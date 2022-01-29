TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of patterns were busted Friday night when the final buzzer sounded between Traverse City Central and Alpena.
The Trojan varsity boys basketball team started the season's first eight games by alternating two losses with two wins. Central dropped its ninth game of the season, falling to Petoskey, 52-46, last Friday. A loss to Alpena would have continued that sequence.
The Wildcats, through their first nine contests, won two games in a row three times but failed to make it three straight Ws each time. Alpena took to the Trojans' home court Friday coming off a 72-44 win against Gaylord, and a win against Central would have given the Wildcats their fourth two-game win streak.
After three quarters of play and Alpena leading 41-34, it looked as if both patterns would march on. But the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 24-11 in the final frame to take the 58-52 victory and stop both cycles.
Central head coach Stephen Draper said his team struggled but "figured it out in the end."
"I was really impressed with our guys' resilience," Draper said. "It would have been really easy for them to fade away, let the game go, and just say, 'Ah, it's not our day.' But our guys fought, kept making plays, and made a great run in the fourth."
Central and Alpena were deadlocked 12-12 after eight minutes of play, and the Wildcats led by the slimmest of margins at the half, 28-27.
Carson Bourdo led the Trojans with 15 points and also had seven assists. Anthony Ribel scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Brayden Halliday had 11 points, and Kadyn Warner had eight for Central.
The win moves Central to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big North Conference. The Trojans were slated to play East Grand Rapids at home Saturday, but the game was canceled because of non-COVID-related medical issue on the EGR coaching staff.
Central now readies for rival Traverse City West this upcoming Friday. The Trojans beat the Titans 44-41 earlier this month.
"It's always a battle with those guys, and they've been playing really well," Draper said of West. "We played just well enough to win last time, but that game could have gone either way really easy."
Tip-off at Traverse City Central High School is set for 7 p.m.
---
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 46
Petoskey 37
Traverse City West: Josh Hirschenberger 13 points; Will Gaston 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-7, 4-2 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday.
TC Christian 64
TC Bulldogs 49
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 32 points; Reece Broderick 16 points.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Evan Stipe 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Tim Plamondon 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Levi Schultz 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (8-2) head to Manistee on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (7-2) play the Cadillac Homeschoolers at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Glen Lake 73
Leland 14
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 27 points; Henry Plumstead 12 points; Connor Ciolek 8 points, 4 assists; Neil Ihme 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-3, 7-1 Northwest) hosts Buckley on Tuesday. The Comets (0-10) head to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Kingsley 64
Onekama 33
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 16 points, 7 steals; Connor Johnson 11 points; Evan Douglass 11 points; Owen Buning 9 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags (4-7, 4-4 Northwest) travels to Frankfort on Tuesday. The Portagers (2-10, 1-7 Northwest) play at Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Grayling 75
Elk Rapids 68
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 17 points; Ethan Kucharek 17 points; Sparty Skillern 11 points; Caleb Caul 10 points; Cam Ketchem 8 points; Matt Titman 8 points.
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 14 points, 7 rebounds; Caleb Kerfoot 14 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Mason Travis 11 points, 5 assists, 6 steals; Ryan McGuire 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan) host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday. The Elks (6-4, 5-2 Lake Michigan) head to Boyne City next Friday.
Central Lake 63
Pellston 59
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 21 points; 9 rebounds; Drayten Evans 21 points, 4 steals; Mason Hoppe 7 points; 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-7, 2-6 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Tuesday.
Mesick 78
Pentwater 24
Mesick: Carter Simmer 20 points; Logan Weinclaw 13 points; Connor Simmer 11 points; Ashtyn Simerson 9 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (9-0, 8-0 West Michigan D) host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Wednesday.
East Jordan 58
Harbor Springs 40
East Jordan: Ethan Antaya 16 points; JJ Weber 13 points; Preston Malpass 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (6-4, 3-3 Lake Michigan) play St. Ignace on Tuesday.
