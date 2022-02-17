TRAVERSE CITY — The first round of the Division 1 wrestling regional was as far as the Traverse City Trojans' 2022 season would go.
But the end on a loss to Midland, 65-18, Tuesday cannot dampen the accomplishments of a young squad that took to the mat and won the program's first district championship in a decade and a half.
Top-ranked Davison took down Midland, 72-12, in the final of the regional, which was hosted by the Trojans at Traverse City Central High School. Davison features Remy Cotton, who wrestled for the Trojans last year before transferring. Cotton, however, did not wrestle in the regional.
No. 4 Gaylord in Division 2 of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's final rankings took down Petoskey in the regional semifinals, 63-18, and faced No. 10 Bay City John Glenn with a regional championship on the line. The Blue Devils knocked off the Bobcats 34-29 to advance to the state finals.
The Kingsley Stags, who were No. 8 in Divison 3, also fell. Kingsley dropped its regional match to Gladstone, 46-34, just a step shy of the state finals meet. The Stags defeated Ogemaw Heights in the semis.
Results from the Traverse City St. Francis and Charlevoix regional tournaments were not available at press time.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 63
Mason Co. East 52
Mesick: Carter Simmer 29 points, seven 3-pointers in second half; Connor Simmer 13points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Logan Weinclaw 9 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (15-0, 14-0 West Michigan D) hosts Walkerville on Friday.
McBain NMC 50
Pine River 32
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 19 points, 3 blocks, 3 assists; Trevin Winkle 13 points, 3 steals; Landon Ochampaugh 8 points; Jonas Lanser 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (16-0, 14-0 Highland) travel to Traverse City Christian on Friday.
Central Lake 78
Forest Area 50
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Drayten Evans 16 points, 7 steals; Tristan Woltse 11 points; Dylan Sanderson 6 points, 11 rebounds; 11 steals; Gavin Miller 10 rebounds.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 27 points, 6 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-11) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. Forest Area (0-13) head to Bellaire on Friday.
Mancelona 53
Inland Lakes 45
Mancelona: Gavin Flynn 14 points; Oumar Sy 12 points; Trace Miller 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (10-5, 10-1 Ski Valley) head to Pellston on Friday.
Bellaire 44
Pellston 32
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, block; Jayden Hanson 16 points, 8 rebounds, steal; Dawson Derrer 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (8-7) host Forest Area on Friday.
Manton 59
Lake City 43
Manton: Luke Puffer 21 points; Noah Morrow 8 points; Kyle Hudson 6 points; Lucas McKernan 6 points; Jakob Kuhn 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (10-7) host Houghton Lake on Friday. The Trojans (9-7) welcome McBain on Friday.
Joburg 43
Ellsworth 40
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 14 points, 15 rebounds; Josiah Hall 15 points, 7 rebounds; notable senior performances included Logan May and Cordell Campbell with "really tough defense" and Ethan Voss with 7 points, 9 rebounds.
Ellsworth: Patrick Puroll 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Kelan Pletcher 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jamal Cebulski 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (9-6) play Central Lake on the road Friday. The Lancers (14-3, 8-0 Northern Lakes) host Alanson on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Mesick 42
BR Crossroads 18
Mesick: Emma Blach 12 points; Riley Blach 8 points; Jillian Hillier 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (13-4, 11-3 West Michigan D) head to Marion on Thursday.
HOCKEY
TC West 5
Gaylord 4
Traverse City West: Titans pick up win on Senior Night. Michael Schermerhorn goal, 3 assists; Tyler Esman goal, 2 assists; Reece Robertson goal, assist; Drew Moeggenborg goal, assist; Jack Burzynski goal, assist; Jonah Starr assist; Mac Smith 22 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (12-12-1) play Traverse City Central in the McCullough Cup at 5:30 p.m. at Howe Arena.
