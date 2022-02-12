TRAVERSE CITY — The Trojans climbed back to .500 in the Big North, defeating Cadillac 49-44 to push their conference mark to 4-4.
The Traverse City Central girls varsity basketball team (10-6 overall) needed the figurative rebound win coming off a tough 67-33 loss to Alpena. Before dropping a home game to the Wildcats, the Trojans had been on a bit of a roll with three straight wins.
Jakiah Brumfield scored 12 points for Central. Cate Heethuis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Simon finished with a dozen points and nine boards. Central was victorious the last time against the Vikings on Jan. 7 — winning a low-scoring affair, 32-26
Getting back in the win column is definitely helpful as the Trojans prepare for a tough opponent in the undefeated Lakers of Glen Lake at home Tuesday. The Titans could do what other TC opponents have failed to do against the Northwest Conference leader. The Lakers have already taken down two other Traverse City teams — Traverse City St. Francis, 59-40, in the season opener and Traverse City West, 38-23, on Dec. 15.
After Glen Lake, the Trojans wrap their regular season when they take on Gaylord next Friday and Petoskey on Feb. 24.
Cadillac falls to 4-12 overall and 1-7 in the Big North.
The Vikings have been going through a rough stretch, not picking up a win since Jan. 11 against Mount Pleasant. Cadillac has since dropped nine straight.
Cadillac has four games remaining in their regular season — at Ludington (Tuesday), home against Petoskey (Feb. 18), at McBain (Feb. 22) and home against TC West (Feb. 25).
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 57
Gaylord 42
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 22 points; Sara Schermerhorn 20 points.
Gaylord: Kennedy Neff 14 points, Avery Parker 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-9, 3-4 Big North) host Petoskey on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (10-6, 5-3 Big North) travel to Cheboygan on Monday.
Bellaire 45
Forest Area 28
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Jacey Somers 13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks; Maddie Evans 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-5, 8-4 Ski Valley) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday. Forest Area (1-15, 0-12 Ski Valley) travels to Mancelona on Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 62 Cedarville 36
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Emily Grant 18 points, 7 rebounds; Audrey Smith 13 points; Delana Kirt 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals; Zoe Korson, 6 points, 9 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-3) play at Pickford on Saturday.
Central Lake 57 Joburg 41
Central Lake: Liberty Perry 15 points; Alexis Kane 14 points; Sydney Fernandez 7 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston:
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-7, 6-6 Ski Valley) head to Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday. The Cardinals (10-5, 8-3 Ski Valley) host Bellaire on Tuesday.
Frankfort 41 Benzie Central 37
Frankfort: Tara Townsend 15 points, 6 steals; Grace Wolfe 12 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Mackenzie 8 points.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 14 points; Elise Johnson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (10-5, 8-3 Northwest) travels to Leland next Friday. The Huskies (9-8, 7-5 Northwest) host North Bay on Friday.
Manton 53 Roscommon 33
Manton: Lauren Wilder 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Leah Helsel 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (8-8) hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 67 Oscoda 53
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 22 points; Sydney Gruszynski 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (15-2, 12-1 Ski Valley) host Central Lake on Tuesday.
Kingsley 73 Buckley 24
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 17 points, 8 rebounds; Coral Bott 11 points; Kaylee Schelich 10 points; Maddy Johns 8 points; Chris Whims 8 points.
Buckley: Aiden Harrand 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (12-4, 10-2 Northwest) travel to Buckley on Monday. The Bears (0-14) host Kingsley on Monday.
Lake City 37 McBain NMC 35
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 19 points, 20 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 6 points, 9 rebounds; Haylee Parniske 6 points, 5 rebounds.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Paige Ebels 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Alaina Rozeveld 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (16-1, 13-1 Highland) head to Manton on Tuesday. The Comets (12-4, 10-4 Highland) host Pine River on Tuesday.
Onekama 42 Leland 33
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 19 points, 12 rebounds; Carly Bennett 8 points; Mira McCarthy 7 blocks.
Leland: Elli Miller 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (4-10, 3-8 Northwest) host Frankfort on Monday. The Comets (7-9, 5-7 Northwest) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
Manistee CC 72 Walkerville 45
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 27 points, 17 rebounds; Grace Kidd 16 points, 3 sssists; Emily Miller 10 points; Leah Stickney 9 points, 10 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 8 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: MCC (10-2, 9-1 West Michigan D) hosts Pentwater on Tuesday
Cadillac JV 57 TC Central JV 22
Traverse City Central (2-14, 0-6 Big North): Addison Booher 5 points, 4 rebounds; Abby McDonough 7 rebounds.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 55 Cadillac 40
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 20 points, 4 rebounds; Brayden Halliday 18 points, 7 rebounds; Parker Schmidt 7 rebounds.
