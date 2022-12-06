East Jordan-Mancelona Boys Basketball

Mancelona's Rudy Randazzo goes to the hoop against East Jordan at home Tuesday. The Red Devils defeated the Ironmen 59-57 on a last-second shot.

BAY CITY — The signs have been there in the lower levels for the Traverse City West Titans over the last two boys basketball seasons. Now, that potential looks to pay off at the varsity level.

Traverse City West got off to a good start in that regard, winning its season opener on the road Tuesday against Bay City Central by a 77-62 final. The Titans (1-0) got big-time contributions from the players who starred in the previous years on the freshman and JV squads, including 18 points from Quinten Gillespie and 17 each from Ben Carlson and Lincoln Lockhart as well as 14 from Ben Habers.

West varsity head coach Doug Baumann credited last year’s freshman coaches Brett Clark and Adam Root and JV coach Scott Chouinard.

“They’ve prepared these kids, and that makes it easy for me to build a program and have these kids step right in and know the philosophy we have and how we have to execute,” Baumann said.

West’s young core remains packed with talent as both the JV and freshman teams also picked up wins against BCC. The JV Titans — led by Mason Zimmerman with 16 points, Aidan Orth with 12 and Winslow Robinson with 10 — won 46-33. The frosh team won 58-19 and had double-digit scoring efforts from Graham Heatherington (18), Jacob Banish (12) and Brody Jones (10).

Baumann called Tuesday’s victory a “great team win” in which everyone contributed.

“That’s going to be the key to our success,” he said.

The Titans open up their home slate on Friday when they welcome in Dearborn for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Suttons Bay 72

GT Academy 23

Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 15 points; Finn Mankowski 11 points; Darius Lopez 9 points; Dennis Anderson 9 points.

Grand Traverse Academy: Weston Kinney 9 points; Matthew Kinney 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-0) host Leland on Friday. The Mustangs (0-1) play Cadillac Homeschool on Friday.

Buckley 65

Mesick 62

Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 36 points, 6 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 17 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Carter Williams 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Mesick: Carter Simmer 18 points; Ashtyn Simerson 15 points.

UP NEXT: The Bears (1-0) welcome Kingsley on Thursday. The Bulldogs (0-1) host Brethren on Thursday.

Gaylord SM 69

Harbor Light 66

Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 29 points; Brody Jeffers 24 points.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel (1-0) to East Jordan on Monday.

Grayling 46

Lake City 32

Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Maddox Mead 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Fletcher Quinlan 8 points, 4 rebounds; Tristan Demlow 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists.

Lake City: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-0) host Mancelona on Thursday. The Trojans (0-1) head to Evart on Friday.

East Jordan 59

Mancelona 57

East Jordan: Ryder Malpass 12 points; Korbyn Russell 12 points; Lucas Stone 11 points.

Mancelona: Rudy Randazzo 12 points; Landen Wilcox 11 points; Aiden Dixon 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-0) host Cheboygan on Thursday. The Ironmen (0-1) head to Grayling on Thursday.

Onekama 45

Manistee CC 25

Onekama: Kaden Bradford 15 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Christiensen 9 points, 4 rebounds.

Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Portagers (1-0) host Frankfort on Friday. The Sabers (0-1) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday.

Gaylord 67

Charlevoix 45

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-0) host Cadillac on Friday. The Rayders (0-1) welcome East Jordan on Dec. 15.

Manistee 45

Mason CC 70

Manistee: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: Manistee (0-1) hosts Muskegon Oakridge on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TC Central 60

BC Western 42

Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Halli Warner 13 points, 4 rebounds; Cate Heethuis 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Sophie Simon 8 points, 6 rebounds; Lucia France 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0) host Marquette on Friday.

Gaylord 51

Charlevoix 34

Gaylord: No stats reported.

Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 10 points, 5 rebounds; Abbey Wright 10 points, 6 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 9 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-1) host Cadillac on Friday. The Rayders (1-2) head to Kalkaska on Friday

Lake City 63

Kalkaska 15

Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 18 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 10 points; Tarrin Miller 6 points; Payton Hogan 6 points.

Kalkaska: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-0) head to Evart on Thursday. The Blazers (0-1) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.

Ludington 49

Benzie Central 41

Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 12 points, 6 rebounds; Kara Johnson 11 points, 6 steals.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-1) head to Glen Lake on Friday.

Glen Lake 52

Elk Rapids 39

Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Maddie Bradford 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Eleanor Valkner 9 points, 4 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 8 points.

Elk Rapids: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-0 or 0-1) host Benzie Central on Friday. The Elks (3-0 or 2-1) travel to Boyne City on Dec. 16.

St. Ignace 34

Boyne City 28

Boyne City: Mackensy Wilson 8 points; Elly Wilcox 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-1) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.

Pellston 31

Ellsworth 26

Ellsworth: Bella Essenburg 14 points, 11 steals, 9 rebounds; Samantha Paalman 6 points, 5 rebounds; Ruby Pletcher 4 points, 3 steals.

UP NEXT: The Lancers (0-3) host Harbor Light Christian on Friday.

Petoskey 54

Ogemaw Heights 9

Petoskey: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-2) hosts Gaylord on Dec. 15.

Cadillac 33

Alpena 28

Cadillac: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-2) travel to Gaylord on Friday.

