TRAVERSE CITY — The regional semifinals are calling for the Traverse City United after the United's big win in the quarters over East Kentwood.
The United, which has improved to 13-4 after winning nine of their last 11 matches, toppled East Kentwood at Thirlby Field on Friday by a 19-9 final. They will battle either Grand Ledge or Petoskey, which play Monday, at Ted Carlson Stadium in Rockford on Wednesday in the semis.
If the United advance past Grand Ledge or Petoskey, they will face the winner of Rockford and Grand Rapids Christian in the regional championship game May 30.
"I love practice, so I'm excited we get three more practices with these guys," United head coach Libery Provost said after the win.
The United came out a bit slow, leading just 8-6 after the first half. Provost said the coaching staff put the onus on the players' shoulders to turn things around in the second half and play to their potential. That strategy certainly paid off as the United offense exploded for 11 goals and the defense held the Falcons to just three.
"It was not our best night, but we'll take it," Provost said. "It was a tale of two halves. We came out asleep, and things weren't looking great. We told the boys to figure it out, and thought it was best to let the troops figure it out."
Provost said the United roster is stacked with "great kids and great athletes," so he was confident they were up to the task.
"They don't need their hands held," he said. "They know what they're doing well and not doing well, and the credit goes to them for coming out and playing a whole lot better in the second half."
The United were led by Gavin Hysell (four goals, three assists), Caleb Lewandowski (two goals, two assists), Jackson Dobreff (five goals, one assist), Spencer Gerber (one goal), Ryan Grubbs (two goals, two assists), Josh Vezza (one goal) and Tyler Cooper (one goal). Ethan Gerber started in cage and made four saves in the first half. Connor Kinsey came on in relief in the third and part of the fourth, making seven saves. Gerber came back in late in the fourth and made one more save. The defense was led by Cooper and Grady Ellis.
As the United keep an eye on Monday's result and look toward Wednesday, Provost said the key to winning will be to "come out hot."
"We need to win the first half of the first quarter and stick to our fundamentals," he said. "All those little things that we preach, that's what wins games. That's what we have to do."
Provost fully believes his team has the potential to get the job done and move on to the finals.
"These kids have been at it for a long time, and they care about each other," he said. "We can win multiple playoff games. We just have to put it together."
BOYS GOLF
Titans grab Day 1 win at Katke Classic
BIG RAPIDS — Twenty teams descended upon the Katke Golf Course for the first day of the annual two-day event at Ferris State University, and it was Traverse City West pulling out the win by a single stroke over Grand Rapids Catholic.
Senior Titan Simon McManus, who finished the day with an 82, parred the last hole to give West the 310-311 day-one victory. Teams are awarded titles for the first and second day as well as for a combined score of their two-day efforts. Alex Lee was West's low scorer with a 74 followed by Austin Stehouwer and Winslow Robinson each with a 77.
Traverse City Central — which brought two players from its varsity squad, two players from its varsity 2 team and two JV players — finished ninth on day one with a 333. The Trojans' top four scorers were Graham Peters with a 76, Cameron Mansfield with a 77, Ben Lee with an 83, and Donovan Payne with a 97.
Suttons Bay is sitting in 12th place after the first 18 holes with a combined total of 351. Nathan Schaub led the Norsemen with an 81. Petoskey sits three strokes behind Suttons Bay in 13th place, led by Max Faulkner's 77. Cadillac only participated in the first day and finished 16th with a 364 behind Noah Traviss' 86.
Day two of the Katke Classic begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Boyne City 5
Alpena 0
Boyne City: Elly Day 2 goals; Kensy Wilson 2 goals; Braydin Noble 1 goal; Lily Scherbing 1 assist; Maddie Smith 1 assist; Maggi McHugh 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-1-2, 7-1-2 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Monday.
Leland 5
Buckley 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-4-2, 8-1-2 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Monday. The Bears (5-7-2, 3-7-2 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.