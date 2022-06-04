ANN ARBOR — While neither Elk Rapids nor Traverse City St. Francis is likely to catch Ann Arbor Greenhills for a team state championship in the Division 4 varsity girls tennis finals, some individual gold is still possible for the Elks and Gladiators.
Top-ranked Greenhills leads after the first day of states with 24 points. Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart is just three points behind with 21, and Grand Rapids Catholic Central is in third with 16 points.
Seventh-ranked Elk Rapids is in sixth place with 12 points, tied with Grand Rapids West Catholic. The ninth-ranked Gladiators are in 11th with nine points.
Second-seeded Ella Croftchik will see action Saturday for Elk Rapids, making it to the semifinals in 2-singles with wins against Brooklyn Columbia Central's Alana Knoebel 6-0, 6-0 and Wixom St. Catherine's Sabrina Alstott 6-0, 6-1. Croftchik will face North Muskegon's Gabby Gaston, who defeated St. Francis's Sage Lambdin 6-2, 6-1 in round two.
Fellow Elk Anneka Croftchik will also play Saturday in 3-singles. The No. 2 seed topped West Catholic's Kate Schwartzfisher 6-4, 6-0 and then knocked off Ovid-Elsie's Christina Rademacher-Vine 6-1, 6-1. She'll face Jackson Lumen Christi's Michaela Hauer. St. Francis Ava Pomaranski lost in the first round to Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Lily David in a hard-ought battle 7-5, 7-5.
Audrey Lee represents one of two Gladiator flights to make it to Saturday. The No. 5 seed topped area rival and No. 4 seed, Elk Rapids' Lily Brown, in three sets in the quarterfinals 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. She also beat Father Gabriel Richard's Deena Farjo 6-1, 6-2 in round two. Lee will face the top seed in Catholic Central's Hannah Lourido in the semis. Brown took a first-round bye and beat Clarkston Everest's Karaline Krupsky 6-0, 6-0 in round two.
The Gladiators' other state semifinalist is the 4-doubles pair of Lizzie Frederick and Caroline Knox. The duo will square off against top-seeded Sabeen Malick and Meera Tewari of Ann Arbor Greenhills on Saturday. After a first-round bye, Frederick and Knock beat Everest's Kate Krupsky and Savannah Sievers 6-0, 6-0 and then Gabriel's Kristina Nickson and Anna Hale 6-4, 6-2.
Elk Rapids' 4-doubles pair of Jazmine King and Alice Derriks won twice before losing in the quarterfinals. They beat Frankenmuth's Alyse Notter and Britta Williams 6-2, 7-5 and Royal Oak Shrine's Eileen McGlinchey and Grace Ishak 6-1, 6-1 before losing to St. Catherine's Estela Nokaj and Sarah Palushaj 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
In other Elk Rapids action, Ayva Johnstone lost in the second round of 1-singles to North Muskegon's Noa Bowen 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7). The 1-doubles team of Caroline Ducharme and Morgan Bergquist was eliminated in the second round, losing 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to North Muskegon's Marilyn Gaston and Natalie Lorenz. The 2-double pair of Jillian Acker and Jaida Schulte suffered a first-round defeat, losing 6-4, 6-4 to St. Catherine's Brenna Cavanaugh and Luisa Hnatiuk. The 3-doubles team of Portia Beebe and Kelly Minidis won a second-round match against Brandywine's Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden 6-3, 6-1 before falling in the quarterfinals to St. Catherine's Katie Grewe and Lily Wolocko 7-6, 6-2.
Other St. Francis results include Mary Chittle getting a first-round win in 1-singles against Ovid-Elsie's Brooklyn Belill 6-1, 6-0. But Chittle lost in round two, falling to Northpointe Christian's Jadyn Koenes 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The 1-doubles pair of Lily Lurvey and Sarah David was knocked out in round two by Portland St. Patrick's Kara Kraczon and Bella Virk 6-4, 6-3. The 2-doubles team of Alyssa Corpus and Ava Provins lost after a first-round bye, falling to Lumen Christi's Lily Melnick and Ella Melatich 6-3, 6-2. The 3-doubles team of Christian Piche and Sarah Elshaw earned a first-round win against Columbia Central's Morgan Wilber and Kaley Thivierge 6-2, 7-5, but they were eliminated in round two by Sacred Heart's Lulu George and Maggie Pulte.
