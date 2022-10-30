EAST JORDAN — Saturday was a mighty fine day for Traverse City St. Francis as both the boys and girls cross country teams left East Jordan Community Park with 2022 regional championship trophies.
For the Gladiator girls, the victory marked the program’s eighth consecutive regional title. They finished with 32 points to qualify for the Nov. 5 state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Also qualifying as teams were runner-up Elk Rapids and third-place Charlevoix.
St. Francis sophomore Betsy Skendzel took the top spot and won an individual regional title as well, finishing in 18:07.45.
That puts Skendzel as the second fastest girls runner all-time at St. Francis.
Fellow Gladiator Sophia Rhein placed second with an 18:31.55 and was joined in the all-region honors by Grace Slocum (6th; 19:29.18), Rylee Duffing (11th; 19:56.84), Maddie Gallagher (12th; 19:59.26) and Margot Hagerty (14th; 20:08.05). Mary Masserant finished 16th with a 20:27.43.
“One of the girls said, ‘Oh, I just feel so blessed,’” St. Francis cross country head coach Julie Duffing said. “They ran great. Elk Rapids has been on our heels the last couple meets, and we just knew that we had to put it together and everybody had to contribute.”
Duffing told her girls that they would have to “run gritty” to get the win Saturday. They did just that.
“We knew Grace and Sophia and Betsy have been pretty consistent, and we just needed the next three girls to do what we needed them to do — and they did will all of them PR-ing,” she said.
The Gladiators have been a constant presence in the state finals for the better part of the last decade, and that will continue Saturday as they race for a state title.
“It just feels good to know that we’re doing the right things,” Duffing said. “We’re keeping kids motivated. Knowing that they’ve done this well for the last eight years, it obviously makes you proud as a coach. We feel so blessed as coaches to work with these kids.”
The success is all due to the Glads’ commitment.
“They’ve been running since June. They showed up every single morning,” Duffing said. “We’re on our 19th week of spending time together, and they still enjoy us and they still enjoy each other.”
Duffing said that family mentality has been a big contributor to building a winning program.
“That helps build relationships between all of the kids,” she said. “They want to work hard for each other. They want to do well for each other.”
The goal for the coming week, Duffing said, is to keep the runners healthy, focused and ready to go.
“What’s our goal for Saturday? A podium finish for both the boys and girls,” Duffing said. “Obviously, we’d really like the girls to win. And based on what the boys did today, if they run like that next week, we’re in it.
Other area all-region girls runners and individual state qualifiers included Elk Rapids’ Brynne Schulte (3rd; 18:38.62), Anna Pray (8th; 19:45.66), Kendall Standfest (9th; 19:53.48) and Hunter Schellenbarger (10th; 19:55.59), Boyne City’s Ava Maginity (4th; 18:47.66), Charlevoix’s Laina Sladics (7th; 19:38.5) and Grayling’s Tierney Hartman (15th; 20:17.72).
On the boys side, St. Francis won with 31 points to runner-up Clare’s 63 and third-place Elk Rapids’ 82.
Sophomore Gladiator Josh Slocum was the area’s top finishing, placing second with a 16:12.85.
The Glads took seven of the top 12 spots with Slocum, Tucker Krumm (4th; 16:29.78), Judge Morgan (6th; 16:45.98), Riley Pattinson (9th; 16:54.65), Josh Kerr (10th; 16:55.31), Lewis Walter (11th; 16:57.74) and Olin Kasperowicz (12th; 17:18.41).
Other area all-region boys runners and individual state qualifiers included Grayling’s Drew Moore (5th; 16:33.83), Elk Rapids’ Max Ward (7th; 16:47.92) and Caleb Kerfoot (14th; 17:27.57), Kalkaska’s Gavin Guggemos (8th; 16:52.6), Camden Moore (16th; 17:35.74) and Adam Williams (17th; 17:38.65), and Charlevoix’s James Descamps (15th; 17:29.04) and David Dhaseleer (22nd; 17:54.35).
CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS
GT Academy, Buckley’s Harrand win titles
BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand put a good foot forward toward winning a Division 4 state championship when the Buckley junior won an individual regional title Saturday on her home course.
Harrand ran an 18:11 flat, helping Buckley to a second-place finish to champion Grand Traverse Academy.
The Leland Comets also qualified for the state championships as a team, placing third.
Area girls all-region/individual state qualifiers: 2. Petra Foote (GTA) 19:00.6; 3. Ella Knudsen (LEL) 19:34.9; 6. Anna Mitchell (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) 20:18.5; Brooklynn Frazee (BCK) 20:21.1; 8. Julia Jones (GTA) 20:21.5; 9. Addison Chownky (Frankfort) 20:32.4; Mya Denoyer (LEL) 20:38.1; 11. Shenoah Collier (GTA) 20:38.4; 12. Ariana Rodriguez (LEL) 20:49.1; 14. Ada Grubaugh (FF) 21:03.5; 15. Bridgette Duncan (LEL) 21:13.1; 17. Anna Wolfe (FF) 21:36.3.
Boys overall: 1. Mason County Eastern 43; 2. Frankfort 68; 3. Pentwater 78; 4. Glen Lake 108; 5. Buckley 109; 6. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 141; 7. Grand Traverse Academy 144.
Area boys all-region/individual state qualifiers: 2. Mason Sinke (Bear Lake-Onekama) 16:37.6; 3. Skylar Werden (FF) 16:38.8; Colebrook Sutherland (GL) 16:55.6; 6. Adam Townsend (FF) 17:12.5; 8. Chase Snell (GTA) 17:16.3; 10. Jackson Kulawiak (BCK) 17:24.9; 11. Kaden Forward (BL-O) 17:27.2; 15. Oliver Mitchell (LLSM) 17:38.5; 16. Garret Ensor (BCK) 17:53.3.
Joburg dominates Division 4 meet
Boys team state qualifiers: Johannesburg-Lewiston 28; Petoskey St. Michael 37; Harbord Springs.
Area boys all-region/individual state qualifiers: 1. Jacob Wartenberg (J-L) 15:58.15; 2. Blake Fox (J-L) 16:37.64; 5. Ronin Vaden (J-L) 16:53.52; 13. Jeremiah Witt (J-L) 17:41.94; 21. Guy Chamberlain (East Jordan) 18:11.48; 22. Jacob Chamberlain (EJ) 18:15.46.
Girls team qualifiers: Harbor Springs 32; Johannesburg-Lewiston 33; Petoskey St. Michael 102.
Area girls all-region/individual state qualifiers: 1. Allie Nowak (J-L) 18:47.05; 2. Yolanda Gascho (J-L) 19:31.54; 8. Miriam Murrell (Gaylord St. Mary) 20:53.78; 9. Madalyn Agren (J-L) 20:56.18; 10. Rosalinda Gascho (J-L) 21:00.42; 11. Elke Knauf (East Jordan) 21:03.72; 12. Natalie Zochowski (J-L) 21:10.93; 21. Christine Whitaker (EJ) 22:02.64; 24. Emma McKinley (GSM) 22:26.44.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Gladstone 51
Elk Rapids 14
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks end their season at 6-4.
Ithaca 48
Lake City 14
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans end their season at 5-5.
