THOMPSONVILLE — Few things can match golf in northern Michigan on a warm, sunny spring day.
Just a day before Mother's Day, Mother Nature smiled upon the prep golfers at Crystal Mountain during the second and final day of Traverse City Central's annual TC Tee-Off. The Trojans' Varsity B team slotted in at the runner-up spot, carding a team total of 657 over the two days. Hudsonville nabbed the championship, besting Central by 12 strokes with a 645.
Trojan Cam Mansfield also took home the second-place prize as an individual, firing a 156 (79, 77) to tie with Cadillac's Harry Chipman (79, 77) and Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman (75, 81). Hudsonville's Foster Faber won by nine strokes, finishing just three over par for the tournament.
Other area top finishers included Central's EJ Maitland (159) and Devin Garner (165), Cadillac's Ben Drabik (165) and Charlevoix's Sam Pletcher (164).
"They played some of the top varsity teams in the state and came in second place," TC Central head coach Lois McManus said of her Varsity B team. "Coach Deb Kehoe and I couldn't be any happier. We're so proud of them. All of the teams. Everybody stepped up and played really well."
Although Traverse City St. Francis did not have any individual golfers place in the top 12, the Gladiators' consistency earned them first place in the Division 3/4 competition. St. Francis carded a 682 behind Tommy Puetz (171), Gabe Classens (172), David Ansley (174) and Jagger Smith (177). Glen Lake took second, and Charlevoix finished in third.
Traverse City West and Traverse City Central's Varsity A teams battled East Grand Rapids in a separate one-day tournament at the Tee-Off on Saturday. Central earned the gold, taking the top spot with a 311 behind Michael Beattie's even-par, 72 performance. Cam Peters shot 78 for Central followed by Shane Mack with a 79 and Shea Harmeson with an 81.
The Titans were second with a 313, just two strokes behind their in-town rival. Winslow Robinson led with a 76. Both Tyler Frechette and Steven Gourlay carded 77s, and Austin Stehouwer shot an 83.
McManus said after the tournament that she could not express enough thanks to the people at Crystal Mountain.
"The job and everything they do, they treat us like kings and queens," she said. "They take fabulous care of us and make it run so smoothly. We appreciate it so much."
BASEBALL
TC Central wins close ones against Reed City, Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City Central picked up victories No. 13 and 14 on Saturday, both of the one-run variety.
The Trojans (14-5) beat Reed City 2-1 behind strong pitching from Matt Reed and Micah Reed. Matt three two innings of hitless ball, allowing an unearned run while striking out one. Micah went three innings, gave up three hits and struck out three.
Josef Meyer, Ben Van Nes and Josh Klug toed the rubber in a 1-0 victory against tournament host Big Rapids. Meyer got the win in four innings, allowing three hits and punching out two. Van Nes allowed nothing in two innings of work, and Klug struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the game.
Owen Dawson drove in the game-winning run in the third inning.
TC West 11, 6
Byron Center 2, 3
Traverse City West (14-5): Jack Griffiths (W) 4.1 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Quinten Gillespie (S) 2.2 IP 3 K; Tristan Simrau (W) 7 IP, 6 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; David Dimondo 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sam Reynolds 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Wyatt Danilowicz 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Gavin Brown 2 H, 2 RBI; Ian Roberston 3 H, 3 R, RBI;
TC St. Francis 6, 6
Evart 4, 2
Traverse City St. Francis (12-4): Charlie Peterson (W) 2.2 IP, 6 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Mason Daciuk (W) 3.1 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; Harrison Shepherd H, R, RBI; Charlie Peterson 4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Cody Richards H, 2 R; RBI; Charlie Olivier H, 2 R, RBI; Matthew Kane H, RBI; Noah Endres H, RBI.
Wild walk-off lifts Norsemen over Birch Run
BIRCH RUN — Suttons Bay scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up a 6-5 walk-off win on a wild pitch over Birch Run on Saturday.
The Norsemen trailed 5-0 going into their last at-bat, but walks and errors doomed Birch Run.
Lucas Gordon, Ben Murphy, Hugh Periard and Sean Shananaquet all walked after the first two Suttons Bay batters struck out. Ethan Coleman reached on an error, and Lleyton Krumlauf — who scored the game-winning run — walked with the bases loaded to force in Periard. An error followed by another walk and a wild pitch ended the game and gave Suttons Bay the win without having to collect a hit.
