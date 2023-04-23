TRAVERSE CITY — Penalties hurt the Traverse City United co-op lacrosse team as they fell at home to Hudsonville by a 16-11 final Saturday at Thirlby Field.
"We didn't play great," United head coach Liberty Provost said.
Contributing for the United was birthday boy Gavin Hysell (1 goal, 1 assist) as well as Caleb Lewandowski (5 goals, 3 assists), Jackson Dobreff (2 goals, 3 assists), Kurt Sheahen (1 goal), Remy Soper (1 goal) and Ethan Gerber (13 saves). Coleton Ritola and Kaelan Burkholder led the defense.
Provost is hopeful, despite the loss, that his team can find its groove as the season progresses.
"Some days when we're undisciplined like we were today, it doesn't feel that way," he said. "But we certainly have the talent to pull it all together, and I think we're getting better in fits and starts. Some days are good. Some days are not so good."
Consistency and discipline will 100 percent be the name of the game for United going forward. Provost said he was already watching film from Saturday's game just hours after the loss to prepare for practice Monday.
"It's not a mystery what's going wrong here," he said. "When you take bad penalties and are in the box for two, three minutes at a clip, it's hard to score when you're down a man. We're just trying to find that right combination of guys who are more worried about 'we' than 'me.'"
The United travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.
"Petoskey always gives us a hard time up there," Provost said. "I expect another tough fight. I just hope we stay out of the penalty box; but if we get chippy and get worried about settling vendettas instead of playing lacrosse, we're not going to win that game. So I'll be interested to see what happens."
BOYS GOLF
Trojans take home TC Tee-Off title
THOMPSONVILLE — The Traverse City Central Trojans took the top two spots in their annual TC Tee-Off, with the first-place varsity team of Cam Peters, Boston Price, Mack Shane and Cameron Mansfield carding a 628 over the two-day event and the second-place varsity team of EJ Maitland, Graham Peters, Ben Lee and Griffin Mawson shooting a 637.
"They are pretty excited, but I don't know that they're any more excited than I am," Traverse City Central head coach Lois McManus said, adding that she didn't watch as her two varsity squads traded the lead back and forth down the stretch. "I like to spend a lot of time with the kids on the course, but it's tough when you're hosting a tournament."
McManus said her golfers have been working hard in the offseason and have lofty expectations, including not losing a tournament.
"They don't want to lose anything," she said. "They want to do great and win every tournament, which is perfect. It's very exciting. It's fun to watch them challenge each other."
Vicksburg finished third with a 643, followed by Traverse City West's team of Winslow Robinson, Henry Stachnik, Alex Lee and Austin Stehouwer in fourth with a 649, and Manistee's team of Max Scharp, Jacob Scharp, Jordan Bladzik and Braydon Sorenson in fourth with a 652.
Other area teams competing included Charlevoix with a 674 in ninth, Traverse City St. Francis with a 685 in 14th, and Glen Lake in 15th with a 689. Benzie Central competed in just one day and finished with a 462.
Max Scharp took home the individual championship with a 149 over the two days followed by Winslow Robinson in second with a 152, Cam Peters in third with a 153, EJ Maitland in fourth with a 154, Graham Peters in fifth with a 156, Boston Price and Henry Stachnik as well as Glen Lake's Blake O'Connor tied for ninth with a 158.
TC Central and TC West play in Detroit on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
University Liggett 0
Traverse City St. Francis: 1S - Mary Chittle 6-1, 6-7(8), 10-6; 2S - Mary Kate Ansley 6-1, 6-0; 3S - Ava Pomaranski 0-6, 7-5, 10-7; 4S - Audrey Lee 6-1, 6-1; 1D - Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox 6-0, 6-2; 2D - Lizzie Frederick/Abby Corpus win via default; 3D - Alyssa Corpus/Elly March 6-4, 6-2; 4D - Maggie Puetz/Katrina Lee 6-4, 6-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC West 4
Marquette 1
Traverse City West: Onalee Gustafson 1 goal; Reagan LaCross 1 goal; Dillyn Mohr 1 goal; Cameron Slagert 1 goal; Avery Plummer 1 assist; Gwen Allore 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-1-1, 1-0 Big North) travel to Gaylord on Tuesday.
Mona Shores 3
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: Elizabeth Thaxton 1 goal (unassisted); Amelia Jordan 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-5, 0-1 Big North) host Petoskey on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
North Muskegon 1
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 1 goal; Sierra Boilore 1 goal; Ally Plum 1 goal; Jorja Jenema 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-0-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Monday.
Cadillac 5
Oscoda 0
Cadillac: Kyah Narovich 2 goals; Reagan Schopieray 1 goal, 1 assist; Onalee Wallis 1 goal; Mairyn Kinnie 1 assist; Jazmin Angell 1 assist; Emma Holdship 1 goal; Sophie Clough 2 assists; Angell and Lydia Owens in goal.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-4, 1-1 Big North) head to Alpena on Tuesday.
LACROSSE
Petoskey 6
Pontiac ND 4
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-3-1) host Traverse City United on Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
McBain NMC, Manistee Catholic compete at Trent Carter Huskie Invite
BRECKENRIDGE — The Comets of McBain Northern Michigan Christian took seventh plays in the boys varsity division of the Trent Carter Huskie Invite at Breckenridge High School on Saturday. The Manistee Catholic Central Sabres placed 14th in the boys and 12th in the girls division.
Manistee CC freshman Lauren Niedzielski set a person record and won the 400-meter run with a 1:04.75.
Isaac Bowden, a senior from McBain NMC, won the pole vault as he cleared 13-0, which was two feet better than the runner-up.
Niedzielski and Bowden were the lone area winners in the meet that featured 14 schools.
