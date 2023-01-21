TRAVERS CITY — The good times continue to roll for the Division 3 ninth-ranked Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis.
St. Francis picked up its fifth consecutive win Saturday, defeating Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (6-6) by a 56-38 final at home.
Wyatt Nausadis led the Glads with 12 points, four steals and two rebounds. Drew Breimayer had 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Joey Donahue also had 11 points with seven boards, four helpers, three thefts and one block. John Hagelstein tallied six points and hauled in seven rebounds while picking two pockets. Henry Reineck chipped in with five points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.
The nonconference win pushed the Gladiators to 8-1 overall with a 4-0 record in the Lake Michigan Conference, where they sit a half-game behind conference leader Boyne City. St. Francis meets the Ramblers (10-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) on Tuesday when they travel to Boyne City with the conference lead on the line.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 48
East GR 53
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 22 points, 5 rebounds 5 assists; Brendan Slack 8 points; Landen Miller 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-8, 3-1 Big North) host Ludington on Tuesday.
East Jordan 61
BC St. Philip 46
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-7, 1-4 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
TC Central JV 58
East GR JV 48
Traverse City Central (10-1): Scotty Goodwin 19 points; Owen Ribel 14 points; Jack Potgeiter 12 points; Ethan Rademacher 5 points.
East GR frosh 55
TC Central frosh 46
Traverse City Central (5-4): Cassius Feeney 14 points; Owen Smith 13 points; Peyton Waller 12 points.
WRESTLING
Glads take 2nd at Mancelona tournament
MANCELONA — Tyler Sheeran went undefeated on the day as he and his fellow Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators took second place at the Mancelona tournament on Saturday.
The Gladiators defeated Benzie Central by a 37-36 score and also took down Cheboygan by a 61-18 final, Pellston by a 54-28 final and the host Ironmen by a 63-9 final.
Aside from Sheeran’s 5-0 day on the mat, the Glads got 4-1 performances from Luke Hagelstein, Josiah Schaub, Ben Taylor, Cam Sellers, Beau Belanger and Ethan Morgan.
Kingsley boys at 5th at Hudson Super 16
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley varsity boys wrestling team took fifth place out of 32 teams at the Hudson Super 16 on Saturday.
Results: 113 — Caleb Fryer 0-2, DNP; 120 — Evan Trafford 0-2, DNP; 126 — Cameron Fryer 2-2, DNP; 126 — Gavyn Merchant 2-1, runner-up; 132 — Jon Pearson, 6th Place; 138 — Isaac Grahn, 0-1 DNP; 144 — Tyler Unterbrink, 5th place B; 157 — Isaiah Cosgrove, champion B; 165 — Kyan Fessenden 4th place (medical forfeit); 165 — Caleb Bott 2-2, DNP; 190 — Samuel Goethals 3-0, champion; 285 — Raymond VanDyke 2-2, 4th place.
The Kingsley girls competed at the Ron Russo classic.
Results: 115 — Moira Martz 3-1, 3rd place; 145 — Alina Woods 0-2, DNP; 170 — Adalene Chambers 0-2, DNP.
BOWLING
TC Central, TC Christian girls, boys pick up wins
TRAVERSE CITY — Both the girls and boys teams for Traverse City Central and Traverse City Christian tallied victories on the lanes at Lucky Jack’s in Traverse City at Saturday’s Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet.
The Trojan girls knocked off the rival Traverse City West Titans by a 24-6 final, while the Sabres shut out Cadillac 30-0 in girls action. The Glen Lake varsity girls team picked up 24 points against the blind.
High games on the girls side came from TC West’s Jordan LaFleur at 223, Glen Lake’s Amelia Kish at 217, TC West’s Alyssa Tanner at 186, and TC Christian’s Brooke Smith and Naomi Elenbaas each firing a 172.
On the boys side, the Trojans topped Elk Rapids 24-6 as the Sabres beat Bellaire 21-9, TC West defeated Glen Lake with a 30-0 shutout, and Benzie Central knocked off Cadillac 23-7. In JV action, Elk Rapids beat TC Christian JV 26-4, TC Central toppled TC West 29-1 and Glen Lake tallied 22 points against the blind.
High games came from Cadillac’s Connor Putman at 226, TC Central’s Carter Banton at 216, Bellaire’s Matthew Lopardo-Lovett at 215, TC West’s Keagan Klinglesmith at 206 and Cooper Phillips at 202, Elk Rapids’ Makai Wyatt also at 202, Glen Lake’s Tanner Crick at 198, TC Central’s Carson Fryer at 196, TC Christian’s Luke Rasmussen at 194 and 192, TC West’s Dannie Arnold at 193 and 186, TC Central’s Dee Wold at 192, TC Christian’s Tristan Lhamon at 190, TC Central’s Brian Wilkinson at 188, Bellaire’s Carter Massey at 184, and Elk Rapids’ Briggs Leahy at 182.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Jordan 44
BC St. Philip 37
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (5-6, 2-5) travel to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Adrian 3
Lakeshore 1
Lakeshore Badgers: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (0-14) host Cheboygan on Friday.
Gaylord 4(OT)
Negaunee 3
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-11, 1-5 Big North) host Alpena on Wednesday.
Alpena 9
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (3-14, 1-7 Big North) travel to Negaunee on Friday.
