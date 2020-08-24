TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central kicked off its 2020 volleyball season with a perfect 3-0 record in a home quad Monday.
The Trojans beat Kingsley (25-17, 25-15), Beaverton (14-25, 25-16, 15-9) and Petoskey (25-15, 25-23, 25-18).
Leading TC Central (3-0) for the day were Emma Turnquist (45 kills, eight aces, three blocks), Kailey Parks (28 kills, 27 digs, six aces), Sophia Hagerty (87 assists, four digs, two kills) and Kiley Ridenour (13 aces, 26 digs, eight kills).
The Trojans host another quad Tuesday, with Benzie Central, TC Christian and Kalkaska visiting.
Kingley (2-1) beat Pet- oskey 25-19, 15-25, 15-9 and Beaverton 12-25, 25-22, 16-14.
Stags leaders included Tori McIntosh (14 kills, 23 digs), Abby Arnold (13 kills, one block), Alayna Heiler (45 assists, three aces, 22 digs), Coral Bott (six kills, 20 digs), Olivia Esman (nine kills, three blocks), Miranda McPherson (eight kills) and Lexie Sattler (41 digs).
SOCCER
Buckley 3
Charlevoix 0
Goal: Kyle Kasnowski goal, assist; Connor Dunn goal; Gavin Allen goal; Gabe Luther assist; Luke Frasier assist; Josh Barley four saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-0) open the home season Friday against the TC Bulldogs.
SATURDAY
Petoskey volleyball goes 4-0-1
Petoskey posted a 2-0-1 pool-play record, then went on to defeat Inland Lakes and ultimately Alpena for a tournament championship to start the season.
The Northmen topped Inland Lakes 25-14, 25-16, Sault Ste. Marie 25-13, 25-16 and split with the Wildcats 22-25, 25-18. Petoskey dow- ned the Bulldogs in their second meeting 25-14, 25-19 and earned the title with a 25-23, 25-19 win over Alpena.
The Northmen were led by Faith Bailey (25 kills, 11 aces), Katelyn Wodek (19 kills, three blocks), Peyton Miller (70 assists, 18 kills), Molly Anderson (37 serve receptions, 29 digs) and Taryn Ingals (nine aces, 30 serve receptions, 27 digs).