Suttons Bay had just one hit in the game, a Shananaquet single, and Krumlauf was credited with the Norsemen's only RBI after his bases-loaded walk. Gordon pitched three innings to get the win on the mound.
The Norsemen, in the afternoon contest, once again had more runs than hits but could not capture the same magic and fell to Avandale 14-7.
Lakers pitch 2 shutouts, win Kris Popp Memorial Tournament
LAKE LEELANAU — The seventh-ranked Glen Lake Lakers added to their impressive 2022 resume on Saturday, beating Portland St. Patrick's and Lake Leelanau St. Mary to win the Kris Popp Memorial Tournament. The Lakers' pitching staff didn't allow a single run, making the victories all the more impressive.
James St. Peter picked up the win in game one, allowing five hits while striking out five, as Glen Lake squeaked by St. Pat's 1-0. Benji Allen got the win in relief against St. Mary, striking out four, in a 15-0 final.
Aiden Gokey had the lone RBI in game one, picking up a single and a double. The bats came alive against the Eagles. Connor Ciolek had a two-run home run. Griffin Middleton had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Luke Daniels knocked in a run on a double. Cooper Bufalini singled, doubled and drove in four runs.
The Lakers improved to 11-1 and take on Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Northmen pick up pair of Ws
PETOSKEY — Victories over Rudyard and Marquette sent Petoskey to the 10-win threshold Saturday.
The Northmen (10-5-1) topped Rudyard 4-1 during the morning game of a round-robin tournament and then defeated Marquette 13-2 in the afternoon.
Max Ferrin pitched a complete game, three-hitter and struck out six against Rudyard. Kolton Horn was clutch at the plate, driving in three runs on two hits.
Kreg Olson went four innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with six Ks in the win over Marquette. Horn, once again, delivered at the dish, collecting four ribbies on two hits. Stephen McGeehan drove in three runs on one hit and scored twice.
Cadillac splits home invite
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Vikings rebounded after a tough morning loss to pick up a win in the second game of a home tournament against Newaygo and Tawas.
The Vikings (7-5) allowed seven runs in the final two innings — four in the fifth and three in the sixth — in an 8-5 loss to Newaygo. But three Cadillac pitchers combined for a shutout against Tawas in a 7-0 final.
Miles Maury got the win in the second game, going 4.1 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out three. Ethan Sharpe, Eli Main, Maury, Kaleb McKinley and Conner McGowan all drove in runs.
In the loss, Main had two hits and two RBI, Maury had three hits and a run driven in, and Coby Franklin had an RBI on a hit.
SOFTBALL
Trojans go 2-1 at Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Traverse City Central bounced back with a 14-0 win over Portland in the noon contest of a three-game day at Mt. Pleasant.
The Trojans dropped a close one, 3-2, against Fowlerville in the first game and finished the day 2-1 after topping Saranac, 11-4, in the final matchup of the nonconference tournament.
Audrey Williams picked up the win against Portland, tossing a two-hit shutout over five innings with nine punchouts and no walks. She also came up big at the plate, driving in five runs on three hits, including two doubles, and scoring twice.
McKenzie Reed drove in three runs on two hits. Kailey Poortenga singled, drove in two and scored once, and Izzy Covert collected a hit and two walks while scoring a team-high four times.
Rory Miller got the victory against Saranac, going four innings and striking out four while allowing four runs, none of which were earned.
Hudsonville 20, 19
TC West 0, 2
Traverse City West (9-13): Kaci Sowers 2 H, R; Lauren Tkach H; Lydia Heymes RBI; Mallory Smith 2 H, R; Ava Tiesworth H; Peyton Metz 2 H; Brynn Smith H.
Vikings explode for 22 runs against Tri-County
CADILLAC — Six Cadillac Vikings had multi-RBI days in a 22-0 victory over Tri-County Area in the opener of their home invitational tournament Saturday.
Stella Balcom led the way with four runs driven in on three hits, including a double, out of the leadoff spot. Layke Sims had three RBI on three hits (two doubles and a single) in the morning contest. Grace Drabik, Ashlyn Lundquist, Taryn Regnerus and Alazeah Reed each drove in a pair of runs.
Balcom, Lundquist, Sims and Mady Smith crossed home plate four times each. Brooklyn Hoffert, Drabik and Reed scored three times.
