ELK RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis found itself on the right side of a Lake Michigan Conference battle Thursday as the Gladiators took down Elk Rapids on the road by a 60-42 final.
The Gladiators (6-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) bounced back from their lone loss of the season against currently undefeated Grand Haven to win their last three contests, taking out East Jordan by 47 points and then Midland by a 62-53 final before toppling Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Wyatt Nausadis led St. Francis and all scorers with 24 points. John Hagelstein chipped in with 11.
St. Francis is in the midst of a six-game slate of road games that ends at Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Glads play their first home game since Dec. 15 when they welcome Kalkaska on Jan. 19.
Elk Rapids was led by the Jeopardy Before & After-category-duo of Owen Spencer and Spencer Ball with eight points apiece. Spencer had three rebounds while Ball had a quartet of both assists and steals. Brendan Shockley and Ryan McGuire each had six points in the loss.
The Elks (4-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan) won their first two games of the season and then lost the next two before rebounding with two straight wins. The loss to St. Francis puts Elk Rapids back in the loss column for now, and the Elks will have a tough test Friday when they host the high-scoring Ellsworth Lancers (5-2; 67.6 points per game) with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gaylord SM 58
TC Christian 55
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 21 points; Brody Jeffers 20 points; Daniel Jacobson 10 points.
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 34 points; Levi Schultz 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (8-1) welcome Central Lake on Wednesday. The Sabres (6-2) host Leland on Tuesday.
Grayling 73(2OT)
Charlevoix 65
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 28 points; Fletcher Quinlan 22 points; Tristan Demlow 9 points; Maddox Mead 8 points.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 21 points; Hudson Vollmer 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-3) welcome East Jordan on Tuesday. The Rayders (1-7) host Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Cadillac 68
Petoskey 65
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals; Jaden Montague 16 points, 5 assists, hit game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left; Teegan Baker 10 points.
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 22 points; Jackson Jonker 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-1, 4-0 Big North) welcome Essexville Garber on Tuesday. The Northmen (7-2) head to Ludington on Saturday.
Lake City 52
McBain NMC 45
Lake City: No stats reported.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 23 points, 7 rebounds; Brant Winkle 8 points; Blake DeZeeuw 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-6) travel to Manton on Wednesday. The Comets (4-3) host Sanford Meridian on Monday.
Joburg 56
Central Lake 67
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 29 points, 7/13 FGs, 3 steals, 3 rebounds; Drayten Evans 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Mason Hoppe 11 points, 5 rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-6) welcome Grand Traverse Academy on Monday. The Cardinals (0-7) host Bellaire on Wednesday.
Bellaire 59
Forest Area 49
Bellaire: Dawson Derrer 12 points, 17 rebounds; Jayden Hanson 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Drake Koepke 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Kaden Battershell 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals.
Forest Area: Cam Patton 30 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-4, 3-3 Ski Valley) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday. Forest Area (0-6) hosts Pellston on Wednesday.
Boyne City 69
Harbor Springs 44
Boyne City: The Ramblers shot 59% from the field, 50% from 3-point range. Alex Calcaterra 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Jacob Johnson 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Mason Wilcox 11 points; Jack Neer 6 points; Chas Stanek 6 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 5 points; Jaden Alger 4 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-1) host McBain on Monday.
Mancelona 50
Pellston 42
Mancelona: Rudy Randazzo 17 points; Aiden Dixon 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (3-5) host Onaway on Wednesday.
Manton 55
Roscommon 47
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 23 points; Nolan Moffit 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-6) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Saturday.
Brethren 75
Bear Lake 36
Brethren: No stats reported.
Bear Lake: Grady Harless 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Ethaniel Ruiz 11 points, 3 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (4-4) head to Baldwin on Thursday. The Lakers (5-3) host Onekama on Monday.
Manistee CC 40
Pentwater 33
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (4-5) host Walkerville on Thursday.
Baldwin 69
Mesick 63
Mesick: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (6-3) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GT Academy 35
Cadillac Heritage 30
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals; Megan Pavwoski 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Alleah Dix 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal.
Cadillac Heritage Christian: Lily Bigger 14 points; Regan Farmer 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (3-5) host Leland on Wednesday. Heritage (2-3) travels to Marion on Tuesday.
Benzie Central 43
Frankfort 28
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 16 points, 7 steals; Gloria Stepanovich 8 points, 10 rebounds; Adrian Childs 8 points, 4 blocks.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (7-3) head to Leland on Jan. 20. The Panthers (6-5) host St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran on Saturday.
Petoskey 55
Cadillac 32
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 18 points; Hope Wegmann 9 points; Lia Trudeau 9 points.
Cadillac: Jozz Seeley 8 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-4) hosts East Kentwood on Saturday. The Vikings (1-8) welcome Midland on Saturday.
Buckley 51
Onekama 40
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 17 points, 10 rebounds; Kayla Milarch 11 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals; Aiden Harrand 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (5-4) host Brethren on Monday. The Portagers (3-6) head to Brethren on Wednesday.
TC West JV 39
Alpena JV 13
Traverse City West (5-5, 1-2 Big North): Sadie Wares 14 points, Gwen Allore 9 points, Emily Kelsey 7 points.
TC Central JV 42
Glen Lake JV 25
Traverse City Central (5-3): Marlie McGregor 10 Points
TC West frosh 39
Alpena frosh 0
Traverse City West (6-1, 3-0 Big North): Abella Gallagher 21 points.
