2B; Moran 1-2, 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-0) play Saturday at Clare.
Joburg-Lewiston 17 11
Pellston 2 4
Game 1 (4 innings): Johannesburg-Lewiston — Sheldon Huff WP 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Tommy Runyan 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Preston Marlatt 2-2, 3 RBI, HR, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Lucas Newell 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Huff 1-2, RBI, R, SB; Runyan RBI, R, SB; Mason Myers 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Colin Basinski 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Rily McVannel 2 R, SB, 2 BB; Ricky Waltiere 1-3, 2B, 2 RBi, R; Riley Welling 2 SB, 2 R; Carlos Gascho 2 BB, SB, 2 R.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Myers WP 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Runyan 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER; Newell 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Marlatt 2-4, RBi, R, 2 SB; Newell 1-2, R; Huff 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 2B; Runyan RBI; Myers 2 R, 2 SB, 2 BB; Basinski 2-4, RBI, 2B; Waltiere 1-1, 3 BB, 2 RBI, R, 3 SB; Gascho 2 BB, SB, R.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (4-0) travel Monday to Forest Area.
Gull Lake JV 10 10
TC West JV 9 0
Game 1: TC West — Maverick Richard 3-4, 2B; Isaac Kelsey 2-4, 2 RBI.
Game 2: TC West — Richard 1-2, 2B.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 15 15
Pine River 5 0
Game 1: Kingsley — Karly Roelofs WP in relief, 3.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB, 2H; Leslie Hamilton 2-3; Jessie Stiner 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Lexie Coxon 1-2, 3 R, RBI, 4 SB; Alexa Sweat 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; Hannah Grahn 2-4, 2B, RBI; Delaney Rohring 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Katelyn Lyon 2 R; Grace Lewis 2 RBI, R.
Game 2: Kingsley — Sweat WP, 4 IP, 3 K, 4 BB, 5 H, 0 ER; Roelofs 3-3, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Coxon 2-3, inside-the-park HR; Avery Hawkins 2-4, 2B, RBI; Lyon 2 SB, 3 R; Hamilton RBI, 2 R;
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-0) play in Saturday's Clare Invitational.
TC St. Francis 11 11
Manton 7 1
Game 1: TCSF — Camryn Craig WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 13 K; Brooke Meeker 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, R; Sophie Hardy 1-3, 3 R, 2 SB; Stephanie Schichtel 2-4, 2 R, SB; Leah Simetz 2-3, 3 RBI, R; Quinn Boyle 2-3, 3 RBI; Allee Shepherd 1-3, R, SB; Manton — Shelby Bundy 2-2, 4 RBI, 3B, 2B, 2 R, SB; Sam Powers 1-1, 2 BB, 2 R; Makayla Gowell RBI.
Game 2: TCSF — Shepherd WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Simetz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER; Maggie Napont 1-2, 4 R, SB, 2 BB; Schichtel 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Reagan Bryant 2-2, 3 RBI, R; Hunter St. Peter RBI, R; Boyle 2 BB, RBI; Shepherd 1-1, R, SB; Manton — Bundy 1-3, RBI, R, solo HR.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-0) host Suttons Bay, Saturday; the Rangers (2-4) visit Kalkaska, Monday.
Gaylord 15
Shepherd 0
Game 1: Gaylord — Avery Parker WP, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER; Jayden Jones 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Jones 4-4, 5 RBI, 2 HR, 4 R, SB; Braleigh Miller, 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Alexis Shepherd 1-3, RBI, R; Alexis Kozlowski 1-3, RBi, R, SB; Parker 2-4, 2 RBI, HR, 3 R, SB; Addison Wangler 1-3, 2B, R; Abby Radulski 1-4, RBI; Hali Lenartowicz RBI, BB, R; Haylee DePew 1-3, R.
Game 2: Rained out.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-0) play Saturday in St. Johns.
TRACK & FIELD
TC West places 39 to win Rocket Invite
Boys team scores: 1. TC West 163; 2. TC Central 98; 3. Hudsonville 70; 4. Fruitport 64; 5. Fremont 64; 6. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 45; 7. Greenville 20.5; 8. Ludington 2.5.
