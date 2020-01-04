TRAVERSE CITY — A rough start to the season continued for the Traverse City Central Trojans on Saturday.
Carina Stewart netted 13 points for the Trojans girls basketball team but it wasn't enough as TCC fell 50-37 to Holland West Ottawa at home.
Riley Farmer added nine points for TCC (1-6).
Grace Gerrits had 13 points, Alyssa Karner had 12 and Alexa Borgman had 10 points for Holland West Ottawa (3-3).
The Trojans JV team took a win in overtime by the score of 38-32 and were led by Arin Theisen with 13 points.
TC Central's undefeated freshman team also won with Halli Warner netting 12 points in the 56-14 win.
Traverse City Central will host TC West next Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hale 79
Lk Leelanau SM 56
LLSM (2-3): Shawn Bramer 16 points; August Schaub 14 points; Dylan Barnowski 11 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at GT Academy, Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lk Leelanau SM 52
Hale 24
LLSM (2-4): Emily Grant 17 points; Ciara Glynn 11 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts Leland, Monday.
WRESTLING
TC Central wins at Kalkaska team tournament
Team scores: TC Central def. Mancelona 50-18; TC Central def. Rogers City 46-21; TC Central def. Reed City 59-24; TC Central def. Saulte Ste. Marie 58-18; TC Central def. Frankfort 65-12.
TC Central winners: 103 — Dutch Ballan 5-0; 119 — Gabe Weaver 5-0; 135 — Ethan Ramsey 5-0; 140 — Damien Ballan 5-0; 160 — John LaLonde 5-0; 171 — Remy Cotton 5-0; 189 — Austin Bills 5-0; 215 — Remy Soper 5-0; 285 — Kadin Crosley 5-0.
UP NEXT: TC Central at TC West for Big North Conference duals, Wednesday 5:30.
Kingsley Invitational
Team scores: Kingsley def. Manistee 54-18; Boyne City def. Kingsley 49-26; Grant def. Kingsley 60-18; Kingsley def. Charlevoix 51-12; Kingsley def. Pellston 56-18; Boyne City def. Manton; Boyne City def. Manistee; Grant def. Boyne City; Roscommon def. Boyne City.
Kingsley records: 103 — Issac Grahn 5-0; 171 — Sam Goethals 5-0; 112 — Justin Grahn 4-1.
Boyne City records: AJ South 5-0; Tim Bowman 3-2; Bizzy Turnbull 3-2; Bobby Hoth 3-2; Jordan McBee 4-1; Jacob Bushn 4-1; Jacob Gregware 4-1; Milton Grubaugh 4-1.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Roscommon, Wednesday; Boyne City at Petoskey, Friday.
