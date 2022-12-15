TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis are streaking like it's the 2016-17 season all over again.
That was the last time the St. Francis girls basketball team began the season 4-0. After a close battle on Wednesday, the Glads won the war against Frankfort by a 50-39 final.
"Frankfort is a well-coached team, and they are relentless, scrappy, and made it tough for us," St.Francis head coach Adam Warren said.
The Panthers had the lead on the Glads in the first quarter, but St. Francis took over from there. In the fourth quarter, Frankfort was within three until some last-minute fouls secured the Glads' victory.
"We've played four games and won all four games different ways, and I guess the upside to that is they know how to win," Warren said. "We haven't played our best game yet, but hopefully that's coming on Friday because are going to have a tough game against Harbor Springs."
Frankfort made defensive stops throughout the game, but instead of converting on St. Francis turnovers, they would rush shots and be too quick on offense.
"When we ran offense, we were actually good. When we played under control, we were very good and got the shots that we wanted," Frankfort head coach Tim Reznich said. "When we were in a hurry without any patience, we took some bad shots."
St. Francis' Maggie Napont had a team-high 20 points and three steals. Gwyneth Bramer collected 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Adrianna Spranger had six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brooke Meeker had two points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
The Panthers' Kinzee Stockdale led the team with 12 points while collecting six rebounds. Evelyn VanTol had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Glads have unbeaten Harbor Springs (3-0) coming to town Friday night with tipoff at 7 p.m. The Panthers (2-2, 1-1 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
GT Academy 44
Suttons Bay 24
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones. 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 steals; Lillie Tschirhart 11 points; Bethaney Beaver 7 points, 6 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Abby Hursh 2 points, 1 rebound; Laren Lint 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Keeley TwoCrow 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Llesenia Crisanto 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Brooke Wilson 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Betty Cornutt 5 points, 8 rebounds; Lyndsay Collins 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Cora Speer 4 points, 1 rebound
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (1-4) travel to Onekama on Jan.4. Suttons Bay (1-3, 0-1 Northwest) hosts Onekama on Saturday.
Grand Haven 39
TC West 26
Traverse City West: Mikayla Thompson 12 points; Raegan LaCross 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC West (0-5, 0-2 Big North) welcomes Caledonia (V) on Saturday.
Brethren 56
BR Crossroads 20
Brethren: Oliva Sexton 8 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Alice Amstutz 11 points, 3 assists; Elly Sexton 14 points, 3 assists, 19 rebounds, 2 blocks, 6 steals; Maddy Biller 8 points, 8 rebounds; Stella Estes 6 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (5-0, 4-0 West Michigan D) are on the road at Marion on Saturday.
McBain 64
Beal City 27
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-1, 3-0 Highland) visit Reed City on Monday.
Evart 49
Manton 43
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manton (1-3, 1-3 Highland) welcomes McBain NMC on Friday.
Lake City 41
Houghton Lake 16
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Highland) travel to LeRoy Pine River on Friday.
Mason CE 33
Mesick 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mesick (1-4, 1-4 West Michigan D) hosts Walkerville on Friday.
TC St. Francis JV 58
Frankfort JV 17
Traverse City St. Francis: Maya Padisak 17 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals; Riley Collins 8 points; Sidney Peters 8 points; Harper Nausadis 7 points; Reese Muma 6 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Mancelona 55
Central Lake 37
Mancelona: Aiden Dixon 14 points; Tavin Morgan 14 points.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen ( 1-2, 1-0 Ski Valley) travel to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. The Trojans (0-3, 0-1 Ski Valley) visit Manistee Catholic Central on Dec. 28.
Gaylord SM 73
Forest Area 26
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 13 points; Hogan McKinley 11 points; Daniel Jacobson 14 points; Rylan Matelski 10 points; Brody Jeffers 10 points.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 9 points; Tyler Singer 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-1, 1-0 Ski Valley) welcome Pellston on Friday. Forest Area (0-2, 0-1 Ski Valley) travels to Onaway on Friday.
Inland Lakes 67
Joburg 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-3, 0-1 Ski Valley) welcomes Mancelona on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
TC West 4
Gaylord 2
Traverse City West: Carter Dobb 2 goals; Alex Ritzel 1 assist; Kallen Ray 1 goal, 1 assist; Reece Robertson 1 assist; Jonah Starr 1 assist; Mason West 22 saves.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-6, 2-3 Big North) host Cranbrook Kingswood on Friday. The Blue Devils (1-8, 0-5 Big North) host the Lakeshore Badgers on Friday.
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 2
Cadillac: Mitchell House 1 goal; Henry Schmittdiel 1 goal; Kaleb McKinley 1 goal; Jackson Hilt 2 assists; Kadin Hawkins 1 assist.
Petoskey: Dylan Robinson 2 goals; Noah Bodurka 1 assist; Kameron Horn 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-0, 3-0 Big North) visit Alpena on Friday. The Northmen (1-6, 0-3 Big North) travel to Macomb Dakota on Friday.
WRESTLING
Titans finish 1-1 at Grayling meet
GRAYLING — The Traverse City West Titans ended their tri meet in Grayling at 1-1, defeating the Vikings 43-27 and losing to Gladwin 27-49.
Alex Reynolds (120), Jon Palmer (144), Trapper Holmes (150), Danil Bumazhkov (175) and Brady Vaughan (215) all went 2-0 in their matches.
The Titans wrestle at Chippewa Hills in the Joe Loren Invitational on Saturday. The West girls team travels back to Grayling on Saturday for the Don Ferguson Tournament.
