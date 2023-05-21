BIG RAPIDS — The Katke Classic always serves as both a tune-up for the postseason and a measuring stick as regionals approach at the end of this month. Many Traverse City and northern Michigan golfers should be feeling pretty good about where they stand at the conclusion of the annual two-day event at Ferris State University.
Traverse City West won the first day of competition, besting Grand Rapids Catholic Central by a single stroke. By the end of day two Saturday, the Titans would find themselves in fifth place with rival Traverse City Central two spots behind in seventh. The Suttons Bay Norsemen and Petoskey Northmen also finished the tournament, which attracts teams from Division 1 through Division 4 from all over the state, tied for 10th place.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central followed up its runner-up effort on day one with a first-place run on day two to win the entire tournament with a total score of 625. Lake Orion placed second with a 643 followed by Flint Powers Catholic Central with a 651, Detroit Catholic Central with a 651, and TC West with a 656 after carding a 346 on Saturday. The Trojans remained consistent over the two days, shooting a 333 on Friday and a 332 on Saturday for a 665. The soundalike Norsemen and Northmen each finished with an overall score of 710.
But the team successes were not the only story down in Big Rapids. Six area golfers finished in the top 20.
Traverse City Central freshman phenom Graham Peters carded a 74 on Saturday to end with a two-day total of 150, good for fourth place. Petoksey's Max Faulkner, a junior, fired a 78 on Saturday and ended the tournament in seventh with a 155. Cameron Mansfield, a TC Central junior, tied for ninth after shooting an 81 on Saturday to end with a 158. TC West's Winslow Robinson finished in 13th with a 180 after shooting an 83 on Saturday. Suttons Bay's Nathan Schaub, a sophomore, placed 16th overall with a 164 after his 83 on Saturday, and TC West's Austin Stehouwer tied for 18th with a 165 after carding an 88 on Saturday.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior Will Preston won the individual championship after firing a 5-under 67 on Saturday to finish 4-under for the tournament at 140 and a stroke ahead of Lake Orion sophomore Connor Fox, who shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to finish with a 141. Flint Powers' Robert Burns shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take third with a two-day total of 147.
Other scorers for the fifth-place Titans were Alex Lee, Isaac Shapiro and Simon McManus all with a 172, and Henry Stachnik with a 175. For the Trojans, Ben Lee finished with a 170 followed by Arthur McManus with a 192, Donovan Payne with a 194, and Brogan Danbrook with a 206.
Aside from Schaub, Suttons Bay got solid efforts from Nick Dashner with a 176, Ethan Coleman with a 179, Dylan Barnowski with a 191, Joseph Howard with a 194, and Carter Wolf with a 201. For Petoskey, Faulkner was buoyed by Andrew Licata with a 176, Gavin Galbraith at 186, William Rogier with a 193, and Nolan Jarvis with a 203.
The Trojans host the Traverse City Central Invitational on Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
The Titans and Trojans head to Currie Golf Club in Midland for regional play May 31. Petoskey travels to the Timber Ridge Golf Club in East Lansing, also on May 31, for regionals. Suttons Bay hits the road north to Harbor Point Golf Club in Harbor Springs on May 30 for regional action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Romeo 2
TC Central 0
Traverse City Central: Amelia Jordan 7 saves.
Rochester 2
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: Emma Jo Paranec 1 goal (unassisted); Amelia Jordan 9 saves. Trojans fall by just one goal to the No. 1-ranked team in Division 1 in the now 17-0-2 Falcons and scored just the 10th goal Rochester has allowed the entire season.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-9-2, 6-1-2 Big North) host Gaylord on Monday.
Rochester 5
TC West 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
TC West 2
Romeo 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (8-7-2, 5-3-1 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Tuesday.
B'ham Seaholm 3
Charlevoix 0
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-10-1, 3-8-1 Lake Michigan) take on the winner of Glen Lake and Suttons Bay in the district semifinals May 31.
