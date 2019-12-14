TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central hosted a boys-girls doubleheader with Dearborn on Saturday and split the varsity matches.
The Trojans boys teams defeated Dearborn 76-52 in the afternoon game while the Trojans girls fell 60-55 in the early contest.
The TCC boys did a good job of neutralizing the Pioneer’s best scorers and let only two Dearborn players score in double figures.
Henry Goldkuhle led Central with 22 points and five rebounds. Peyton Smith added 15 points and six rebounds for the Trojans and teammate Carson Briggs netted eight points while snagging eight boards.
Sophomore Josh Burnham earned a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Carson Bourdo netted 13.
Carina Stewart scored 21 points in the loss for the Trojans girls, moving their record to 0-3.
The Trojans boys will head to Cadillac on Tuesday while the girls will host the Vikings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LL St. Mary 62
Rudyard 46
LLSM (2-1): Shawn Bramer 28 points, 7 3-pointers; August Schaub 9 points; Xavier McKillip 9 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, Tuesday.
Grayling 68
TC Christian 48
TC Christian: Elijah Mleko 23 points; Brock Broderick 12 points, 6 assists; Simeon Popa 8 points, 12 rebounds; Levi Belanger 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Christian host TC Bulldogs, Tuesday.
Dearborn JV 55
TC Central JV 33
TCC JV (2-1): Parker Kolody 9 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marquette 45
TC West 28
TC West: Aliah Diehl 15 points.
Marquette JV 50
TC West JV 36
TC West JV: Mia Hisem 6 points
Marquette 33
TCW frosh 30
TC West frosh: Lydia Heymes 18 points; Alaina Bobrowlski 5 points.
TC Central JV 39
Dearborn JV 36
TCC JV (1-2): Grace Maitland 15 points; Arin Theisen 12 points.
WRESTLING
TC West finishes 5th at Big Rapids Tournament
Team results: TC West def. Hopkins 43-30; TCW def. Reed City 57-19; TCW def. Montabella 48-24; TCW def. Lakeview 51-30; Champion Hasting def. TCW 52-18.
Individual records: 140 — Kaleb Annis 5-0; 285 — Dominic Howell 5-0; 119 — Isaac Hyatt 4-1; 145 — Wyatt Nied 4-1; 112 — Emma Francis 3-2; 152 — Gabe Flowers 3-2; 160 — Reese Moore 3-2; 189 — Owen Mathie 3-2.
Kingsley has four winners at Midland Dow Tournament
Individual records: 112 — Isaac Grahn 3-1 (2nd); 119 — Justin Grahn 3-1 (2nd); 125 — Tanner Martindale 4-0 (1st); 135 — Aidan Shier 4-0 (1st); 140 —Tyler McInnis 3-1 (2nd); 160 — Kyan Fessenden 3-0 (1st); 171 — Sam Goethals 2-3 (3rd); 171 — Kaden Patterson 4-1 (2nd); 189 — Will Fink 2-3 (3rd); 215 — Riley Brock 4-0 (1st); 215 — Zach Taylor 3-1 (2nd).
UP NEXT: Kingsley host Manton, Evart, Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.