TRAVERSE CITY — An 8-0 mercy win is quite the way for Traverse City West to bounce back after the Titans suffered their first boys varsity soccer loss of the season.
Aidan Orth recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted on two other scores as West knocked off Big North Conference rival Cadillac at home Thursday. The victory moves the Titans to 8-1-1 on the season with a 2-1 record in the BNC.
Also contributing for the Titans in the win were Ben Carlson with a goal and a pair of assists, Keegan Smith with a goal, Nic Church with a goal and an assist, Jaiden Collins and Caleb Thomas with a goal each, Jackson Cote with two helpers, and Dougie Rice with an assist. Trapper Holmes made two saves in the dominating shutout win that ended two minutes into the second half via the eight-goal mercy rule.
“It’s hard to find any negatives with an 8-0 win,” West head coach Matt Griesinger said. “The boys did a good job, and we preach on a daily basis that soccer is a game of moments. We’re pretty clear and our seniors know that you can’t play a game thinking about another game you’ve already played. There was no talk or worry about Petoskey. All of the focus was on Cadillac because that was the moment we were in.”
The Titans took a tough 2-1 loss to Petoskey on Tuesday in their first setback of the year, but Griesinger was happy with the effort his team put forth Thursday.
“It’s always good to get back on track, and it certainly doesn’t feel good to lose any game,” he said. “I’m glad we responded appropriately.”
TC West now moves on to a big-time matchup with crosstown rival and BNC leader Traverse City Central at the Trojan Athletic Complex at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“We don’t put any more weight on one game over another,” Griesinger said. “We didn’t start thinking about Central until the whistle blew (Thursday night). Everything is a business trip, and we’ll do everything we can to make it about passion and not emotion.”
Griesinger said making sure his team plays with passion and not succumbing to emotion will be key to the Titans’ success this season.
“I know it sounds like I’m just mixing words, but we care deeply about the moment we’re in; and as soon as you start caring about stuff bigger than the 80 minutes in front of you, that is when you start to get emotional,” he said. “In that West-Central game, we’ll see a little bit of both passion and emotion from everybody on the field and everybody in the stands. We’re just going to hope to end on the passionate note.”
Cadillac (1-8, 1-2 Big North) looks to rebound when the Vikings host Petoskey on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC Central 3
Gaylord 2
Traverse City Central: Asher Paul 2 goals, 1 assist; Anthony Ribel 1 goal, 1 assist; Alec Roeters 1 assist; Caleb Byland 3 saves
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-3, 3-0 Big North) host the rival Traverse City West Titans on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (1-5-4, 0-2-1 Big North) play in the Suttons Bay Weber Invitational on Saturday.
Petoskey 6
Alpena 0
UP NEXT: The Northmen (4-5-3, 2-0-1) head to Cadillac on Tuesday.
Grayling 2
Boyne City 1
Grayling: Ben Gardiner 1 goal; Mitchel Harrington 1 goal; Drake Dunham 1 assist; Caleb Baker 1 assist; Jordan Peters 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-1, 3-1 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Monday. The Ramblers (4-6, 0-4 Lake Michigan) welcome Harbor Springs on Monday.
Harbor Springs 8
Charlevoix 0
Harbor Springs: Henry Juneau 3 goals, 1 assist; Ben McShannock 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Baker 2 goals, 2 assists; Everett Shepherd 1 goal, 1 assist; Braeden Flynn 1 goal; Michele Ferlito 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Rams (7-3-2, 1-1-2 Lake Michigan) play in the Suttons Bay Weber Invitational on Saturday. The Rayders (3-5-1, 1-3 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids on Monday.
Elk Rapids 2
Kalkaska 1
Elk Rapids: Tyler Standfest 1 goal, drew 2 PKs; Noah Hilley PK goal; Alex Smith 1 assist; Koa West 2 saves.
Kalkaska: Jose Saez 1 goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (10-2-1, 3-0-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Charlevoix on Monday. The Blazers (5-2-2, 2-1-1 Lake Michigan) play in the Suttons Bay Weber Invitational on Saturday.
McBain NMC 8
Ogemaw Heights 0
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-6, 2-2 Northern Michigan) host Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Manistee 1
The Sabres def. the Mariners 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19.
Traverse City Christian: Shelby Oster 3 blocks, 6 kills; Olivia Strehl 5 digs, 2 blocks, 10 kills, 1 ace; Cahill Stimpson 5 digs, 12 assists, 10 aces; Alyssa Wylie 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (7-7-2) head to Glen Lake on Thursday. The Mariners travel to Muskegon Oakridge on Tuesday.
GT Academy 3
Buckley 2
The Mustangs def. the Bears 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 23-25, 15-5.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (4-3) travel to Onekama on Saturday. The Bears (1-14) head to Leland on Tuesday.
Brethren 3
Mesick 2
The Bobcats def. the Bulldogs 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-3, 15-8.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-3) travel to Pentwater on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (0-5) head to Bear Lake on Tuesday.
BR Crossroads 3
Manistee CC 1
Big Rapids Crossroads def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-3) travel to Onekama on Saturday.
Kalkaska 3
Suttons Bay 1
The Blazers def. the Norse 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-7) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Norse (4-4) travel to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Trojans win home tri over Saginaw Heritage, Alpena
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans blanked Alpena 8-0 and took down Saginaw Heritage 6-2 in varsity tennis action Thursday.
Picking up wins against both Heritage and Alpena Alex Lamphier in two-singles, Cody Wall in three-singles, Alden King and Max Betten in one-doubles, Caden Kowal and Drew Davison in two-doubles, Asher Petersen and Finn Llore-Fisher in three-doubles, and Lander Coonrod and Oliver Schrock in four-doubles.
Riley White and Sam Tursman took care of Alpena but lost to Heritage in one-singles and four-singles, respectively.
GIRLS GOLF
Slocum, St. Francis win 9-hole at Twin Birch
KALKASKA — Traverse City St. Francis junior Grace Slocum fired a 1-over 37 to take first place and lead the Gladiators to victory at the Kalkaska 9-hole meet at Twin Birch Golf Course on Thursday.
The Glads finished with a 198 to Elk Rapids’ 207. Charlevoix was third with a 215 followed by East Jordan at 221, Grayling at 234 and Kalkaska at 238.
After Slocum, the top 10 finishers were Elk Rapids’ Hope Hoedel in second with a 39 followed by Grayling’s Jessica Campbell at 45, Charlevoix’s Sarah Pletcher at 56, St. Francis’ Mary Kate Carroll and Elk Rapids’ Caitlin White at 50, East Jordan’s Lila Kelly and St. Francis’ Sydney Shacklette at 51, and then Charlevoix’s Avery Kita and Kalkaska’s Emily Cannon at 52.
