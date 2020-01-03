TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central seniors Charlie Douglass and Chris Usiondek each had a period to remember on Friday.
In a 6-1 victory over Big Rapids at Howe Arena, Douglass and Usiondek each scored two goals in a period to help the Trojans move to 9-1-2 on the season.
Usiondek netted an unassisted goal and then found the back of the net off an assist from Nick Sommerfield and Tyler Cooper during the second period.
Douglass followed that effort with two goals of his own in the third period. Seth Lucas and Will Dawson each assisted on one of Douglass’ goals while Carson Peters notched an assist on both.
Douglass also had an assist of his own on Will Dawson’s goal that opened the second period.
“We knew last year with the young team that the year of experience would be huge this season,” Trojan’s head coach Chris Givens said. “They have all matured as players and really each taken a step forward.”
Trojans’ keeper Grant Neuhardt also got on the scoresheet with an assist, setting up Owen Dawson on an outlet pass that he took coast-to-coast for the opening goal of the game. Neuhardt stopped 11 out of 12 shots that he faced.
The Trojans will continue Big North Conference play when they host Cadillac next Wednesday in hopes to go 4-0 in conference play.
BOYS BASKETBALL Charlevoix 65
Manton 52
Manton (3-1): Jacob Hahn 20 points; Kaleb Moore 9 points, 4 assists; Cole Regnerus 9 points, 7 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 17 points; Luke Stuck 10 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at Kalkaska, Monday.
Petoskey 57
TC West 41
TC West: Andy Soma 16 points; Parker Neu 8 points; Patrick O’Connor 4 points; Mel Frechette 4 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manistee 37
Grant 31
Manistee (3-4): Lyndsey Kelley 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Sara Thompson 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; Logan Wayward 4 points, 13 rebounds; Olivia Smith 4 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manistee hosting Shelby, Saturday.
Manistee CC 48
Marion 41 F/OT
Manistee CC (3-2): Kaylyn Johnson 13 points; Nicole Kaminski 11 points; Jenna Bialik 7 points; Grace Kidd 5 points; Ashley VanAlest 5 points; Leah Stickney 2 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee hosting Onekama, Monday.
Mason Co. E 36
Mesick 28
Mesick (2-4, 2-3): Lexi Abraham 12 points; Jillian Hiller 11 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Walkerville, Wednesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 62
Central Lake 31
Gaylord SM (4-1, 4-0 Ski Valley): Megan Grysczynski 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 8 steals; Ava Schultz 11 points, 8 rebounds; Eliza Handley 9 points 5 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 9 points, 8 assists.
Central Lake: Kaiya Wilson 13 points.
