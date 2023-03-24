From Staff Reports
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — After a week of practice and a scrimmage in Brighton on Saturday, the Traverse City United co-op lacrosse team quickly got into live-game action Thursday. The United dropped a 15-7 decision on the road to Bloomfield Hills Brother rice.
Jackson Dobreff led the United (0-1) with five goals against Brother Rice (1-0). Jack Schripsema had one goal and one assist. Spencer Gerber tallied one goal, and Kurt Sheahen assisted on two goals. Ethan Gerber was in net for the United and finished with 18 saves. Remy Soper won nine faceoffs, and Anderson Farmer played well on defense.
“Here we are, just going for it,” United head coach Liberty Provost said. “It wasn’t perfect. We were missing a couple guys going on spring break. But we came out and let it fly. I do think we would have made a little more noise if we had a full complement of dudes, but that’s what you live with.”
The United made it to the regional championship game last season but fell short of the title. Provost is hopeful this year’s squad can break through and be even more successful.
“I just want us to get better every day,” he said. “Just stay on that uphill grind and take that one more step. If we keep improving and keep having fun and stay healthy, we’ll have success.”
The United have two weeks off before returning to action on April 6 with a road contest against Saginaw Heritage. Traverse City opens the season with six straight on the road before its first home match against Hudsonville at Thirlby Field on April 22.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ada FHE 3
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: Mairyn Kinnie 1 goal; Kyah Narovich 1 assist; Jazmin Angell 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-1) don’t play again until a home contest against Big Rapids on April 6.