Traverse City boys event winners: 3,200 relay, TCC (Drew Seabase, Matt Ritter, Brendan Coffmann, Luke Venhuizen), 8:32.32; 110 hurdles, Preston Dion, 15.68, TCW; 100 Dominik Glew, 11.14, TCW; 400 relay, TCW (Glew, Patrick O'Connor, Christian Boivin, Remy Schulz), 43.77; 300 hurdles, Dion, 41.68, TCW; throwers relay, TCC (Brayden Halladay, Kadyn Warner, Brett Weaver, Grant Schmidt), 47.78; pole vault, Mason King, 13'0", TCW; shot put, Boivin, 45'7", TCW.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 170; 2. TC West 109; 2. Hudsonville 109; 4. Reeths-Puffer, 48; 5. Fruitport; 6. Fremont 21; 7. Ludington 20; 8. Greenville 16.
Traverse City girls event winners: shot put, Mackenzie Bohrer, 44'1", TC Central (school record); discus, Leah Dozema, 137'4", TCC; 3,200 relay, TC Central, 9:45.69; 100, Arianna Stallworth, 12.95, TCW; 1,600, Julia Flynn, 5:01.76; TCC; 400, Sara Schermerhorn, 1:03.08, TCW; 300 hurdles, Mackenna Burkholder, 49.48, TCC; 800, Flynn, 2:17.53, TCC; 3,200, Alexis Ball, 12:00.81, TCC; thrower's relay, TC West, 58.24; 400 relay, TCC, 4:11.94.
Forest Area girls 2nd at Marion
Girls team scores: 1. Marion 80; 2. Forest Area 73.5; 3. Montabella 51.5; 4. McBain NMC 4.
Forest Area top girls performers: 1. Megan Lange, 1,600, 6:13; 1. Lange, 800, 2:43; 1. Emily Norkowski, 300 hurdles, 16.1; 1. Norkowski, 300 hurdles, 52.7; 1. 800 relay (Cheyenne Boggs, Kaitlyn Smith, Katie Roberts, Ryen Norman), 2:13; 1. 1,600 relay (Lange,, Macey Turner, Norkowski, Norman), 4:56; 2. Boggs 100, 13.7; 2. Boggs, 200, 30.6; 2. Turner, 1,600, 6:26; 2. Lange, long jump,. 14'5.5"; 2. Norkowski, high jump, 4'8".
Boys team scores: 1. Marion 82; 2. McBain NMC 56; 3. Montabella 54; 4. Forest Area 24.
Forest Area top boys performers: 1. Phoenix Mulholland, 800, 2:18; 1. Mulholland, 1,600, 5:10; 1. Mulholland, high jump, 5'11".
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to a Ski Valley Conference quad Monday at Inland Lakes.
Manistee Catholic wins Buckley Invite
Boys team scores: 1. Manistee Catholic 133; 2. Buckley 130; 3. Mason County Eastern 90; 4. Mesick 72; 5. Onekama 28; 6. Frankfort 27; 7. Brethren 16.
Boys event winners: 100, Mateo Barnett, 10.84, Manistee Catholic; 200, Barnett, 22.90, Manistee CC; 400, Barnett, 52.8, Manistee CC; 800, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, 2:18.00, Buckley; 1,600, Grant Fleis, 5:07.00, Mesick; 3,200 Fleis, 11:00.00, Mesick; 110 hurdles, Lucas Stapley, 18.18, Brethren; 300 hurdles, Gavin Allen, 43.34, Buckley; 400 relay, Buckley, 48.12; 800 relay, Buckley, 1:38.90; 1,600 relay, Buckley, 3:55; 3,200 relay, Buckley, 9:52; shot put, Eddie Dutkavich, 36'6", Manistee Catholic; discus, MJ Kinere, 93'2", Buckley; high jump, Kyle Kaczanowski, 5'8", Buckley; pole vault, Neal Stewart, 9'6", Mason County Eastern; long jump, Kaczanowski, 18'8", Buckley.
