EAST JORDAN — The Gladiators still have a fighting chance to claim a share of the Lake Michigan Conference after beating East Jordan 55-47 Thursday.
The victory pushed St. Francis to 12-4 overall but now 10-2 in the conference. The Glads trail Harbor Springs (16-1), which is 10-1 in the LMC, and Elk Rapids (14-2), which is 11-1 in the LMC. The Gladiators' two Lake Michigan losses have come at the hands of the Rams, 57-47, and the Elks, 48-44.
However, St. Francis gets another shot at Elk Rapids on Tuesday. A win won't come easy as the Glads head into the Elks' home court. But if they can pull out the victory and then beat Charlevoix on Thursday, St. Francis finishes 12-2 with the possibility for a three-way tie atop the conference.
Elk Rapids, with a loss to St. Francis, would have to beat Harbor Springs on Thursday to finish 12-2 in the LMC. The Rams are the Elks' only LMC loss this season. Harbor Springs has to win all three remaining Lake Michigan games to secure at least a share of the conference crown, but even if they beat Boyne City on Tuesday and Charlevoix on Feb. 21, a loss to Elk Rapids on Thursday would also make the Rams 12-2.
St. Francis has won seven of its last 10 games, scoring more than 50 points in six of those seven victories. After Elk Rapids on Tuesday, St. Francis wraps up the regular season with two home games against Charlevoix (Feb. 18) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (Feb. 21) before the finale at Alpena (Feb. 23).
In Thursday's win, St. Francis got 19 points from Gwyneth Bramer, 18 from Maggie Napont, six from Collen Hegewald, and four each from Julia Bohrer, Cora Pomaranski and Mary Cate Carroll.
East Jordan falls to 6-12 overall and 4-8 in the Lake Michigan Conference. The Red Devils have now dropped six straight games, dating back to Jan. 25. East Jordan has just two games left in the regular season, both winnable contests against teams below them in the LMC — Kalkaska (0-16, 0-12 Lake Michigan) and Grayling (5-12, 2-9 LMC).
---
GIRLS HOOPS
Glen Lake 71
North Bay 18
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 19 points, 4 rebounds, 8 steals, 4 assists; Grace Bradford 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists; Gemma Lerchen 10 points, 3 steals; Maddie Bradford 8 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (17-0, 14-0 Northwest) play on the road Tuesday against Traverse City Central. North Bay (3-12, 2-10) heads to Benzie Central on Feb. 18.
GT Academy 43
Mason Co. East 34
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Julia Jones 10 points, 4 steals, 2 assists; Katelynn Dix 8 points, 3 rebounds; Michaela Kinney 7 rebounds, 2 points, 2 steals; Jurnie Shimko 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (8-5) play the Traverse City Bulldogs on Friday.
Elk Rapids 66
Kalkaska 24
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 14 points, 4 rebounds; Morgan Bergquist 13 points, 4 rebounds; Monica Gregorski 10 points, 9 steals; Gabby Krakow 10 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-2, 10-1 Lake Michigan) are home against Traverse City. St. Francis on Tuesday. The Blazers (0-16) host East Jordan on Tuesday.
Manistee CC 34
Bear Lake 13
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 16 points, 3 steals; Kaylyn Johnson 7 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: MCC (9-2, 8-1 West Michigan D) play at Walkerville on Friday. The Lakers (0-12) travel to Marion on Monday.
Boyne City 47
Grayling 29
Boyne City: Braylyn Rincon 12 points; Grace Dawson 12 points; Morgan Deming 11 points; Maddie SMith 7 points; Ava Maginty 5 points.
Grayling: Rylan Finstrom 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-12, 4-8 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Spring on Tuesday. The Vikings (5-12, 2-9 Lake Michigan) welcome Charlevoix on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 47
East Jordan JV 30
Traverse City St. Francis (12-3, 9-2): Adrianna Spranger 26 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Sophie Hardy 9 points; Hunter St. Peter 8 points, 7 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds; Sophia Ellalasingham 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Bellaire 57
Central Lake 44
Bellaire: Kaden Battershell 19 points; Cole Robinson 13 points; Don Derrer 11 points.
Central Lake: Garrison Barret 23 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-7, 5-5 Ski Valley) head to Pellston on Wednesday. The Trojans (3-11, 2-10) host Forest Area on Wednesday.
Mancelona 72
Gaylord SM 34
Mancelona: Justin Ackler 14 points; Oumar Sy 14 points; Gavin Flynn 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (9-5, 9-1 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes on Wednesday. The Snowbirds (6-9, 6-6) head to Onaway on Wednesday.
Joburg 59
Onaway 42
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 15 points, 15 rebounds; Josiah Hall 11 points, Tommy Fox 10 points; Ethan Voss 7 points; RJ Forrester 6 points; Logan May 4 points, "tenacious" defense.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (8-6, 6-5) host Bellaire on Feb. 23.
Manton 65
Roscommon 47
Manton: Luke Puffer 13 points; Jonathan Traxler 13 points; Lincoln Hicks 10 points; Noah Morrow 10 points; Lucas McKernan 8 points; Kyle Hudson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (9-7, 7-4 Highland) host Lake City on Wednesday.