Semifinal matches begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.
TENNIS STATE FINALS
Northmen out at D2 tournament
HOLLAND — Petoskey will not see action in Saturday's Division 2 state semifinals.
The Northmen's 1-singles player Lindsey Lagrou was eliminated in the second round by Battle Creek Lakeview's Elise Norman 6-2, 6-3. In 2-singles, MaRynn Corey lost to East Lansing's Leah Wronikowski 6-4, 6-0 in round two. In 3-singles, Jordan Stark bowed out in the first round to Forest Hills Central's Lucy Wu 6-2, 6-3. In 4-singles, Emma Markham made it to the quarterfinals after a first-round bye and defeating Trenton's Lindsay Kwasniak 6-1, 6-1. She lost to Lakeview's Paula Martinez 6-0, 6-0 in round three.
In doubles action, Remi Dunkel and Claire Hoffman lost in the 1-doubles bracket to Forest Hills Central's Brooke Kushak and Megan Fox 6-0, 6-1 in round two. In 2-doubles, Laura Pawlick and Anna Varnhagen lost in three sets in the first round to Dexter's Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler. In 3-doubles, in was another first-round exit as Martina Gatti and Abby Donovan lost to Portage Central's Genevieve Bauer and Brielyn Gutshall 6-3, 6-0. In 4-doubles, Remington Barnadyn and Julia Genschaw dropped a second-round match to Grosse Pointe South's Elise Sutts and Cara Chadwell.
SOFTBALL DISTRICTS
Quiggin shines as Bulldogs win title
MARION — Kelsey Quiggin was a force in the circle and at the plate for the Mesick Bulldogs, helping lead her team to a Division 4 district championship Friday.
Quiggin pitched two complete games, allowing just nine hits while striking out 27 over 14 innings in wins against Brethren, 9-3, and Marion, 3-2, in the district championship game. Quiggin was also 5-for-7 from the dish with two runs and three RBI.
Also stepping up offensively on the day for the champion Bulldogs was Mattie Akom (four hits, one run and three RBI), Maraya Buell (three hits, two RBI) and Emma Blach (one hit, two runs, two RBI).
The Bulldogs move on to face Onekama in the regionals June 11.
Portagers take out Buckley, Frankfort en route to championship
Scores: Frankfort 16, Bear Lake 1; Onekama 16, Buckley 0; Onekama 13, Frankfort 8 (13 innings)
Onekama: No stats reported.
Frankfort: Taylor Myers (W/L) 22 K; Myers 6 H, 3 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI; Kinzee Stockdale 2 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Emma Mackenzie 2 H, 2 2B, 3 R; Ellie Tiesworth 5 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Maria Manning 2 R, 2 SB; Evelyn VanToll 2 H, HR (first of career), 2 R, 5 RBI; Kylee Manning 5 H; Karlee Beaver 2 SB.
BASEBALL DISTRICTS
Bear Lake tops Mesick, Brethren for title
Scores: Bear Lake 13, Mesick 7; Brethren 8, Manistee Catholic Central 5; Bear Lake 4, Brethren 2.
Bear Lake: Bryce Harless H, 5 R; Jake Griffis 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Zach Griffis 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Nate Sanderson 2 H, 3 R; Kevin Perez H, R; Cole Merrill H, 2 R, RBI; Luke Cook RBI; Grady Harless 2 H, 3 R; Myles Harless H, RBI.
SOCCER DISTRICTS
McBain NMC 5
Buckley 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: The Comets (16-0-1) move on to play Harbor Springs at CASA Fields in Cadillac at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Buckley: The Bears end their season at 6-7-2.
