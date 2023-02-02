TRAVERSE CITY — Ahead of their big Northern Michigan Showcase on Saturday, the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators grabbed a 55-39 victory over Grayling.
St. Francis was led by Henry Reineck with 13 points and five steals in Thursday’s Lake Michigan Conference win. Joey Donahue had 10 points, seven boards and three assists. John Hagelstein tallied eight points, with nine rebounds along with three assists and three blocks. Wyatt Nausadis chipped in with eight points and four steals, and Isaiah Millward collected seven points.
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said he was happy with how his players adjusted to the defensive changes Grayling threw at them, and he’s hopeful the week of tough games and good practices will prepare them for Saturday.
The Gladiators (11-2, 7-1 Lake Michigan) get back to the court Saturday with the Northern Michigan Showcase that features 10 teams from around the state in a five-game slate that begins at 1 p.m. as Lake Leelanau St. Mary battles McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The event ends with St. Francis against Detroit Cass Tech with an 8 p.m. scheduled tipoff.
The Vikings (9-5, 5-3 Lake Michigan) host a very talented Boyne City team Tuesday in what should be a hard-fought battle between the LMC rivals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cadi Heritage 67
GT Academy 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (1-11) head to Mancelona on Tuesday.
Mancelona 63
Joburg 40
Mancelona: Mancelona held a fundraiser to help the Kritzman family. The 6-year-old daughter of the Johannesburg family recently died in a house fire. Aiden Dixon 16 points; Tavin Morgan 12 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (6-8, 6-4 Ski Valley) welcome Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday. The Cardinals (1-13, 1-9 Ski Valley) host Pellston on Tuesday.
Cadillac 70
Alpena 33
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 20pt 6 rebounds 3 steals; Charlie Howell16 pts 5 rebounds 3 assists 3 steals; Kyle McGowan 12 points 4 rebounds 2 blocks; Gavin Goetz 2 pts 5 rebounds 7 assists 3 steals
UP NEXT: The Vikings (13-1, 7-0) take on Grand Blanc in the Northern Michigan Showcase at Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-10, 0-9 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes on Tuesday.TC West JV 43
TC Central JV 26
Traverse City West: Aiden Orth 14 points; Caden Stoops 8 points; Mason Zimmerman 6 points.
Traverse City Central: Aden Moorhead 8 points; Ethan Rademacher 7 points.
St. Francis JV 54
Grayling JV 31
Traverse City St. Francis (9-4, 8-0 Lake Michigan): Frank Reineck 12 points; Luke Gorman 10 points; Tommy Donahue 7 points.
TC West frosh 46
TC Central frosh 45
Traverse City West (10-1): Jacob Banish 13 points; Brady Jones 11 points.
Traverse City Central (6-6): Peyton Waller 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GT Academy 42
Cadi Heritage 29
Grand Traverse Academy: Megan Pavwoski 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals; Julia Jones 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals; Alleah Dix 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (4-7) head to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.
Frankfort 42
Buckley 30
Frankfort: No stats reported.
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 11 points, 7 rebounds; Brooklynn Frazee 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (10-7, 5-4 Northwest) travel to Leland on Tuesday. The Bears (7-9, 2-8 Northwest) head to Glen lake on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 42
Charlevoix 26
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Kendall Standfest 14 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) host Manton on Monday. The Rayders (8-9, 6-4 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
McBain 53
McBain NMC 27
McBain: Sydney Heuker 11 points; Kahli Heuker 11 points; Caitlin Butzen 7 points; Brecken Gilde 6 points; Analiese Fredin 6 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 13 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (13-4, 10-2 Highland) travel to Roscommon on Wednesday. The Comets (6-8, 4-7 Highland) host Kalkaska on Monday.
Brethren 53
BR Crossroads 42
Brethren: Alice Amstutz 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Maddy Biller 9 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Elly Sexton 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Stella Estes 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Olivia Sexton 12 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (16-1, 12-0 West Michigan D) travel to Kent City on Saturday.
Manistee CC 45
Marion 38
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 17 points, 5 rebounds; Grace Kidd 9 points, 6 rebounds; Leah Stickney 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals; Ashley Van Aelst 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (14-3, 10-2 West Michigan D) head to Bear Lake on Tuesday.
TC Central JV 40
TC West JV 13
Traverse City Central (7-3): Marlie McGregor 12 points; Lucy Bongiorno 12 points.
Traverse City West (7-8): Sadie Wares 5 points.
TC West frosh 41
TC Central frosh 22
Traverse City West (7-3): Abella Gallagher 17 points; Brooke McSawby 11 points.
Traverse City Central (7-3): Sofia Bird 11 points.
