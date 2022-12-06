BAY CITY — The signs have been there in the lower levels for the Traverse City West Titans over the last two boys basketball seasons. Now, that potential looks to pay off at the varsity level.
Traverse City West got off to a good start in that regard, winning its season opener on the road Tuesday against Bay City Central by a 77-62 final. The Titans (1-0) got big-time contributions from the players who starred in the previous years on the freshman and JV squads, including 18 points from Quinten Gillespie and 17 each from Ben Carlson and Lincoln Lockhart as well as 14 from Ben Habers.
West varsity head coach Doug Baumann credited last year’s freshman coaches Brett Clark and Adam Root and JV coach Scott Chouinard.
“They’ve prepared these kids, and that makes it easy for me to build a program and have these kids step right in and know the philosophy we have and how we have to execute,” Baumann said.
West’s young core remains packed with talent as both the JV and freshman teams also picked up wins against BCC. The JV Titans — led by Mason Zimmerman with 16 points, Aidan Orth with 12 and Winslow Robinson with 10 — won 46-33. The frosh team won 58-19 and had double-digit scoring efforts from Graham Heatherington (18), Jacob Banish (12) and Brody Jones (10).
Baumann called Tuesday’s victory a “great team win” in which everyone contributed.
“That’s going to be the key to our success,” he said.
The Titans open up their home slate on Friday when they welcome in Dearborn for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Suttons Bay 72
GT Academy 23
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 15 points; Finn Mankowski 11 points; Darius Lopez 9 points; Dennis Anderson 9 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: Weston Kinney 9 points; Matthew Kinney 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-0) host Leland on Friday. The Mustangs (0-1) play Cadillac Homeschool on Friday.
Buckley 65
Mesick 62
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 36 points, 6 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 17 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Carter Williams 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Mesick: Carter Simmer 18 points; Ashtyn Simerson 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (1-0) welcome Kingsley on Thursday. The Bulldogs (0-1) host Brethren on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 69
Harbor Light 66
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 29 points; Brody Jeffers 24 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel (1-0) to East Jordan on Monday.
Grayling 46
Lake City 32
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Maddox Mead 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Fletcher Quinlan 8 points, 4 rebounds; Tristan Demlow 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists.
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-0) host Mancelona on Thursday. The Trojans (0-1) head to Evart on Friday.
East Jordan 59
Mancelona 57
East Jordan: Ryder Malpass 12 points; Korbyn Russell 12 points; Lucas Stone 11 points.
Mancelona: Rudy Randazzo 12 points; Landen Wilcox 11 points; Aiden Dixon 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-0) host Cheboygan on Thursday. The Ironmen (0-1) head to Grayling on Thursday.
Onekama 45
Manistee CC 25
Onekama: Kaden Bradford 15 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Christiensen 9 points, 4 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (1-0) host Frankfort on Friday. The Sabers (0-1) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday.
Gaylord 67
Charlevoix 45
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-0) host Cadillac on Friday. The Rayders (0-1) welcome East Jordan on Dec. 15.
Manistee 45
Mason CC 70
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-1) hosts Muskegon Oakridge on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 60
BC Western 42
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Halli Warner 13 points, 4 rebounds; Cate Heethuis 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Sophie Simon 8 points, 6 rebounds; Lucia France 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0) host Marquette on Friday.
Gaylord 51
Charlevoix 34
Gaylord: No stats reported.
Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 10 points, 5 rebounds; Abbey Wright 10 points, 6 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-1) host Cadillac on Friday. The Rayders (1-2) head to Kalkaska on Friday
Lake City 63
Kalkaska 15
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 18 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 10 points; Tarrin Miller 6 points; Payton Hogan 6 points.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-0) head to Evart on Thursday. The Blazers (0-1) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.
Ludington 49
Benzie Central 41
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 12 points, 6 rebounds; Kara Johnson 11 points, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-1) head to Glen Lake on Friday.
Glen Lake 52
Elk Rapids 39
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Maddie Bradford 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Eleanor Valkner 9 points, 4 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 8 points.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-0 or 0-1) host Benzie Central on Friday. The Elks (3-0 or 2-1) travel to Boyne City on Dec. 16.
St. Ignace 34
Boyne City 28
Boyne City: Mackensy Wilson 8 points; Elly Wilcox 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-1) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Pellston 31
Ellsworth 26
Ellsworth: Bella Essenburg 14 points, 11 steals, 9 rebounds; Samantha Paalman 6 points, 5 rebounds; Ruby Pletcher 4 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (0-3) host Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
Petoskey 54
Ogemaw Heights 9
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-2) hosts Gaylord on Dec. 15.
Cadillac 33
Alpena 28
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-2) travel to Gaylord on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.