BOYNE CITY — The sixth-ranked Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators kept a pristine record in the Lake Michigan Conference with a road win against Boyne City on Tuesday.
St. Francis improved to 17-5-1 overall and 4-0 in the LMC with a straight-set sweep of the Ramblers, beating Boyne 25-13, 25-17 and 25-12. The JV Gladiators also picked up a win over BC by a 2-1 final.
For the varsity squad, St. Francis got standout performances from Reese Jones (1 ace, 14 assists, 4 digs), Quinn Yenshaw (3 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs), Landry Fouch (3 aces, 2 assists, 4 kills), Helen Ludka (3 kills), Harper Nausadis (1 kill, 2 blocks), Claire Hurley (6 kills), Avery Nance (3 aces, 6 digs, 2 assists), Garnet Mullet (5 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs) and Tessah Konas (3 aces, 9 assists, 7 digs).
The Gladiators travel to Livonia on Saturday for the Michigan Elite D3/D4 Showdown at St. Joe's Mercy Elite Sports Complex. The Ramblers hope to rebound and pick up a win when they head to East Jordan on Oct. 4.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Glen Lake 0
The Stags def. the Lakers 25-9, 25-11, 26-24.
Kingsley: Jennifer Lefler 22 kills, 17 digs; Grace Lewis 17 kills, 18 digs; Paityn VanPelt 2 kills, 36 assists, 2 aces; Sarah Wooer 9 digs; Olivia Reamer 3 kills, 1 block; Ellie Moran 6 digs, 3 aces.
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (19-6-1, 4-0 Northwest) head to Suttons Bay on Oct. 4. The Lakers host Onekama on Oct. 4.
Manton 3
McBain NMC 1
The Rangers def. the Comets 25-9, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Manton: Abbie Potter 1 dig; Adriana Sackett 7 kills, 20 digs, 1 assist; Ashley Bredahl 1 kill, 29 assists, 14 digs; Bridgette Collins 1 ace, 7 digs; Emma Ruppert 7 digs; Genevieve Alexander 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 dig; Lauren Wilder 15 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs, 2 blocks; Leah Helsel 10 kills, 5 aces, 1 assist, 23 digs, 3 blocks; Mattie Lafreniere 1 assist, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Morgan Shepler 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 19 digs.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (23-4-3, 2-1 Highland) host Beal City on Thursday. The Comets head to Roscommon on Thursday.
Lake City 3
Pine River 0
The Trojans def. Pine River 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 14 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Helen Brown 12 assists, 7 digs; Emily Urie 16 digs, 1 kill; Haylee Parniske 5 digs, 2 kills; Alie Bisballe 8 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb 4 digs, 3 assists; Kaylee Keenan 21 kills; Kasey Keenan 8 digs, 6 kills; Hailey Hamel 100% serving; Hannah Hern 3 digs; Hannah Vasicek 2 kills, 3 digs; Caleigh Schneider 2 kills; Leah Linderman 1 dig; Zoe Butkovich 3 kills, 2 digs; Kaitlin Kendall 5 digs; Kylie Hunt 7 digs; Jenna Harris 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (24-2-1, 5-0 Highland) host No. 2 McBain on Oct. 4.
Mesick 3
Mason Co. Eastern 1
The Bulldogs def. Mason County Eastern 25-10, 25-23, 25-16.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 5 kills, 9 digs; Celeste Hallett 1 block, 8 assists, 1 kill, 6 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 2 aces, 2 assists, 2 kills, 10 digs; Kylie Sexton 2 blocks, 4 aces; Jazmyn Mills 4 aces, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Walkerville on Thursday.
Benzie Central 3
Frankfort 0
The Huskies def. the Panthers 25-20, 25-15, 25-14.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 14 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Autumn Wallington 27 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills; Flora Zickert 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Gloria Stepanovich 2 kills, 3 blocks; Kylie Stoike 5 digs, 5 aces.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Buckley on Oct. 4. The Panthers welcome Leland on Oct. 4.
Leland 3
Suttons Bay 0
Leland: Fiona Moord 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block; Kelsey Allen 6 kills, 1 block; Maeve Sweeney 5 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Flora Mitchell 4 kills, 4 digs; Kally Sluiter 2 kills; Olive Ryder 25 assists, 8 digs.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (19-9, 4-0 Northwest) travel to Frankfort on Oct. 4. The Norse head to Traverse City Christian on Thursday.
Onekama 3
Buckley 0
Onekama: No stats reported.