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 14 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-6, 5-3 Big North) host Saginaw Arthur Hill on Monday. The Vikings (11-4, 7-2) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC West 60 Gaylord 43
Traverse City West: John O’Connor 26 points; Josh Hirschenberger 15 points, Will Gaston 8 points; Garett Schueller 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-8, 5-3 Big North) heads to Alpena next Friday. The Blue Devils (4-11, 1-9 Big North).
TC Christian 65 TC Bulldogs 60
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 34 points; Nathan Hresko 18 points.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 29 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Evan Stipe 18 points, 5 assists; Tim Plamondon 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (12-2) host Buckley on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (11-3) travel to Buckley on Saturday.
TC St. Francis 76 East Jordan 48
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, 2 dunks; Adam Gerberding 15 points, 3 steals; Charlie Peterson 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 dunks; John Hagelstein 5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists.
East Jordan: Ethan Antaya 17 points; JJ Weber 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (13-1, 10-0 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Red Devils (7-7, 4-5 Lake Michigan) play Ellsworth on Monday.
Benzie Central 47 Frankfort 37
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 18 points; Chaz Grundy 9 points.
Frankfort: Xander Sauer 15 points; Griffen Anderson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (14-1, 11-1 Northwest) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. The Panthers (6-8, 5-7 Northwest) welcome Brethren on Monday.
Ellsworth 67 Boyne Falls 22
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Kelan Pletcher 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Jamal Cebulski 12 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (14-1, 8-0 Northern Lakes) play at East Jordan on Monday.
Elk Rapids 58 Kalkaska 40
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 22 points, 8 steals; Mason Travis 18 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Ryan McGuire 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Blaine Barkovich 17 points; Jacob Schaub 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (9-4, 8-2 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Blazers (4-10, 2-8 Lake Michigan) play at East Jordan on Tuesday.
Boyne City 60 Grayling 46
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 15 points; Jack Neer 14 points; Mason Wilcox 11 points.
Grayling: Caleb Caul 18 points; Dylan Cragg 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-4, 6-4 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Vikings (8-7, 4-5 Lake Michigan) play at Charlevoix on Tuesday.
Buckley 62 Kingsley 52
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 31 points; Tyler Milarch 11 points; Kyle Kaczankowski 10 points; Jackson Kulawiak 5 points, 7 assists.
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 24 points, 9 rebounds; Eli Grave 14 points; Evan Douglass 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bears (11-3, 9-3 Northwest) host the Traverse City Bulldogs on Saturday. The Stags (5-10, 5-7 Northwest) host Glen Lake next Friday.
Glen Lake 74 Suttons Bay 48
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 20 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Neil Ihme 14 points; Sean Galla 12 points; Luke Hazelton 10 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 19 points; Finn Mankowski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (13-3, 11-1 Northwest) host McBain on Tuesday. The Norsemen (6-9, 5-7) welcome Benzie Central next Friday.
Onekama 62 Leland 29
Onekama: Adam Domres 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Caden Bradford 15 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds; Luke Bradford 10 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 12 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
Leland: Ben Kiessel 16 points; Matt Bardenhagen 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (3-13) play at Buckley next Friday. The Comets (0-15) head to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
Mesick 64 Manistee CC 18
Mesick: Connor Simmer 14 points; Tyler Sexton 12 points; Logan Weinclaw 7 points; Jacob McCree 7 points, 11 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic Central:
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (14-0, 13-0 West Michigan D) plat at Mason County Eastern on Wednesday. MCC (3-10, 2-9 West Michigan D) hosts Walkerville on Monday.
TC Central JV 38 Cadillac JV 28
Traverse City Central (11-3, 7-1 Big North): Jack Hogan 14 points; “great defense and rebounding” by Anderson Farmer and Brayden McCoon.
TC West JV 31 Gaylord JV 21
Traverse City West (11-4, 5-3 Big North): Winslow Robinson 10 points; Ben Carlson 8 points.
TC St. Francis JV 51 East Jordan JV 35
Traverse City Francis (7-8, 7-3 Lake Michigan): Charlie Olivier 10 points; Eli Biggar 8 points; Max King 7 points.
TC Central frosh 57 Cadillac frosh 23
Traverse City Central (8-6): Scotty Goodwin 14 points; Jack Potgeiter 12 points.
TC West frosh 52 Gaylord frosh 25
Traverse City West (14-1, 8-0 Big North): Caden Stoops 11 points; Roman Lefke 10 points; Owen Hendricks 10 points.
Benzie Central frosh 37 TC St. Francis frosh 35
Traverse City St. Francis (9-5, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Matthew Kane 9 points.
