TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central set itself up nicely for the rest of the Big North Conference wrestling season.

The Trojans ended the first Big North Conference meet with a 3-0 record, defeating TC West, Alpena and Cadillac on their home mat Wednesday.

The wins set the Trojans up with an early lead in the BNC to rival Gaylord as the season comes down the stretch.

TC Central defeated Vikings 62-18, beat the Titans 52-24 and took out the Wildcats 52-17.

Among the Trojans undefeated Wednesday were Vova Morozov (112 pounds), Dutch Ballan (125), Ethan Ramsay (152), Carter Schmidt (160), John LaLonde (171), Austin Bills (189) and Remy Cotton (215).

Gabe Weaver (130), Kaden Garza (135) and Jesus Montelongo (140) each went 2-1 for TC Central Wednesday.

TC Central will face off with Gaylord two weeks from Wednesday on the Blue Devils home floor for Big North supremacy.

The Trojans head to No. 7-ranked Holt Saturday for a quad with Jackson Northwest and Monroe Jefferson.

WRESTLING

Grayling sweeps LMC meet

Team scores: Grayling def. Charlevoix 39-34; def. TC St. Francis 47-24; def. Kalkaska 54-18.

Grayling individuals: Joe Armstrong 3-0; Caleb Baker 3-0; Logan Malonen 3-0; Tucker Mertes 3-0; Yeng Xiong 3-0.

GIRLS HOOPS

Elk Rapids 43

Boyne City 35

Elk Rapids (5-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Sarah Zamaites 11 points; Logan Reasoner 11 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points.

Boyne City (1-4, 1-3 Lake Michigan): Jaelyn Jerema 10 points; Kari Day 8 points; Ally Herrick 8 points; Grace Dawson 6 points; Jordan Noble 3 points.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, Friday 5:30; Boyne City hosts Harbor Springs, Friday 5:30 p.m.

Gaylord SM 51

Pellston 24

Gaylord St. Mary (3-1): Ava Schultz 10 points, 3 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 8 points; Sydney Grusczynski 8 points, 5 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 7 points; Eliza Handley 5 points, 5 rebounds; Emma McKinley 5 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Pickford, Saturday 2 p.m.

Mancelona 50

Forest Area 43

Mancelona (2-2, 2-1 Ski Valley): Sophia Sy 15 points; Annabelle Roy 13 points; Madison Wilcox 12 points.

Forest Area: Gracie Kimball 20 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Central Lake, Friday 7 p.m.

Bellaire 56

Onaway 38

Bellaire (3-1, 3-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Noel Mann 10 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Katie Decker 6 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Pellston, Friday 6:30.

TC St. Francis 40

Harbor Springs 24

TC St. Francis (4-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Colleen Hegewald 14 points; Cora Pomaranski 12 points; Gwyn Bramer 8 points.

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Elk Rapids, Friday 5:30 p.m.

BOYS HOOPS

Elk Rapids 62

Boyne City 45

Elk Rapids senior

Preston Ball scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter Wednesday

Elk Rapids (4-1, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Mason Travis 13 points, 4 assists; Gordie LaFontaine 11 points.

Boyne City (2-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan): Gavin Hewitt 10 points, 2 rebounds; Nick Santina 7 points; Alex Calcaterra 6 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC. St Francis, 7 p.m.

Boyne Falls 48

Alanson 43

Boyne Falls (3-1, 3-1 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 20 points; Gavin Fitzpatrick 16 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Ellsworth, Friday 5:30 p.m.

TC St. Francis 50

Harbor Springs 49

Adam Gerberding

hit game-winning 3-point

shot with 5 seconds left

to lift Glads over Rams

TCSF (4-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Adam Gerberding 19 points; Wyatt Nausadis 14 points.

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Elk Rapids, Friday 7 p.m.

Mesick 70

Mason Co. Eastern 55

Mesick (3-1, 2-0): John Teachout 13 points; Caleb Linna 12 points; Carter Simmer 12 points; Tyler Sexton 10 points.

UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Walkerville, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Charlevoix 57

East Jordan 47

Charlevoix (3-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 27 points, 4 assists; Jacob Mueller 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals.

East Jordan (1-4, 0-4 Lake Michigan): JJ Weber 12 points; Preston Malpass 11 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Kalkaska, Thursday 7 p.m.; Charlevoix at Grayling, Friday.

Ellsworth 70

Wolverine 28

Ellsworth (4-1, 3-0): Kelan Pletcher 18 points, block, 4 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 9 points, 10 steals, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 7 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 steals; team combined for 31 steals.

UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Boyne Falls, Friday 5:30 p.m.

McBain NMC 53

Pine River 43

McBain NMC: No stats reported.

TC St. Francis JV 50

Harbor Springs JV 39

TCSF JV (4-1, 4-0 LMC): Jack Prichard 19 points; Ethan Morgan 3 points; John Hagelstein 13 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Elk Rapids JV, Thursday.

