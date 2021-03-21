TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central won back-to-back regional championships for the first time in hockey program history, beating Petoskey 4-3 on a late Carson Peters goal.
Peters struck off a Nathan Weber assist with 2:20 remaining Saturday at Centre Ice Arena, and the Trojans held the Northmen off the board the rest of the way to preserve the Division 2 regional championship.
No. 9-ranked TC Central (13-2) moves on to face No. 6 Marquette (13-4) in Gaylord at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Marquette beat Escanaba 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
"They're a typical Marquette team," Central head coach Chris Givens said. "They're highly-ranked, and not many have been able to beat them. We have to take better care of the puck. If we don't, they're going to take advantage of that."
Ethan VanderRoest scored unassisted in the second period, and Will Dawson added another later in that period off assists from Peters and VanderRoest.
Dawson scored his second of the day in the third period off a Peters assist.
Grant Neuhardt stopped 22 Petoskey shots for the victory in net.
Northmen goals came from Dylan Robinson, Ethan Decker and Derek Hebner, with Tyler LaFaive making 27 saves.
The regional championship is the seventh in Trojans program history.
MORE HOCKEY
Rockford 4
TC West 3
Rockford topped Traverse City West 4-3 in double overtime in a Division 1 regional final at Griff's Ice House in Grand Rapids.
The Titans led 3-1 in the third period before the Rams scored twice in the final 3:48 and then again in the second overtime to avenge a loss to West earlier this season.
"We played really well," West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. "We just ran out of gas in overtime and late in the third."
Tyler Esman put the Titans up 1-0 in the first period and Brandon Meyers tacked on another unassisted goal in the third before Michael Schermerhorn's goal set up by Murphy Kehoe made it 3-1 with 9:50 remaining. Tyler Herzberg made 36 saves for West.
West ends the season 9-6-2.
WRESTLING
Cotton wins D1 district crown
TC Central: 189 Remy Cotton district champ, 3-0 record for the day; 152 Ethan Ramsey 2nd (2-1); 171 Austin Bills 3rd (3-1); 130 Gabe Weaver 3rd (3-1); 135 Kadin Garza 3rd (3-1); 145 Justice Rector 4th (2-2); 160 John Lalonde 4th (2-2).
TC West: Christian Boivin placed fourth at 215 pounds.
Division 2 at Bay City John Glenn
Gaylord: 215 Austin Kettlewell 1st (two wins by pin, claimed final 10-6); 135 Gabe Thompson 1st (2-0; won final 8-5); 160 Brayden Gautreau 1st (3-0; won final 3-1); 130 Gus James 2nd (1:44 pin in semis); 140 Ty Bensinger 2nd (3-1, two wins by fall); 171 Kaeden Yocum 3rd (won two major decisions and by injury default in 3rd-place match); 171 Quinn Schultz 4th (won two matches by fall); 189 Riley Hush 2nd (2-1); 189 Aaron Kassuba 3rd (two wins by pin, one by tech fall); 103 Haiven Gautreau 4th;
Petoskey: 140 Trevor Swiss 1st (4-0; 20-0 for season); 145 Kenny Roberts 2nd (won semifinal 8-1); 125 Jaden Vanderwall 3rd (3-1; won two decisions and a tech fall); 135 Tate Dohm 3rd (two wins by pin).
Division 3 at Grayling
Boyne City's Jordan McBee won his second straight district crown and Kingsley sent 10 wrestlers to regionals, including four champions.
Benzie Central: 140 Sampson Ross 1st; 135 Jacob Gillison 3rd; 145 Michael Stepanovich 3rd (won consolation finals 9-3; two wins by fall); 189 Jack Stevenson 4th.
Kingsley: 112 Gavyn Merchant 1st; 152 Aidan Shier 1st; 160 Kyan Fessenden 1st; 215 Alex Smith 1st; 125 Isaac Grahn 4th; 130 Justin Grahn 3rd; 140 Tanner Martindale 2nd; 160 Caleb Bott 4th; 171 Kaden Patterson 4th; 189 Sam Goethals 2nd.
Grayling: 112 Joe Armstrong 2nd; 285 Logan Malonen 2nd; 145 Tucker Mertes 4th.
Boyne: Jordan McBee 1st; Tim Bowman 3rd; Max Matthews 3rd; Jacob Bush 3rd; Gavin Hernandez 3rd.
Division 4 at Mancelona
Manton: 145 Corbin Colton 4th; 152 Rylan Lewis 4th; 119 Nolan Winsett 4th; 140 Elijah Cunningham 4th;
Forest Area: 1285 Latrell Kimbrew 2nd (two wins by pin); 215 Sir-Xavier Navoni 3rd (3 wins by pin, including consolation final in 1:58); 189 Josh Saylor 4th;
TC St. Francis: 152 Gavin Wilmoth 1st (won final 11-4); 130 Josiah Schaub 2nd (two first-period pins); 171 Nick Picardat 3rd (won consolation final by fall in 0:43; three wins by pin total);
Mancelona: 135 Wyatt Fleet 1st (won semis and finals in 5-4 and 9-7 decisions); 119 Gage Tipton 2nd (won semi by fall in 3:37); 112 Kyle Corcoran 2nd (won semi by fall, 1:00); 130 Jayden Jones 3rd (won consolation final with 4:37 pin); 160 Justin Johnson 3rd; 160 Zack Phillips 4th; 103 James Wildfong 4th;
BOY HOOPS
TC Bulldogs 77
Burt Lake NMCA 21
TC Bulldogs (9-6): Timmy Plamondon 23 points, 9 steals; Gabe Willis 15 points; Isaac Schut 14 points, 8 rebounds; Evan Stipe 10 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs finished their season.
GIRLS HOOPS
Mackinaw City 68
Ellsworth 30
Ellsworth (9-3, 8-2): Judy Veldboom 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Alexis Danforth 9 points, 10 rebounds.
Mackinaw City: Madison Smith 19 points.
Next up for the Lady Lancers (9-3, 8-2) is a District Championship game Wednesday March vs. either Alba or Gaylord St. Mary’s. Ellsworth’s original first round district opponent Central Lake had to forfeit due to Covid quarantine protocol so Ellsworth advances to the district championship game.