TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Rieman is waiting for it to come together.
That day wasn't Friday, but he thinks it'll be soon.
Traverse City West dropped its girls basketball home game to Dearborn (3-0) 34-20 Friday, falling to 0-3.
"Very poor shooting and untimely turnovers," the second-year Titans head coach said. "We had it down to four points in the fourth quarter. ... We played great defense, but we have to score more than 20 points."
Mikayla Thompson scored 10 for the Titans, and Raegan LaCross six, accounting for 80 percent of the team's output.
The young Titans squad aims to notch its first victory Saturday, hosting Marquette at approximately 1:30 p.m., following the junior varsity matchup.
"I hate being 0-3 as much as anybody, but we've been better every game," Rieman said. "I'm hoping things will start coming together."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 41
Boyne City 35
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 26 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Adrianna Spranger 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Mary Kate Carroll 2 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Brooke Meeker 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Boyne City: Braylyn Rincon 8 points; Braydin Noble 7 points; Morgan Deming 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-0) host Frankfort on Wednesday. The Ramblers (1-2) welcome Elk Rapids on Friday.
TC Central 51
Marquette 28
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 7 assists; Halli Warner 12 points, 7 steals; Cate Heethuis 8 points, 6 steals; Lucia France 8 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-0) host Dearborn on Saturday
Cadi Homeschool 50
GT Academy 36
Grand Traverse Academy: Weston Kinney 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (0-2) play at the Interlochen School of the Arts on Monday
Elk Rapids 60
Grayling 40
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 26 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Lauren Bingham 14 points, 3rebounds, 6 steals; Morgan Bergquist 9 points, 11 rebounds; Ally Plum 4 points, 5 rebounds; Lily Morton 5 points, 3rebounds.
Grayling:
UP NEXT: The Elks (3-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) head to Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.
Manistee CC 27
Mesick 16
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 13 points, 8 rebounds; Leah Stickney 11 rebounds.
Mesick: Cassie Sexton 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (4-0) host Bear Lake on Friday. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2 West Michigan D) travel to Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.
Gaylord 57
Cadillac 44
Gaylord (4-1, 1-0 Big North): No stats reported.
Cadillac (1-3, 1-1 Big North): Madalie Dickerson 9 points; Kaleigh Swiger 9 points; Jazmin Angel 8 points; Madison Swiger 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils travel Tuesday to Midland; the Vikings host Essexville-Garber, Monday.
Kingsley 49
Buckley 22
Kingsley (2-2, 1-0 Northwest): Grace Lewis 11 points, 8 rebounds; Kaylee SChelich 10 points; Hannah Grahn 10 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Grace Hillier 7 points.
Buckley (3-1, 0-1 Northwest): Kayla Milarch 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Kalkaska, Tuesday; the Bears host Pentwater, Dec. 19.
Glen Lake 65
Benzie Central 32
Glen Lake (2-0, 1-0 Northwest): Ruby Hogan 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Maddie Bradford 14 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists; Olivia Mikowski 8 points, 6 rebounds; Jessie Pugh 8 points, 6 rebounds.
Benzie Central (2-2, 0-1 Northwest): Gloria Stepanovich 11 points; Flora Zickert 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel next Friday to Leland; the Huskies visit Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday.
Leland 48
Suttons Bay 24
Leland (2-1, 1-0 Northwest): Mallory Lowe 16 points, 5 steals; Elli Miller 11 points, 4 rebounds; Ella Knudsen 10 points, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists.
Suttons Bay (1-2, 0-1 Northwest): Sunshine Crisanto 12 points; Keely TwoCrow 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Glen Lake next Friday; the Norse visit Grand Traverse Academy, Wednesday.
Charlevoix 34
Kalkaska 17
Charlevoix (2-2, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Mikayla Sharrow 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals; Abbey Wright 11 points, 4 rebounds; Bayani Collins 8 points, 4 steals; Ava Boss 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Kalkaska (0-2, 0-1 Lake Michigan): Michelle Michelin 6 points; Alyssa Colvin 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders travel next Friday to East Jordan; the Blazers visit Kingsley, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 62
Central Lake 32
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-2): Della Bunek 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Kyla Barnowski 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Audrey Smith 13 points, 5 steals, 6 rebounds; Leah Fleis 12 points, 7 rebounds.
Central Lake (3-1, 1-0 Ski Valley): Liberty Perry 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Benzie Central, Tuesday; the Trojans travel Tuesday to Onaway.
Joburg-Lewiston 51
Mancelona 29
Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-1, 2-0 Ski Valley): Jocelyn Tobias 22 points; Jayden Marlatt 9 points; Emerson Workman 8 points.
Mancelona (0-4, 0-2 Ski Valley): Ells Schram 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals visit Pellston, Tuesday; the Ironmen visit Grand Traverse Academy, Monday.
Inland Lakes 43
Bellaire 30
Bellaire (2-1, 0-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals; Alex Dawson 6 points; Gem Massey 4 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Gaylord St. Mary, Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 50
East Jordan 29
Harbor Springs (3-0): Olivia Flynn 22 points.