Lundquist picked up the win, pitching two perfect innings and striking out all six batters she faced.
The Vikings also took the second game of the round-robin tourney, defeating Reed City 2-0. Lundquist got her second win of the day, throwing a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Elks top Houghton Lake, fall to Clare
HOUGHTON LAKE — A five-run second inning gave Elk Rapids a lead they would not surrender for the rest of the game against host Houghton Lake in a round-robin tournament Saturday.
Morgan Wirtz tallied the win for the Elks, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five. Reagann Merchant, who pitched the final 2.1 innings, drove in two runs on two hits. Haleigh Yocom and Ashley McCann also drove in two runs. Emma Eckerdt picked up two hits and scored three times.
The Elks (12-4) lost in the afternoon game to Clare by a 5-1 final.
Morio tosses no-hitter in 15-0 win over Hale
LAKE LEELANAU — Jenny Morio continued to dazzle in the circle for Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Saturday.
Morio helped the Eagles rebound after a 4-2 loss to Portland St. Patricks in the Kris Popp Memorial Tournament with a no-hit effort against Hale in a 15-0 final Saturday at home. She went three innings and struck out six Hale batters.
Delana Kirt picked up two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs in the win. Abbi Couturier was the only other Eagle to record multiple hits. She also scored once and drove in a run. Audrey Smith, Cathryn Mikowski, Morio and Lizzie Leggett also had hits and an RBI.
Lakers pick up first W, beat Hale 18-0
LAKE LEELANAU — The long wait is over for the Glen Lake varsity softball team.
The Lakers picked up their first win of the season, beating Hale 18-0 in the Kris Popp Memorial Tournament after losing to Portland St. Patrick's 15-6 on Saturday. Glen Lake is now 1-11 on the season.
Taylor Simple got the win for Glen Lake, allowing five hits while striking out five. Offensively over the two games, Olivia Mikowski drove in five runs on three hits and scored three times; Annabelle Roach had two hits and scored twice; Chloe Crick had four hits, including a triple, and four RBI; Tila Shimek had three hits; Jessie Pugh had 2 hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and 3 RBI; and Shea Staley had two RBI.
Petoskey scores 26 runs, wins twice
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey varsity softball team snapped a four-game losing skid Saturday, beating Charlevoix 16-0 and Chippewa Hills 10-7.
Katie Hansen got the win against the Rayders, pitching three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five. Lauren Klepadlo went 3-3 at the dish with four RBI and two runs scored. Raija Gross picked up two hits and also drove in four runs.
Sammy Wodek went the distance in the circle against Chippewa Hills, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five over six complete innings. Wodek also had two hits, scored once and drove in three more out of the leadoff spot. Aubrey William drove in two runs on a single.
Portagers lose to Zeeland East, beat Covenant Christian
ZEELAND — Onekama traveled back home with a 1-1 record in its pocket after falling to Zeeland East 2-0 and knocking off Covenant Christian 6-4.
Sophie Wisniski tossed a complete game and allowed three earned runs on nine hits while striking out 15 in a winning effort.
Kaylin Sam and Cheryl Showalter each drove in two runs on two hits, while Heather Zielinkski and Julia Lapp both had two hits and an RBI.
The loss to Zeeland East is the Portagers' first of the season. Onekama is now 12-1 and hosts Benzie Central on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Midland Dow 2
TC West 1
Traverse City West (6-1-3, 3-0-2 Big North): Next faces co-BNC leader Cadillac at home on Tuesday.
Midland 3
TC Central 0
Traverse City Central (4-4-4, 1-2-2 Big North): Amelia Jordan 9 saves. Central travels to Gaylord on Tuesday to resume BNC action.
LACROSSE
TC United 15
Zeeland West 8
Traverse City United: Conrad Dobreff goal; Matt Ochoa 3 goals, 4 assists; Kyle McCrumb 5 goals, assist; Jackson Dobreff goal, assist; Ty LeSarge goal, assist; Aiden Lewandowski 2 goals; Griffin Arends goal, assist; Remy Soper goal, assist; Austin Sill assist; Keegan Opper (W) 7 saves; Ethan Gerber 7 saves; Arends and Nate Madion dominated on faceoffs; Ben Schollett and Parker Kolody led on defense.
