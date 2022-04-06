TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central’s girls soccer team made sure its first game in the Trojan Athletic Complex counted.
TC Central topped defending Division 3 state finalist Boyne City 2-1 Tuesday in the program’s first varsity game at the new athletic facility.
Boyne actually led 1-0 on a goal by Reagan Woodall, assisted by Ella Walsh, 11:23 into the game.
Central countered with a pair of second-half goals to take the victory. Alexandra Lewis scored off an Addison Booher assist to tie the contest 15:42 into the second half.
Elzabeth Thaxton put the Trojans on top 2-1 with a goal set up by Tessa Petty with 10:04 remaining.
Ameli Jordan made one save for TC Central (1-0), which travels Thursday to Mt. Pleasant. Mya Pofahl made six saves and Maggi McHugh two for the Ramblers (0-1), who host Grayling at 5 p.m. Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
Reed City 5
Kingsley 0
Kingsley (0-1): Claire Dutton 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Buckley at 5 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Mason Co. Central 3 8
Benzie Central 1 3
Game 1: Benzie — Wyatt Noffsinger 6 IP, 6 K, 0 BB, 3 ER; Steve Barron 1-3, RBI; Cael Katt, Dan Wallington, Alberto Lopez and Tegan Chickey one hit each.
Game 2: Benzie — Dakota Dawson 1-2; Evan Chandler 1-2; Katt 1-3, RBI, SB.
NCAA GOLF
Hursey wins Cav Classic by 6 shots
Suttons Bay grad and Ferris State golfer Thomas Hursey won the Cav Classic in Canton, Ohio, shooting an 8-under total over three rounds.
Hursey carded a final-round 68 on the par-72 Glenmoore Country Club course, following 69 Monday and 71 Sunday. His Monday round included an eagle on the 500-yard sixth hole.