Girls team scores: 1. Mason County Eastern 141; 2. Mesick 108; 3. Buckley 74; 4. Frankfort 72; 5. Brethren 67; 6. Manistee Catholic 27; 7. Onekama 23.
Girls event winners: 100, Tara Townsend, 12.6, Frankfort; 200, Townsend, 26.88, Frankfort; 400, Abigail Kissling 1:10.30, Brethren; 800, Aiden Harrand, 2:33.80, Buckley; 1,600, Aiden Harrand 5:32.70, Buckley; 3,200, Alexis Tracy, 13:07.30, Brethren; 100 hurdles, Olivia Wing, 16.94, Mason County Eastern; 300 hurdles, Wing, 52.4, MCE; 400 relay, Frankfort (Keyan Clapp, Reagan Thorr, Eliza Frary, Townsend), 55.47; 800 relay, Frankfort (Clapp, Thorr, Kylee Harris, Maretta Gillison), 2:06.2; 1,600 relay, Buckley, 5:00.3; 3,200 relay, Brethren (Kissling, Allyson Osga, Alexis Tracy, Toni Pate), 12:33; shot put, Corinna Hernandez, 32'10", MCE; discus, Hernandez, 90', MCE; high jump, Josie Ziehm 4-07.00, Manistee Catholic; pole vault, Townsend, 10'6", Frankfort; long jump, Hillary Howe, 13'1", MCE.
GOLF
TC West leads at Ogemaw tourney
Team scores: 1. TC West 318; 2. TC Central 330; 3. TC St. Francis 359; 4. TC Central JV 369; 5. Ogemaw Heights 371; 6. Ogemaw Heights JV 402; 7. Alpena 405; 8. TC West JV 406; 9. Petoskey 407; 10. Houghton Lake 415; 11. Mt. Pleasant 430.
TC West leaders: Murphy Kehoe 75; Tyler Frechette 79; Steven Gourley 80; Andrew Shugart 84.
TC Central leaders: Michael Beattie 75; Shea Harmeson 82; Cam Peterson 86; Zach Galan 87.
TCSF leaders: Tommy Puetz 84; Jagger Smith 86; Adam Gerberding 92; Gabe Classens 97.
Petoskey leaders: Luke Sumpter 98; Max Faulkerner 100; Trent Bennett 102; Corin Paulus 107.
UP NEXT: The tournament continues Saturday on The Dream at Ogemaw Heights.
TENNIS
TC Central 7
TC West 1
Instead of hosting the Up North Invitational, Traverse City Central hosted Traverse City West for a dual meet, winning 7-1.
TC Central winners: 2S Phoebe Walker (6-2, 6-0); 3S Alexis Smith (6-1, 6-0); 4S Sophie Nickel (6-2, 6-1); 1D Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman (6-2, 6-1); 2D Kyla Welch/Natalie Bourdo (6-3, 6-1); 3D Lauren Berry/Grace O'Connor (6-1, 6-3); 4D Maria Linck/Carly Galsterer (6-4, 6-3).
TC West winner: 1S Caitlin Siles (6-4, 6-4).
The Trojans (1-0) play in Saturday's Novi quad with Utica Eisenhower and Birmingham Seaholm.
TC St. Francis 7
Grosse Ile 1
TCSF winners: 1S Lilly Bobrowski (6-1, 6-0); 2S Alexi Lewis (6-0, 6-0); 3S Jillian Sodini (6-0, 6-0: 4S Mary Chittle (6-3, 6-2); 1D Lilly Andrews/Sophia Jozwiak (6-3, 4-6, 10-4); 2D Sarah David/Caroline Lee (6-4, 6-4); 4D Michelle Xia/Audrey Lee (6-0, 6-3).
SOCCER
Grayling 2
Kingsley 1
Grayling: No stats reported.
Kingsley: Avrie Martell goal; Payston Gallow assist; Lauren Davis 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Leland, Monday.