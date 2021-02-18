TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central set itself up nicely for the rest of the Big North Conference wrestling season.
The Trojans ended the first Big North Conference meet with a 3-0 record, defeating TC West, Alpena and Cadillac on their home mat Wednesday.
The wins set the Trojans up with an early lead in the BNC to rival Gaylord as the season comes down the stretch.
TC Central defeated Vikings 62-18, beat the Titans 52-24 and took out the Wildcats 52-17.
Among the Trojans undefeated Wednesday were Vova Morozov (112 pounds), Dutch Ballan (125), Ethan Ramsay (152), Carter Schmidt (160), John LaLonde (171), Austin Bills (189) and Remy Cotton (215).
Gabe Weaver (130), Kaden Garza (135) and Jesus Montelongo (140) each went 2-1 for TC Central Wednesday.
TC Central will face off with Gaylord two weeks from Wednesday on the Blue Devils home floor for Big North supremacy.
The Trojans head to No. 7-ranked Holt Saturday for a quad with Jackson Northwest and Monroe Jefferson.
WRESTLING
Grayling sweeps LMC meet
Team scores: Grayling def. Charlevoix 39-34; def. TC St. Francis 47-24; def. Kalkaska 54-18.
Grayling individuals: Joe Armstrong 3-0; Caleb Baker 3-0; Logan Malonen 3-0; Tucker Mertes 3-0; Yeng Xiong 3-0.
GIRLS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 43
Boyne City 35
Elk Rapids (5-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Sarah Zamaites 11 points; Logan Reasoner 11 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points.
Boyne City (1-4, 1-3 Lake Michigan): Jaelyn Jerema 10 points; Kari Day 8 points; Ally Herrick 8 points; Grace Dawson 6 points; Jordan Noble 3 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, Friday 5:30; Boyne City hosts Harbor Springs, Friday 5:30 p.m.
Gaylord SM 51
Pellston 24
Gaylord St. Mary (3-1): Ava Schultz 10 points, 3 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 8 points; Sydney Grusczynski 8 points, 5 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 7 points; Eliza Handley 5 points, 5 rebounds; Emma McKinley 5 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Pickford, Saturday 2 p.m.
Mancelona 50
Forest Area 43
Mancelona (2-2, 2-1 Ski Valley): Sophia Sy 15 points; Annabelle Roy 13 points; Madison Wilcox 12 points.
Forest Area: Gracie Kimball 20 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Central Lake, Friday 7 p.m.
Bellaire 56
Onaway 38
Bellaire (3-1, 3-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Noel Mann 10 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Katie Decker 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Pellston, Friday 6:30.
TC St. Francis 40
Harbor Springs 24
TC St. Francis (4-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Colleen Hegewald 14 points; Cora Pomaranski 12 points; Gwyn Bramer 8 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Elk Rapids, Friday 5:30 p.m.
BOYS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 62
Boyne City 45
Elk Rapids senior
Preston Ball scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter Wednesday
Elk Rapids (4-1, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Mason Travis 13 points, 4 assists; Gordie LaFontaine 11 points.
Boyne City (2-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan): Gavin Hewitt 10 points, 2 rebounds; Nick Santina 7 points; Alex Calcaterra 6 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC. St Francis, 7 p.m.
Boyne Falls 48
Alanson 43
Boyne Falls (3-1, 3-1 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 20 points; Gavin Fitzpatrick 16 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Ellsworth, Friday 5:30 p.m.
TC St. Francis 50
Harbor Springs 49
Adam Gerberding
hit game-winning 3-point
shot with 5 seconds left
to lift Glads over Rams
TCSF (4-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Adam Gerberding 19 points; Wyatt Nausadis 14 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Elk Rapids, Friday 7 p.m.
Mesick 70
Mason Co. Eastern 55
Mesick (3-1, 2-0): John Teachout 13 points; Caleb Linna 12 points; Carter Simmer 12 points; Tyler Sexton 10 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Walkerville, Friday 7:30 p.m.
Charlevoix 57
East Jordan 47
Charlevoix (3-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 27 points, 4 assists; Jacob Mueller 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals.
East Jordan (1-4, 0-4 Lake Michigan): JJ Weber 12 points; Preston Malpass 11 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Kalkaska, Thursday 7 p.m.; Charlevoix at Grayling, Friday.
Ellsworth 70
Wolverine 28
Ellsworth (4-1, 3-0): Kelan Pletcher 18 points, block, 4 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 9 points, 10 steals, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 7 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 steals; team combined for 31 steals.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Boyne Falls, Friday 5:30 p.m.
McBain NMC 53
Pine River 43
McBain NMC: No stats reported.
TC St. Francis JV 50
Harbor Springs JV 39
TCSF JV (4-1, 4-0 LMC): Jack Prichard 19 points; Ethan Morgan 3 points; John Hagelstein 13 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Elk Rapids JV, Thursday.