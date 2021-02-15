TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Schermerhorn and Murphy Kehoe each put up two goals and an assist and Tyler Esman assisted on goals as Traverse City West shut out Cadillac 8-0 Monday afternoon.
Tyler Herzberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in the Presidents Day matinee hockey game at Howe Arena.
The Titans led 3-0 after one period on goals by Erich Springstead, Gavin Hysell and Alex Reitzel. The goal for Reitzel, a sophomore forward, was his first on varsity.
Hysell, Kehoe (two) and Schermerhorn tacked on second-period goals, with Schermerhorn ending the game 2:28 into the third period off Esman's fourth helper of the day.
Other assists went to to Grant LaFaive (two), Nick Martin, Ryan Leslie, Drew Moeggenborg, Abe Starr and Josh Reece.
The Titans (2-1-1, 2-0-1 Big North) host Rockford at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Howe, traveling Sunday to Big Rapids for a 2 p.m. contest. Cadillac (1-4) hosts Cheboygan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Petoskey 4
Cheboygan 2
Petoskey (3-2): Garrett Bouschor goal; Dylan Robinson goal; Kolton Horn goal; Chris Kavanaugh goal.
Cheboygan (0-3): Carson Bigger goal; Alex Clymer goal.
BOYS HOOPS
Frankfort 57
Buckley 39
Frankfort (3-1, 2-1 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 21 points, 15 rebounds; Blake Miller 14 points; Nick Stevenson 13 points.
Buckley (2-2, 1-1 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; Jackson Kulawiak 15 points; Shelby Cade 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers travel Thursday to Leland; the Bears travel Thursday to Glen Lake.
McBain 72
Morley-Stanwood 44
McBain (4-0): Kaiden McGillis 15 points; Connor Murphy 13 points; Daniel Rodenbaugh 12 points; Grayson VerBerkmoes 11 points; Mason Heuker 10 points; Ramblers hit 10-of-12 free throws and led 50-39 after three quarters.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers, who beat Reed City 64-26 Saturday night, travel Wednesday to Houghton Lake.
Manistee CC 68
BR Crossroads 44
Manistee Catholic (1-3): Kyle McLinden 22 points, 11 rebounds; Mateo Barnett 19 points, 10 rebounds; Adam Pierce 16 points; Tyler Hallead 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Marion, Wednesday.
Ludington frosh 47
TC St. Francis frosh 22
TCSF (1-1): Ben Stallman 12 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 59
Onaway 31
Gaylord St. Mary (2-1, 1-1 Ski Valley): Bailey Murrell 16 points (career high), 6 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host TC St. Francis, Friday.
McBain 45
Morley-Stanwood 30
McBain (3-0): Emma Schierbeek 17 points; Kahli Heuker 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Houghton Lake.
Inland Lakes 49
Mancelona 36
Inland Lakes (2-2, 2-1 Ski Valley): Natalie Wandrie 16 points; Kelsey VanDaele 8 points; Olivia Monthei 7 points.
Mancelona (1-2, 1-2 Ski Valley): Annabelle Roy 13 points; Madison Wilcox 11 points; Whitney Meyer 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen travel Wednesday to Forest Area.