Buckley: Porscha Lockett 44 assists; Taylor Matthews 2 blocks, 4 kills; Abbie McIntyre 10 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Portagers travel to Ludington on Saturday. The Bears host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday.
Forest Area 3
Mancelona 2
Forest Area: Lauren MacConnel 22 digs; Taylor Muth 30 assists; Val Nelson 10 kills, 10 service points; Desjanea Perkins 9 kills; Jersey Patton 29 digs; Natalie Lenhart 3 blocks; Payton Sedwick 3 kills.
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday. Mancelona welcomes Inland Lakes on Oct. 4.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
GT Academy 0
The Eagles def. the Mustangs 25-22, 26-24, 25-14.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 15 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 7 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces; Kyla Barnowski 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces; Della Bunek 4 digs, 2 aces, 26 assists; Jacquiline Hearne 4 digs, 1 ace; Sarah Bunek 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-10-2) travel to Buckley on Thursday. The Mustangs head to Bellaire on Thursday.
Grayling 3
Elk Rapids 1
The Vikings def. the Elks 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
Grayling: No stats reported.
Elk Rapids: Lexi Moore 8 kills, 2 blocks; Caroline Best 4 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs, 1 block; Ryleigh Yocom 16 assists, 16 digs; Mattea Ball 18 digs, 1 ace; Gaby Morton 3 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Violet Sumerix 4 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Oct. 4. The Elks (13-10-1, 2-2 Lake Michigan) head to Charlevoix on Oct. 4.
BOYS SOCCER
Alpena 4
TC Central 3
Traverse City Central: Koen Burkholder 1 goal; Asher Paul 1 goal, 1 assist; Geordie Richmond 1 goal; Caleb Byland 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-10-1, 2-4 Big North) host Gaylord on Thursday.
Gaylord 3
Cadillac 3
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-7-2, 1-4-1 Big North) travel to Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Vikings (1-1-1, 0-5-1 Big North) head to Traverse City West on Thursday.
Boyne City 2
Grayling 1
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 9 saves; Logan Leist 2 goals; Carsen Dittmar 2 assists.
Grayling: Mitch Harrington 1 goal; Caleb Baker 1 assist; Jordan Peters 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-4-4, 4-2-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Thursday. The Vikings (8-8-1, 3-4-1 Lake Michigan) head to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans, Titans take 2nd, 3rd at Cheboygan Invite
Venue: Cheboygan Country Club
Overall: Petoskey 345; Traverse City Central 353; Traverse City West 372; Harbor Springs 379; Cheboygan 404; TC Central 2 419; Petoskey 2 448; Alpena 452; Cadillac 457; TC West 2 511; Cheboygan 2 550.
Top area performers: 1. Aubrey Williams (PET) 76; 2. McKenzie McManus (TCC) 79; 3. Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 80; 4. Evelyn Nowicki (TCC) 82; T5. Marley Spence (PET) 86; T8. Sara Haase (PET) 90; T8. Sydney Rademacher (TCC) 90; 10. Jessica Campbell (Grayling) 91; T11. Ava Shotwell (TCC2) 93; T11. Jenna Hassell (TCC2) 93; T11. Cassidy Whitener (PET) 93; 14. Ash Gagnon (TCW) 94; 15. Onalee Wallis (CAD) 95.
CROSS COUNTRY
Benzie boys, girls win Northwest Jamboree 2
Boys overall: Benzie Central 33; Kingsley 50; Frankfort 55; Leland 82.
Boys top 10: Hunter Jones (BNZ) 15:28.29; Pol Molins (BNZ) 17:30.6; Skylar Werden (FF) 17:49.25; Dade Allen (BNZ) 18:06.15; Kaden Kolarik (KNG) 18:28.58; Adam Townsend (FF) 18:37.65; Joey Schwindt (Glen Lake) 18:51.2; Branden Stock (KNG) 19:01.35; Winston Pelloski (KNG) 19:09.35; Jackson Kulawiak (Buckley) 19:12.24.
Girls overall: Benzie Central 28; Frankfort 57; Buckley 63; Kingsley 68.
Girls top 10: Aiden Harrand (BCK) 19:17.02; Mylie Kelly (BNZ) 19:51.57; Ella Knudsen (LEL) 20:50.61; Nora Grossnickle (BNZ) 21:20.32; Bianca Delogu (BNZ) 21:41.93; Brooklynn Frazee (BCK) 22:01.57; Mya Denoyer (LEL) 22:03.57; Mary Webb (KNG) 22:29.57; Ada Grubaugh (FF) 22:32.36; Anna Wolfe (FF) 22:33.62.
