MAPLE CITY — The Trojans are picking the right time to get hot.
With a 48-38 win over Glen Lake on Monday, the Traverse City Central varsity boys basketball team now has three straight victories — the longest win streak of the season for the Trojans.
The Trojans came into Monday riding high off of a conference-winning victory against Petoskey, 64-47, on Friday — marking the fourth straight season Central claimed at least a share of the Big North championship. Anthony Ribel led with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Carson Bourdo pitched in a baker's dozen and grabbed nine boards.
The Trojans finish the regular season with two more away games as they take to the road against Midland Dow on Tuesday and Saginaw Heritage on Thursday. Central gets either Alpena or Gaylord in the district semifinals March 9.
The Lakers (15-5, 12-2 Northwest) were winners of 10 straight until a 58-45 loss to Benzie Central in a game that decided the Northwest Conference. Glen Lake won the conference crown outright the previous three seasons and earned a share of a three-way tie in the 2017 season. Benzie Central hadn't won the Northwest since 2012.
Connor Ciolek had 14 points and five assists in the loss for Glen Lake. Luke Hazelton finished close to a double-double with nine points and eight boards.
Glen Lake won't see live-game action again until the postseason when it takes on Elk Rapids in the first round of districts March 7.
BOYS HOOPS
Boyne City 47
McBain 40
Boyne City: Jack Neer 13 points; Jacob Johnson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 7 points; Mason Wilcox 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (13-6) travels to Petoskey on Tuesday. McBain (5-13) travels to Roscommon on Tuesday.
TC Central JV 67
Glen Lake JV 51
Traverse City Central (15-3, 9-1 Big North): EJ Maitland 17 points; Anderson Farmer 12 points.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
NoMI athletes clean up at MITS state finals
YPSILANTI — Several area track and field competitors took home state championship hardware at the Michigan Indoor Track Series state finals meet Sunday.
Traverse City Central's Julia Flynn won the 1600-meters in 4:46.77 and placed second in the 800M in 2:12.89. Fellow Trojan Luke Venhuizen was third in the 1600M at 4:16.54. Both earned All-State honors.
In the distance medley relay, the Up North Elite team of Mylie Kelly (Benzie Central), Aidan Harrand (Buckley), Kendall Schopieray (Cadillac) and Allie Chmielewski (Roscommon) took the gold in 12:16.17.
In the boys 3200M, Benzie Central star runner Hunter Jones claimed a state championship in 8:55.8, which set at MITS state finals record and was the second-fastest 3200M indoor time in state history. Jones is currently ranked fourth in the United States.
In the 3200M relay, the boys UP North Elite team of Jones, Noah Marrow (Manton), Conor Somers (Fremont) and Carson Brunk (Potterville) placed first in 7:50. The girls team of Kelly, Chmielewski, Mary Richmond (Frankenmuth) and Jessica Jazwinski (Hart) also grabbed the goal with a 9:25.5.
POWERLIFTING
Stags compete at MHSPLA state meet
ORION TWP. — A trio of Kingsley athletes made a good showing at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association varsity state meet Sunday.
Junior Nate Fasel won the state championship with a squat of 405 pounds, a bench of 240 pounds and a deadlift of 475 pounds. Senior Riley Brock placed second in the 275-pound weight class with a 520-pound squat, a 330-pound bench and a 535-pound deadlift. Emmaley Burch finished fourth in the woman’s division with a 270-pound squat, a 145-pound bench and a 275-pound deadlift.
