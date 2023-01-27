TRAVERSE CITY — It took double overtime, but the Traverse City West Titans got the job done over Petoskey at home Thursday.
The varsity boys basketball Big North Conference battle needed not one but two extra five-minute sessions to declare a winner, with the Titans pulling out the thrilling 2OT victory by a 69-67 final. Petoskey's Jimmy Marshall connected on game-tying 3-pointers in both the fourth quarter and the first overtime, including a buzzer-beater in the first OT.
Ben Habers led TC West with 21 points, followed by Quinten Gillespie with 17 and both Ian Robertson and Ben Carlson with 10 points apiece.
Cade Trudeau tallied a game-high 23 points, while Marshall finished with 15. Michael Squires played outstanding defense and also finished in double figures with 11 points.
The Titans (6-8, 3-3 Big North) came into Thursday's bout as losers of three of their last four, including a 58-48 setback at Petoskey on Jan. 17. The Northmen (8-5, 3-3 Big North) had also dropped three of four, with their lone win coming at West's expense.
Both West and Petoskey travel south to Cadillac for the Vikings' Jeff McDonald Memorial Showcase on Saturday. The Titans take on Grand Rapids Union at 1 p.m., and the Northmen battle St. John's at 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Petoskey 35
TC West 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (9-6, 5-1 Big North) heads to Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. The Titans (3-12, 2-4 Big North) travel to Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Kingsley 61
Buckley 30
Kingsley: No stats reported.
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 19 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags (9-5, 7-1 Northwest) travel to Frankfort on Tuesday. The Bears (7-7, 3-6 Northwest) head to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Grayling 58
Kalkaska 41
Grayling: Cali D'Amour 12 points; Makayla Watkins 8 points.
Kalkaska: Brooke Royston 16 points; Alyssa Colvin 10 points; Lucy Hall 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-6, 4-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Houghton Lake on Tuesday. The Blazers (1-10, 0-8 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 50
Boyne City 30
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 27 points (25 in first half), 5/9 3-pointers, 8 rebounds; Lauren Bingham 5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Morgan Bergquist 5 points; Hunter Schellenbarger 4 points, 6 rebounds.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 8 points; Braydin Noble 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-2, 8-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Thursday. The Ramblers (2-13, 1-8 Lake Michigan) host Gaylord on Monday.
Mesick 53
Bear Lake 13
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 33 points; Kelsey Quiggin 19 points.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-9, 5-7 West Michigan D) head to Manistee Catholic Central on Tuesday. The Lakers (3-9, 3-9 West Michigan D) travel to Walkerville on Tuesday.
Brethren 52
Pentwater 20
Brethren: Alice Amstutz 11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Olivia Sexton 10 points, 7 rebounds; Maddy Biller 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Elly Sexton 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (14-1, 10-0 West Michigan D) head to Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.
Joburg 44
Mancelona 28
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobias 19 points.
Mancelona: Francesca Meeder 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (10-4, 7-3 Ski Valley) host Pellston on Wednesday. Mancelona (5-10, 3-7 Ski Valley) welcomes Gaylord St. Mary on Monday.
Gaylord SM 67
Pellston 9
Gaylord St. Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 17 points; Macey Bebble 16 points; Ava Schultz 10 points; Emma McKinley 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (10-2, 9-0 Ski Valley) head to Mancelona on Monday.
Inland Lakes 64
Bellaire 33
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 6 blocks; Alex Dawson 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-6, 3-6 Ski Valley) travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday.
Harbor Light 49
Ellsworth 18
Harbor Light Christian: Anne Chamberlin 9 points, 26 rebounds; Laney Jakeway 20 points; Jade Evoy 7 points, 9 steals.
Ellsworth: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (7-3, 6-2 Northern Lakes) welcomes Wolverine on Monday. The Lancers (3-8, 3-4 Northern Lakes) host Mackinaw City on Monday.
St. Francis JV 60
Harbor Springs 24
Traverse City St. Francis (10- 1, 7-1 Lake Michigan): Addie Peterson 16 points, 6 rebounds; Harper Nausadis 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Maya Padisak 16 points, 5 assists; Riley Collins 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Zoey Jetter 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain NMC 72
Roscommon 44
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks; Tits Best 14 points; Nathan Eisenga 12 points; Colin Dekam 11 points; Brant Winkle 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-3, 7-3 Highland) host Manton on Wednesday.
Evart 51
Manton 35
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (4-10, 3-7 Highland) head to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
Manistee 74
Hart 48
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-11, 0-7 West Michigan Lakes) heads to Pine River on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.