East Jordan (2-2, 0-1 Lake Michigan): Lindsey Cross 11 points; Lillian Stone 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Monday to Pickford.
Brethren 52
Mason Co. Eastern 21
Brethren (4-0, 3-0 West Michigan D): Alice Amstutz 15 points, 6 rebounds; Olivia Sexton 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Natalie Myers 7 points; Maddy Biller 7 points; Elly Sexton 7 points, 3 assists, 4 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats host Big Rapids Crossroads, Wednesday.
Bear Lake 35
Walkerville 31
Bear Lake (1-2, 1-2 West Michigan D): Won game in overtime; Conzuelo Magaña García 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Alex Rineer 9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Taylor Merrill 7 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers visit Pentwater, Wednesday.
McBain 56
Manton 48
McBain (3-1, 1-0 Highland): Sydney Heuker 19 points; Kahli Heuker 17 points.
Manton (1-2, 1-1 Highland): Lauren Wilder 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Leah Helsel 15 points, 5 rebounds; Genna Lawxander 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers visit Beal City, Wednesday; the Rangers travel Wednesday to Evart.
TC Central JV 52
Marquette JV 27
Traverse City Central: Lucy Bongiorno 15 points; Kylie Ball 12 points.
TC Central frosh 35
Marquette frosh 11
Traverse City Central: Sofia Bird 18 points
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 64
Boyne Falls 43
TC Christian: Reece Broderick 23 points.
Boyne Falls: Keaton Matelski 18 points; Ashton Spang 14 points.
Cadillac 43
Gaylord 20
Cadillac (2-0, 1-0 Big North): Charlie Howell 14 points; Gavin Goetz 6 points.
Gaylord (1-1, 0-1 Big North): Luke Enders 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Midland, Tuesday; the Blue Devils host Hillman, Tuesday.
Petoskey 74
Brighton 66
Petoskey (1-0): Jimmy Marshall 15 points, 8 rebounds; Cade Trudeau 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Shane Izzard 14 points; Evan Rindfusz 8 points, 3 assists; Jackson Jonker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Petoskey hosts Grand Ledge, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Suttons Bay 43
Leland 35
Suttons Bay (2-0, 1-0 Northwest): Mjiikwis Sanchez 9 points; Lucas Gordon 7 points; Norse led 19-0 after first quarter.
Leland (1-1, 0-1 Northwest): Logan Defour 11 points; Ryan Grinage 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen travel next Friday to Onekama; the Comets visit Glen Lake, Dec. 16.
Benzie Central 56
Ravenna 48
Benzie (1-0): Jaxon Childers 19 points; Rowan Zickert 16 points; Andrew Gray 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the Will Lynch Invitational championship game, 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Ravenna faces Menominee in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
Frankfort 43
Onekama 32
Frankfort (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Emmerson Farmer 14 points; Bryce Plesha 13 points; Nick Stevenson 8 points.
Onekama (1-1, 0-1 Northwest): Adam Domres 12 points, 6 rebounds; Caden Bradford 8 points, 2 assists; Nate Corey 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers visit TC Christian, Tuesday; the Panthers host Manistee, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 63
Menominee 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-0): Dylan Barnowski 27 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists; Shawn Bramer 22 points, 14 rebounds; Drew Thompson 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; game played at Benzie Central's Will Lynch Invitational.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Benzie against the host Huskies.
McBain 60
Manton 41
McBain (1-0, 1-0 Highland): Ben Rodenbaugh 22 points; Claydon Ingleright 12 points; Judah Leonard 10 points.
Manton (1-1, 0-1 Highland): Lincoln Hicks 17 points; Nolan Moffit 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Evart, Tuesday; the Ramblers visit Beal City, Tuesday.
Evart 62
Lake City 46
Lake City (0-2, 0-1 Highland): Brody Gothard 17 points, 16 rebounds; Robbie Root 9 points, 4 rebounds; Corbin Bisballe 7 points, 2 assists; Jams VanderBrook 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Houghton Lake, Tuesday.
Beal City 68
McBain NMC 53
McBain Northern Michigan Christian (0-1, 0-1 Highland): Brant Winkle 15 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Bennett 15 points, 10 rebounds; Collin Dekam 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets visit Roscommon, Tuesday.
ICE HOCKEY
TC West 4
Petoskey 1
Traverse City West: Reece Robertson 3 goals; Jonah Starr 1 goal, 2 assists; Brandon Meyers 4 assists; Alex Lee 1 assist; Mason West 23 saves; great games from Owen Ferrill, Carter Dobb, Kallen Ray.
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-6) travel to Gaylord on Wednesday. The Northmen (1-4) host Bay City Western on Saturday.
Bay Reps 1
Marquette 1
Reps (5-0-2): Ethan Coleman goal; Grant Lucas assist; Ethan Egelski assist; Aiden Reamer in goal.
UP NEXT: The Reps play at Marquette again Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cadillac 3
Davison 2
Cadillac (7-0): Kaleb McKinley 2 goals; Henry Schmittdiel goal; Jackson Hilt assist; Cadyn Rossell assist; Dakota Vail 25 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Wednesday to Petoskey.
