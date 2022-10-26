PORTAGE — For a team that only gave up eight goals all season, the Traverse City West Titans sure wish it was just seven.
The Big North Conference champions and Division 1 district champions will not get the chance to add "regional champions" to their 2022 resume after TC West lost in the regional semifinal to Portage Central by a 1-0 final Tuesday.
The Titans (18-2-1) and Mustangs (13-4-4) were tied 0-0 after 40 minutes of play, and West head coach Matt Griesinger said they made a few solid adjustments at the break after putting together a good first half of play. Griesinger said the Titans had three legitimate chances to score in the first half, but they could not convert.
"In the second half, we fixed our shape a little bit and got even more chances," he said.
With 13 minutes to go, Portage Central drew a foul from about 25 yards out and cashed in on the free kick for the game-winner.
"It was hit right at our goalkeeper and just went through his hands and into the back of the net," Griesinger said. "We had probably 5-6 legitimate chances, and they had one shot on goal. That's the story."
The Titans put on offensive pressure immediately after the Mustangs' score to get a couple more chances, but again they could not convert.
"We had chances that we didn't put away and defended really, really well," Griesinger said. "To give up one shot on goal in a regional semifinal is something to be proud of. But it just so happens that it went in."
The loss was a difficult one for the Titans to stomach, and Griesinger said his players were justifiably upset after the match.
"We played really well. Portage Central was disciplined and determined and knew drawing a foul at the top of the box would be dangerous," he said. "But we try to keep in mind the journey. Yeah, the boys are upset and it's a little heartbreaking, but the journey is certainly one to remember."
The loss brings an end to the high school soccer careers of seniors Ian Robertson, Trae Collins, Luke Wiersma, Will Wares, Henrik Buttleman and Drew Alexander.
"They are a great group of seniors that put us all on their backs and made us laugh and gave us some great memories," Griesinger said. "This entire team is one that won't be easily forgotten."
The Titans finished the season with a sparkling resume that included the aforementioned conference and district titles along with a team record 13 shutouts.
"I'm really proud of this group. They embraced the culture of being a TC West Titan soccer player," Griesinger said. "Some of them will get to go for another journey, and others will see their journeys end. But I couldn't be more proud of the journey that this year was."
BOYS SOCCER REGIONALS
East GR 2
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: East Grand Rapids (14-4-2) moves on to the regional final against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern. The Northmen end their season at 16-8-1.
Alma 3(SO)
Manistee 2
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Alma (18-3-1) moves on to the regional final against Elk Rapids on Thursday. Manistee ends its season at 17-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area 3
Buckley 1
Forest Area def. the Bears 25-12, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11.
Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins 11 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Muth 22 assists, 4 aces; Val Nelson 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 blocks; Graycie Schroeder 4 kills, 3 digs; Jersey Patton 28 digs; Natalie Lenhart 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Cheyenne Boggs 4 kills; Grace Steffe 5 aces, 4 digs, 1 kill; Payton Sedwick 1 block.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (18-10-2) hosts Central Lake on Thursday. The Bears travel to Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
Glen Lake 3
Suttons Bay 0
The Lakers def. the Norse 25-8, 25-17, 25-12.
Glen Lake: Great overall play by the entire team as the Lakers focused on serve placement and aggressive attacks.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (20-14-2, 5-2 Northwest) will have senior night on Thursday as they host Mesick in the final regular-season game.
Lake City 3
McBain NMC 1
The Trojans def. the Comets 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 20 digs, 100% serving, 12 kills, 15 assists, 6 blocks; Helen Brown 15 assists, 11 digs; Emily Urie 1 block, 1 kill, 14 digs; Haylee Parniske 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Alie Bisballe 7 blocks, 6 digs, 15 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb 3 digs; Kaylee Keenan 14 digs, 1 ace; Kasey Keenan 8 digs, 1 ace, 6 kills; Hannah Vasicek 5 block assists, 4 digs, 100% serving; Caleigh Schneider 100% serving; Leah Linderman 1 dig; Zoe Butkovich 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 5 digs; Kaitlin Kendall 3 digs; Hannah Hern 5 digs; Kylie Hunt 1 dig; Jenna Harris 5 digs, 100% serving.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans start district tournament action Nov. 2. The Comets play Brethren and Hart in a tri on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Central Lake 0
The Elks def. the Trojans 25-14, 25-20, 25-13.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 7 kills, 1 ace; Violet Sumerix 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Lexi Moore 4 kills; Haleigh Yocom 3 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 24 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Mattea Ball 15 digs, 2 aces; Rhielynn Skrocki 3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (22-15-1) play in the Suttons Bay quad on Wednesday. The Trojans travel to Forest Area on Thursday.
