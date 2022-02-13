TRAVERSE CITY — Offense and defense was the name of the game for Traverse City Central against Gaylord on Saturday.
The Trojan varsity hockey team took down the Blue Devils 7-0 on the road.
Shea Harmeson lit the lamp three times for his first varsity hat-trick and added an assist.
Cam Peters scored twice, and the Trojans had single goals from Luke VanderRoest and Owen Dawson. Dawson also picked up a pair of assists. Drew Zrimec, Scott Barnhart, Elliot VanderRoest and Tyler Cooper each had a helper.
Grant Neuhardt was in goal, but he didn't face many shots to make eight saves in the shutout. The Trojans allowed six shots in the first period, two in the second and none in the third.
The Trojans (15-7-1) have won seven of their last 10, with their only losses coming against Big North champion Petoskey, Port Huron Northern and the Bay Reps in the Veterans Cup, 2-0, on Friday. Central had a quick turnaround from the late game against the Reps and traveled to Gaylord for a 12:30 p.m. puck drop.
"We were concerned about that," Central head coach Chris Givens said. "But I thought today was one of our better efforts of the year."
Central next takes the ice Thursday when they battle rival Traverse City West in take 2 of the McCullough Cup. The game was originally slated for January, but COVID-19 protocols left the Titans without enough players to face their intra-city foe.
The proper name for the game is the Jeffrey J. McCullough Memorial Challenge Cup, which is traditionally the second of the two Big North Conference games between the Trojans and Titans. McCullough was a three-year varsity player for Central who died of cancer in October 1996, just weeks into his senior year of high school. Central retired McCullough’s No. 14 jersey and put it on display in the lobby of Howe Arena.
Central holds a 19-5 advantage in the McCullough Cup, including the last three and nine of the last 10 years.
The Trojans and Titans have met twice already this year, battling to a scoreless tie on Dec. 15 followed by a Central 7-3 win in the consolation game of the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament two weeks later.
"We certainly want this game to happen," Givens said. "We're playing pretty well, right now."
After West, the Trojans play Alpena next Saturday before the regional tournament starts Feb. 21.
NORDIC SKIING
VASA Raptors 2nd at state championships; Haapala wins 3 individual titles
ISHPEMING — Despite the harsh conditions, bitter temps, blowing winds and snow, the VASA Raptors nordic ski team had a banner weekend.
The high school team consisting of skiers from Elk Rapids, Traverse City Central, Traverse City West and Traverse City St. Francis placed second overall in the Michigan High School Cross Country Ski Championships, held Friday and Saturday. The boys placed first and the girls took second.
Traverse City Central's Will Haapala won the freestyle event and was among five Raptors to finish in the top 10 of the boys division — Haapala (first) at 18:44.9, Josh Kerr (third) 19:28.2; Carter Dean (fifth) 20:28.6, Ryan Donnell (eighth) 20:57.9 and Nick Thuente (10th) 21:08.8. Liam Wierzba, also of the VASA Raptors, took 11th at 21:17.7.
Haapala defended his title and won his second straight pursuit race in 16:45.1. Dean was second at 16:48.6, Kerr was fifth at 17:35.6, and Thuente was ninth at 18:16.2.
Haapala completed the clean sweep with a win in the classic race, skiing to victory with a time of 35:30. Two fellow Raptors joined him in the top five, Kerr in third at 37:03.8 and Dean in fourth at 37:17.2. Other top-10 finishers on the Raptors included Donnell (eighth) 39:21.9 and Thuente (ninth) 39:25.
Haapala, a senior at TC Central, leaves Ishpeming with four championships — three individual titles and a team title to cap off his high school career.
"This is what I worked toward. It was the goal," Haapala said. "It was a great way to end it."
On the girls side, only Annie Paulson finished in the top 10 in the freestyle for the Raptors. Benzie Central's Mylie Kelly, of the Crystal Mountain Ski Club, took third at 21:45.8. Paulson took third in the pursuit at 43:03.3, and teammate Ella Debruyn placed seventh with a 44:32.6. Kelly claimed the fifth spot at 44:26. Paulson also took the bronze in the classic race at 21:33.7. Debruyn took eighth at 22:29.9, and Kelly finished just outside the top 10 in 11th at 22:40.2.
HOCKEY
Sault Ste. Marie 5
TC West 4
Traverse City West: Michael Schermerhorn goal, 2 assists; Tyler Esman 2 goals, assist; Jack Burzynski goal, assist; Mac Smith 24 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (11-12-1) host Gaylord on Wednesday before battling Traverse City Central in the McCullough Cup on Thursday.
Bay Reps 4
Alpena 0
Bay Reps: Thomas Boynton-Fisher goal; Tyeson Griffore goal, assist; Drew Hardy goal; Riley Pierce goal; Aaron Ackerson 2 assists; Grant Lucas assist; Zander Griffore assist.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (15-9-1 play next Saturday.
Petoskey 9
East Kentwood 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen finish their regular season at 21-4 and 9-1 in the Big North Conference.
BOYS HOOPS
Buckley 80
TC Bulldogs 64
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 23 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 20 points; Tyler Milarch 17 points; Luke Frasier 8 points.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Tim Plamondon 16 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Keegan Sutherland 4 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (12-3) head to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (11-4) head to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Pickford 71
Lake Leelanau SM 60
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 24 points (career high), 12 rebounds; Audrey Smith 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-4) play at Mesick on Monday.
WRESTLING
Trojans advance to regionals
Traverse City Central results: Dutch Ballan (130 pounds) 1st place; John Lalonde (160) 4th place; Ethan Ramsey (189) 3rd.
Stags compete in individual districts in Grayling
Kingsley results: 112 - Evan Trafford DNP; 119 - Gavyn Merchant 1st; 125 - Jon Pearson 3rd; 130 - Isaac Grahn 3rd; 130 - Cameron Fryer 4th; 135 - Justin Grahn 1st; 140 - Phil Brown 3rd; 152 - Aidan Shier 1st; 160 - Kyan Fessenden 1st; 171 - Kaden Patterson 1st; 171 - Caleb Bott 4th; 189 - Samuel Goethals 1st; 215 - Alex Smith 1st; 285 - Raymond VanDyke 4th.