Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the north and highest waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...In Lake Huron, Straits of Mackinac within 5 nm of Mackinac Bridge including Mackinac Island. In Lake Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&