Cadillac 55
Gaylord 42
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 25 points; Jaden Montague 10 points; Eli Main 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-3, 5-1 Big North) host Reed City on Tuesday.
Charlevoix 55
Kalkaska 36
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists; Jack Gaffney 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (7-3, 3-3 Lake Michigan) head to Petoskey on Tuesday. The Blazers (3-7, 1-6 Lake Michigan) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.
Mancelona 76
Bellaire 52
Mancelona: Trace Miller 24 points, 15 rebounds; Oumar Sy 19 points, 10 rebounds; Adam Ackler 12 points.
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals; Dawson Derrer 14 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (6-4, 6-1 Ski Valley) play at home against Central Lake on Tuesday. The Eagles (4-6, 3-4) host Boyne Falls on Monday.
TC Central JV 58
Alpena JV 26
Traverse City Central (7-3, 4-1 Big North): EJ Maitland 13 points; Jack Hogan 9 points; Ethan Gremel 9 points.
Petoskey JV 38
TC West JV 35
Traverse City West (10-2): Max Ogden 15 points; Kyler Brunan 6 points.
Boyne City JV 33
St. Francis JV 30
Traverse City St. Francis (4-6, 4-3 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 16 points; Luke Adams 4 points.
TC Central frosh 56
Alpena frosh 25
Traverse City Central (4-5): Jack Potgieter 14 points; Scotty Goodwin 13 points; Alec Roeters 11 points.
TC West frosh 46 (OT)
Petoskey frosh 41
Traverse City West: Caden Stoops 12 points; Pavel Kondrashov 12 points; Mason Zimmerman 11 points.
St. Francis frosh 37
Boyne City frosh 26
Traverse City St. Francis: Noah Millward 9 points; Isaac Kerr 7 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 38
Alpena 30
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 10 points; Halli Warner 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-5, 2-3 Big North) head to Manistee on Wednesday.
Petoskey 35
TC West 28
Petoskey: Caroline Guy 11 points.
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 9 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (6-6, 3-2 Big North) travels to Cheboygan on Monday. The Titans (5-7, 2-3 Big North) play Traverse City Central next Friday.
Glen Lake 53
Leland 24
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists; Ruby Hogan 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Jessica Robbins 7 points, 5 steals; Maddie Bradford 5 points, 7 rebounds; Betti Beck 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (13-0) host Buckley on Tuesday.
Benzie Central 41
Buckley 24
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocks; Kaylee Novogradac 6 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Flora Zickert 6 points.
Buckley: Aiden Harrand 8 points; Anna Francisco 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (7-6, 5-3 Northwest) head to Onekama on Tuesday. The Bears (0-10) play at Forest Area on Monday.
Manton 44
McBain NMC 41
Manton: Lauren Wilder 27 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals; Genna Alexander 6 points, 6 rebounds; Leah Helsel 6 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 23 points, 11 rebounds; Jada VanNoord 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Paige Ebels 6 points, 4 assists.
Lake City 36
Pine River 35
Lake City: Haylee Parniske 8 Points; Chloe Bisballe 7 Points, 13 Steals, 4 Assists, 4 Rebounds; Mackenzie Bisballe 7 Points, 6 Rebounds; Mariah Jackson 6 Points, 7 Rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (10-1, 9-1 Highland) play at Evart on Monday.
Bellaire 48
Mancelona 25
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 23 points, 9/9 free throws, 6 rebounds; Jacey Somers 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Alex Dawson 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-4, 5-4 Ski Valley) host Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday.
Alpena JV 43
TC Central JV 24
Traverse City Central (0-12, 0-4 Big North): Annie Goldkuhle 6 points; Addison Booher 5 points, 5 rebounds; Tessa Petty 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; 9 Trojans scored.
ICE HOCKEY
Flint Powers 4
Bay Reps 3
Bay Reps: Jagger Smith goal; Campbell Holland goal; Aaron Ackerson goal, assist; Nick Dashner assist; Gabe Classens assist.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (10-9-1) play at Grand Rapids Christian next Friday.