ACME — Traverse City West put together its second win streak of the season, taking both of its games in the Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase.
The Titans (4-10) topped Midland Dow (3-11) 6-1 after a 3-0 shutout of Kingsford in Friday's opener.
Jonah Starr put up two goals and four points in the victory, with Brandon Myers adding a pair of goals and three points. Jack Schripsema and Lincoln Seyferth added goals and assists went to Gavin Hysell (two), Kallen Ray (two), Alex Reitzel, Reece Robertson and Gradin Osmulski. Mason West recorded the victory in net, making 30 saves.
Other scores at the Deneweth Memorial: Escanaba 5, Mattawan 4; Bay City 7, Kingsford 2; Marquette 7, Howell 2; Byron Center 7, Lake Orion 0; Alpena 3, Saginaw Heritage 2.
TC West plays Traverse City Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Howe Arena for the McCullough Cup.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 4
Utica Eisenhower 1
Bay Reps: Mason Barnhard 2 goals; Zander Griffore goal; Grant Lucas goal; Drew Hard assist; Ethan Egelski assist; Larson Millar assist; Ethan Coleman assist; Garrett Hathaway 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Reps (11-3-2) travel Jan. 23 to Big Rapids.
Livonia Stevenson 3
TC Central 1
TC Central: Koen Burkholder goal; Owen Dawson assist; Hunter Folgmann assist; Brady Faille 20 saves.
UP NEXT: TC CENTRAL (8-5-2, 5-1-0 BNC) plays at Howe Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday vs TC West for the McCullough Cup.
Manistique 9
Lakeshore 1
No stats reported.
Capital City 8
Petoskey 0
No stats reported.
BOYS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 72
Manton 44
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Shawn Bramer 24 points, 13 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Jerry Schaub 10 points; Drew Thompson 8 points, 5 assists.
Manton: Nolan Moffit 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-0) travel Jan. 26 to TC Christian; the Rangers (3-7) host Lake City, Wednesday.
Ludington 56
Petoskey 48
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-3) hosts TC West, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Frankfort 41
St. Joe Lutheran 22
Frankfort: Evelyn VanTol 26 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (7-5) play at St. Ignace, Friday.
Cadillac 52
Midland 36
Cadillac: Kaleigh Swiger 13 points; Madalie Dickerson 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-8) travel Tuesday to Glen Lake.
East Kentwood 59
Petoskey 50
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 12 points; Caroline Guy 12 points; Grayson Guy 9 points; Hope Wegmann 8 points; Haidyn Wegmann 5 points; Lia Trudeau 4 points.
East Kentwood: Tianna Daye 24 points (hit 6 3-pointers).
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-5) hosts TC West, Tuesday.
K'Zoo Loy Norrix 44
Gaylord 40
Gaylord: Meghan Keen 17 points; Avery Parker 12 points; Kennedy Wangler 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-4, 2-1 BNC) host Sault Ste. Marie, Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Central hosts Ballroom Brawl
Trojans team scores (Hartland won overall title at Grand Traverse Resort Governor's Hall): Dearborn 48, TCC 36; Wyandotte Roosevelt 48, TCC 35; Gladstone 58, TCC 21; Clinton 56, TCC 21; Decatur 63, TCC 16.
TC Central leaders: Remy Soper (215) 4-0, 2 pins; Sam Lalonde (175) 3-2, 3 pins; Mike Caughran (190) 2-1, 1 pin; Grady Rousse (132) 2-1, 2 pins; Ryker Craig (126) 2-1, 1 pin; Brady Slocum (138) 2-2; 1 win each by Landen Maddox, Trey Barnes, Gage Warren, Jesus Montelongo, Dutch Ballan, Davonne Orns, Connor Mallow, Jonas Bulger.
TC West places 2 at Sparta Invite
TC West leaders: Brady Vaughan (215) 3-1, 2nd (22-5 season record); Jon Palmer (138) 4-1, 5th place (26-5 season record); Bodyn Holmes (144) 2-2; Trapper Holmes (138) 2-2; Alex Reynolds (120) 2-2.
Titans at Pine River Invite: Aiden Geetings (113) 3-0, 1st; Cam Mienk (150) 2-1, 2nd; Caleb Thomas (126) 2-1; Nathaniel Dion (120) 1-1; Phillip Lemcool (150) 1-0.
Titans girls at Northview Invitational: Abby Farkas (120) 2-1, 3rd; Abbey Dahl (235) 1-2, 3rd; Brynn Smith (155) 2-2, 4th.
UP NEXT: West hosts a Big North Conference meet Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Kingsley wins Alma Duals crown
Team scores: Kingsley 73, East Lansing 4; Kingsley 44, Comstock Park 27; Kingsley 57, Williamston 19; Kingsley 46, Portland 30; Kingsley 37, St. Louis 36.
Stags leaders: Gavyn Merchant (126) 5-0; Cameron Fryer (132) 5-0; Jon Pearson (138) 5-0; Isaiah Cosgrove (157) 5-0; Caleb Bott (165) 5-0; Kyan Fessenden (175) 5-0; Raymond VanDyke (285) 5-0;
Justin Grahn (150) 4-1; Isaac Grahn (144) 3-2; Caleb Fryer (113) 3-2; Ryan Roelofs (106) 2-3; Samuel Goethals (215) 1-0.
Other Stags at Lakeview Invitational: Tyler Unterbrink (144) 2-1, 2nd Place; Colton Goethals (132) 2-2.
Lady Stags at Northview: Moira Martz (115) 3-1, 2 pins, 3rd Place; Alina Wood (140) 1-3, 1 pin, 6th Place; Adalene Chambers (170) 2-2, 2 pins, 5th Place.
BOWLING
TCC's Wilkinson rolls a 245 in GNHSBC meet
Girls team scores: TC Christian 26, Glen Lake 4; TC Central 26, Cadillac 4; TC West 22, bye 0.
Girls high games: Brooke Smith, TC Christian 221, 167; Jordan LaFleur, TC West 210; Chloe Crick, Glen Lake 202, 163; Taylor Phillips, TC West 181.
Boys teams: TC West 22, TC Christian 8; Bellaire 18, TC Central JV 12; Benzie Central 27, Elk Rapids 3; TC Central 27, Glen Lake 3; Cadillac 29, TC West JV 1; TC Christian JV 26, Glen Lake JV 4; Elk Rapids JV 29, bye 0.
Boys high games: Brian Wilkinson, TC Central 245; Keagan Klinglesmith, TC West 236, 192; Luke Rasmussen, TC Christian 197; Alberto Lopez, Benzie 186; Tristan Lhamon, TC Christian 185; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Benzie 183; Mathew Lopardo-Lovett, Bellaire 181, 178.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.