TRAVERSE CITY — It took a little while before Traverse City Central go going on Wednesday but once the dam broke the Trojans poured goals onto the visiting Vikings.
The Trojans (7-1, 4-0 Big North) defeated Cadillac 8-0 at Howe Ice Arena Wednesday afternoon.
Following a scoreless first period, the Trojans piled on four goals in each of the remaining two periods to mercy the Vikings (2-8, 1-5 Big North) with 2:21 to play.
Will Dawson netted two goals to lead the scoring for TCC. Koen Burkholder opened the scoring shortly into the second period off assists from Tyler Cooper and Shea Harmeson. Burkholder was followed by Will Dawson in the scoring column then by Cam Peters, who notched his first varsity goal.
Cooper and James Bradfield assisted on Peter's goal in the second. Owen Dawson had two helpers on the day, joining Hunter Folgmann, Harmeson and Ethan VanderRoest as multi-assist getters. VanderRoest ended the game with three assists, the final one helping Josh Stepke score on the power play in the third.
Chase Adams, VanderRoest and Harmeson all scored a single goal in the game. Colin Miller and James Bradfield also had assists for TCC.
Jackson Wade earned the shutout for the Trojans on nine saves.
The Trojans will face off with state-ranked TC West, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Bellaire 37
Gaylord SM 31
Bellaire (7-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Charlie Boyce 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Noel Mann 5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Jaycey Somers 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 8 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Onaway, Friday.
McBain NMC 44
Manton 33
Manton (5-3, 3-3 Highland): Lauren Wilder 19 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Leah Helsel 8 points; Megan Moffitt 6 rebounds.
McBain NMC: Ally Knick 14 points.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Beal City, Friday.
Mesick 40
Manistee CC 35
Mesick (2-5): Lexi Abraham 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks; Jillian Hillier 6 points; Kaylee O'Neill 6 points; Grace Hawk 6 points; Grace Quiggin 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Brethren, Thursday.
Joburg 85
Forest Area 52
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-1): Sydney Townsend 23 points, 11 assists, 4 steals; Kennedy Johnson 22 points, 14 rebounds; Tara Madej 20 points, 6 rebounds; Jayden Marlatt 17 points, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Joburg at Inland Lakes, Friday.
McBain 60
Evart 48
McBain (9-0): Olyvia Naderhood 20 points; Emma Boonstra 10 points; Alyssa Bode 6 points; Emma Schierbeek 6 points.
UP NEXT: McBain hosts McBain NMC, Friday 5:30 p.m.
Lake City 44
Pine River 39
Lake City (7-0, 7-0 Highland): Olivia Bellows 14 points; McKenzie Bisballe 12 points, 16 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 9 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake City at Evart, Tuesday.
Mancelona 37
Pellston 28
Mancelona (4-5): Madison Wilcox 20 points, 13 rebounds; Makayla Orman 6 points.
Pellston: Vivian Dyer 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona host Forest Area, Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
Boyne Falls 53
Atlanta 39
Boyne Falls (6-4): Tyler Gillis 17 points; Ashton Spang 12 points; Josh Herman 9 points; Roy Cool 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls at Wolverine, Monday.
WRESTLING
Boyne City sweeps Lake Michigan meet at Charlevoix
Team scores: Boyne City def. Kalkaska 54-12; Boyne City def. Forest Area 59-6; Boyne City def. Charlevoix 57-12.
Boyne City individual records: Tim Bowman 3-0; Jordan McBee 3-0; Anders Foltz 3-0; Colin Boyer 3-0; Lydia Krauss 3-0; Jacob Bush 3-0; Jacob Gregware 3-0; Bobby Hoth 3-0; Gavin Hernandez 3-0; Max Matthews 2-1.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers will head to Chippewa Hills High School, Saturday