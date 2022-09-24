GRAYLING — Another week of football. Another win for Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators marched into Viking territory against Grayling on Friday, and they marched out with a 42-13 road victory to move to 5-0 on the season and stretch their regular-season win streak to 16. The defending Northern Michigan Football League Legends champions are also 4-0 in the conference.
"Our first goal is to defend that conference championship," St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. "We're on our way to that, which is fantastic."
The St. Francis offense is rolling like a semi-truck on cruise control, putting up more than 40 points in every game this season — 42 each in Weeks One, Two and now Five, and then 49 apiece in Weeks Three and Four.
Wyatt Nausadis went 6/6 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, two to Burke Flowers and one to Drew Hardy. Flowers finished with 108 yards receiving, and Hardy had 102. Joey Donahue led in rushing with 54 yards, and Ty Martincheck connected on four of five extra points.
The defense has been solid as well, save for the 35 points allowed against perennial state title contender Jackson Lumen Christi in a road matchup in Week 2. Aside from that, the Glads have allowed just 56 points in four games. Garrett Hathaway led the Glads in tackles Friday with six.
Sellers said the team is making strides in all phases of the game each week, but he said it is the coaches' responsibility to keep the players focused on the task at hand and the team in front of them on the field.
"The kids have done a pretty good job of that," Sellers said. "We were a little flat coming off that win against Kinglsey, but we were able to piece things together and come out with a win."
The Gladiators look to keep the good times going when they hit the road to Cheboygan this coming Friday.
"We just have to get better. Every week, we have to get better," Sellers said.
The Vikings find themselves as losers of four in a row after topping Roscommon in Week One. They managed just 13 combined points in losses to Sault Ste. Marie and Boyne City before allowing 63 points in a loss to Benzie Central last week.
Quarterback Ethan Kucharek completed 10 of 26 passes for 124 yards against St. Francis, and Jake Huspen carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Fletcher Quinlan led in tackles with five.
Grayling hopes to end its four-game skid when the Vikings travel to Ogemaw Heights for a Week Six showdown Friday.
FOOTBALL
Midland Dow 27
TC West 20
Traverse City West: Isaac Kelsey 15/26 passing, 126 yards, 2 TDs; Reece Robertson 13 carries, 55 yards, 18-yard TD run; Cody Oaks 4 catches, 44 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-4) travel to Midland on Friday.
Kingsley 41
Benzie Central 21
Kingsley: Sam Goethals 1-yard TD run, 3-yard fumble recovery TD, 3-yard TD; Kyan Fessenden 63-yard TD run, 30-yard TD run; Skylar Workman TD. Head coach Tim Wooer said it was good to see his players with smiles on their faces after the win.
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 11/22 passing, 156 yards, 1 TD; Jaxon Childers 9 carries, 110 yards 2 TDs, 5 receptions, 83 yards; Cael Katt 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; JJ Koscielski 10 tackles; Tyrone Brouillet 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Stags (3-2) host Sault Ste. Marie on Friday. The Huskies (1-4, 1-3 Northwest) welcome Otisville LakeVille Memorial on Friday.
Elk Rapids 42
Mancelona 12
Elk Rapids: Chase DeArment 6/11 passing, 133 yards, 2 TDs; Declan Shockley 14 carries, 134 yards, 3 TDs; Carter Veliquette 4 catches, 88 yards, 46-yard TD
Mancelona: Ryan Naumcheff 5/8 passing, 59 yards, TD; Jason Naumcheff 21 carries, 114 yards, 36-yard TD.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-1) are scheduled to host Kalkaska on Friday. The Ironmen (1-4) head to Tawas on Friday.
Boyne City 1
Kalkaska 0
The Ramblers won via forfeit after Kalkaska cited not having enough players to field a team.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-0) welcome in Charlevoix for a battle of undefeateds. The Blazers (2-3) are slated to travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Cadillac 19
Gaylord 9
Cadillac: Williams 17-yard TD catch; Derek Rood 1-yard TD run, 3-yard TD catch.
Gaylord: Connor Byram 40-yard FG; Caleb Aungst 3-yard TD run; Ty Bensinger 19 carries, 108 yards.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-2) hit the road to Petoskey on Friday. The Blue Devils (3-2) head to Alpena on Friday.
East Jordan 35
Glen Lake 9
East Jordan: Logan Shooks 22 rushes, 157 yards, 1 TD; Braylon Grybauskas 9 rushes, 96 yards, 2 TDs; Dawson Carey 13 rushes, 76 yards, 2 TDs; offensive line took over the game thanks to Brendan Aenis, Ben Reid, Ethan Thomas, Angel Delgado and Wesley Pennington; Wyatt Gotts 8 tackles; Connor Boyer had 3 INTs; defense played well all game.
Glen Lake: Benji Allen 23-yard TD catch from Sean Galla; Boden Fisher 26-yard FG; Neil Ihme 3 INTs; Garrett Moss 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-2) head to Frankfort on Friday. The Lakers (3-2) travel to St. Ignace on Friday.
Frankfort 27
Joburg 0
Frankfort: Fletcher Anderson 10 carries, 130 yards, TD, 14 tackles; Nick Stevenson 10 carries, 106 yards, TD.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (4-1) host East Jordan on Friday. The Cardinals (0-5) welcome Carson City-Crystal on Friday.
Manton 26
Pine River 14
Manton: Andrew Phillips 5 carries, 143 yards, rushing TD, receiving TD, 2 INTs; Nathan Winers 12 carries, 110 yards, rushing TD, passing TD, 2 INTs on defense; Leon Barber 37 yards rushing, TD; Zander Johnigan INT; Brendan Salani punt block; TJ Sigler fumble recovery; Steven Maciborski fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-2 or 2-3) welcome Roscommon on Friday.
Petoskey 24
Alpena 20
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-3) host Cadillac on Friday.
Whitehall 56
Manistee 0
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-2) hosts Ludginton on Friday.
Lake City 36(OT)
McBain 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-2) travel to Houghton Lake on Friday. The Ramblers (2-3) host Evart on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Buckley 4
Glen Lake 1
Buckley: Andrea Rollé 1 goal; Garrett Ensor 1 goal; Beltran de Vera 1 goal, 2 assists; Tyler Apple 1 goal, 1 save; Jake Romzek 1 assist; Landon Kulawiak 5 saves.
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 15 saves (1/2 PK saves); Hunter Cox 1 goal; Brody Switzer 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Bears (8-4-1, 5-0 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Monday. The Lakers (2-3, 2-3 Northwest) head to Benzie Central on Monday.
Manistee 8
Reed City 0
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (10-3) travels to Muskegon Orchard View on Monday.
